August 13, 1908
The Northwestern Railway Company is reinforcing the piers of their bridge west of town with concrete. The water in the lake was drawn off in order to allow the company to do this work and it will probably be two weeks before it’s completed, so that boating may be indulged in.
The northern lights were exceptionally bright last Saturday night for this time of the year. Chances are we will have a change in the weather soon.
August 15, 1918
Section Foreman, Williams of Whitewood was cutting wood for the Company when the axe slipped and cut off his right thumb. He being left handed it will not hinder him much in his daily work but when it comes to the military draft it will keep him from passing.
The Red Cross revealed their largest shipment of finished work sent from Newell was made last month. Among other things were 63 suits of pajamas and 52 pair of socks. The increased amount of work makes it necessary for the ladies to devote one or two evenings each week for the Red Cross. Thursday Mesdames Hartwell, Morrill and Clark made a trip to Tucker Hall near Sulphur to organize an auxiliary of the Newell Branch of the Red Cross.
August 16, 1928
C.O. Holt and J.C. Ritchie indulged in a Ford collision this forenoon at the corner of Highway 212 south of the Cunningham place. Mr. Holt sustained a few scratches and sore places and Mr. Ritchie was practically unscathed. Each driver appears to have misjudged the distance and the speed of the other car. The Holt car is a total wreck while the roadster is badly disfigured. The drivers are congratulating themselves to come through the experience alive.
The local Reclamation office this week received 2 reels of motion pictures showing scenes on various irrigation projects including Belle Fourche. The film also shows Newell Street scenes, Newell School, project office and District Board. The films will be shown Saturday evening at the Liberty Theater in conjunction with the regular Saturday show.
August 18, 1938
Construction of the $225,878 Sheridan Lake Project, on government land 20 miles southwest of Rapid City, began this morning under direction of Jim Powell; Forest Service Engineer in charge of construction. The first job will be boring a 600-foot diversion tunnel, for the diversion of Spring Creek while the dam is under construction and for emergency outlet. The lake will cover the town of Sheridan; will be constructed by CCC labor to be completed by 1940.
Harvey Knuteson, with the help of Bill Stolnack, trucked in from Rapid City yesterday the equipment and fixtures necessary for the installation of his bowling alleys. The laying of the alleys will require skilled help and some time will be required before the grand opening.
August 12, 1948
W.C. Long of Rapid City was low bidder on construction of a sewage system and sewage treatment plant at Nisland, according to bids opened there Monday by Nisland Town Board. $41,599.91 contract work to begin in 21 days and to be finished in 120 days.
The sale of the Harry Hogan ranch in the Twilight area to Blake Crowser, well known Red Owl rancher, was announced by Mrs. Ives Hogan, administratrix of Harry Hogan. The ranch included 7000 deeded acres in addition to leased acreage and also their sheep. An auction sale to dispose of other stock, equipment and household articles is scheduled.
August 14, 1958
Tom Richter, Newell youth, went swimming with friends in the Bear Butte Lake swimming pool, when he retuned to the changing room, he found the facility locked, so returned to Newell wearing only his swimming trunks. The next morning the caretaker discovered the complete set of clothing, who alerted the Sturgis Fire Department and Meade County Sheriff operating on the theory some one had drowned. The entire day was spent dragging the lake and personnel in scuba masks to comb the bottom of the pool and adjacent Bear Butte Lake. The search ended when, mother Marianna Richter heard the radio appeal for identification of the clothes.
August 17, 1967
The office of Senator Karl Mundt has told officials of the Black Hills Conservancy Sub-District that funding of the proposed Watershed Research Center for the Northern Great Plains can not be expected this year, but is most certain to be included in the budget for next year, according to Ed Glasgow, Manager of the Sub-District. Senator Mundt indicated the Appropriation Sub-committee felt that higher priorities to be considered for this year’s budget.
Girls 14 through 15 years of age are urged to enter the Newell Saddle Club Queen Contest which will be held in Newell August 27 and will be revealed at the Labor Day Rodeo. The winner will receive many fine gifts from Newell businesses.
August 16, 1978
Twenty-one people were at a public hearing in Butte County courthouse August 17, concerning the proposed bridge construction over the Belle Fourche River at the Nisland crossing. George Herman was the only voice in opposition to the project, while most others were in favor. The present bridge makes hazardous for hauling grain and hay over it and it’s precarious for snow plow travel. Herman’s property would be directly affected by the construction; his house would be directly in the road site.
Lost in the Sturgis area; a flacon, a large silver bird, very tame, wearing a bell. An award is offered. If seen call immediately: 662-7778 or 348-4126.