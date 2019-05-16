May 20, 1909
The Northern Lights were exceptionally bright for this time of year, especially Thursday and Friday nights of last week.
The first run of the Belle Fourche Valley Creamery was made Tuesday of this week and the first churning Wednesday morning. Manager Baldwin is well pleased the way the machinery works and says there will be no question of the success of the enterprise; “Lilly” butter, as the product will be known, should be the leading seller in the Hills.
May 15, 1919
While playing at the school grounds Monday, Willis, 10 year old son of Mr. & Mrs. J.D. Franklin sustained a broken collar bone by a fall from a swing. Doctor Mitchell, who was in attendance, reports the lad is getting along as nicely as could be expected.
Manager Cook of the Thompson Salesbury Telephone Company is in town getting more of the local phones in working order. He states that on account of various reasons the work of getting the local lines in first class shape has been slower than he anticipated.
May 16, 1929
The Mexican celebration “Cinco de Mayo” held in Woodman Hall Wednesday of last week was well attended even though the muddy roads kept many away. The hall was decorated in Mexican colors and both American and Mexico flags. A patriots program was held, followed by a dance.
Wayne Kelly and William Pullins, charged with grand larceny in connection with stealing horses from a number of Meade County ranchers, were acquitted by a Circuit Court jury here last evening. The jury-men were out only a short time. The case lasted the greater part of the week in Sturgis.
May 18, 1939
It is only a question of time until somebody is killed on the Newell Streets; speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour are almost daily and nightly occurrences. The new main street pavement was not intended as a speedway for motor vehicles. The community has escaped disaster so far only through sheer luck. It is folly to allow such conditions to continue and the city authorities should take decisive action toward enforcing the traffic laws.
Butte County has seen more cases of small pox in the past two weeks than have before in the 32 years Dr. J.L. Chassell, MD has been on the County Health Board. Light cases are very hard to distinguish from chickenpox, as many cases have passed as chicken pox before anybody was very sick. There have been no fatalities, but some have been very sick. Dr. Chassell urges very strongly that those who have not been vaccinated to have it done at once.
May 19, 1949
Women will perform jury duty for the first time in Butte County history at an upcoming Circuit Court, it was revealed this week. The women selected included Gladys Milberg, Newell; Vivian Grapes, Tillie Sigman and Frieda Pollard, Dagna Miller, Margaret Crabbe, Dee Park and Elvera McMaster, Belle Fourche; Lois Nyman, Nisland; Mrs. W.R. Donahey, Vale; and Mrs. Rollo Gibson, Hoover.
Citizens are requesting the city officials assess the values of spraying to achieve an elimination of flies and mosquitoes in Newell. Mayor Boettger, Commissioner Thompson and Water Commissioner Vern Hafner will feel the sting or bite along with the rest of us, if they fail to act when weather conditions for spraying is most effective.
May 14, 1959
A Mother-Daughter banquet was held Friday evening at the Lutheran Church in Newell. Mrs. John Hopp was the toastmaster for the event. Presenters in tribute to mothers were Mrs. Arthur Noste and daughter Karen Noste and the children’s choir sang several numbers for mothers. Mrs. N.G. Jerde, Spearfish, was guest speaker. African violets were present to oldest mother, youngest mother and mother with the most children. A Life Membership Certificate was presented to Mrs. Ed Garness. A group of boys from the Luther League served the tables.
Mrs. John Riggs and son Johnny were both injured Tuesday afternoon when they were thrown from a horse. The accident happened near the Bud Timm ranch east of Newell. Mrs. Riggs and Johnny were riding double, which was led by Mr. Riggs, as they were trailing cattle to pasture. The horse became frightened and bolted throwing off Mrs. Riggs and son. They both were taken to Sturgis Hospital where it was found Mrs. Riggs suffering from a slight concussion and bruises and Johnny sustained bruises and cactus lacerations.
May 16, 1979
Farmers are working long hours getting the corn planted, fields fertilized and everything ready for a good rain and sunshine. Many farm women are working the fields and the school children who are old enough help out working evenings and weekends. Some winter wheat did not survive and those fields have to be replanted.
The former Nisland Congregational Church, most recently the Eastern Butte County Lions Club Hall will be sold at 4 p.m. Thursday at public auction to be sold to the highest bidder by Haley’s Tri-State Auction Service. The Church was built in 1910 and served as the Nisland School for a brief time. The Lions club purchased the property in 1971.