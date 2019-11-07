Nov. 11, 1909
J.P. Harman is back in Sturgis after an absence of several years, most of which were spent in Klondike. He looks as young as ever and is glad to be back.
During a visit to Chicago, Willis Kent Manager of Sturgis Opera House, paid a visit to the Essanay Film Manufacturing Co and talked to the manager. With the result that they are about to send a machinist and crew out to Sturgis to take a series of Wild West pictures. The Post Commander at Fort Meade has offered the use of soldiers and pack trains. Lant Merritt, Duff Quinn and other local “broncho busters” have volunteered to help and a lot of Indians will be imported to make the “wild west” effect complete. This great film will spend several thousand dollars on this production and Sturgis and vicinity will be reproduced and advertised in every moving picture theater in the United States.
Nov. 13, 1919
In spite of the fact that the worst storm of the winter was in progress, about 130 guests were present at the Armistice Day banquet given by the local Community Club in honor of the service men of our county. In the neighborhood of about 50 service men were able to attend. Williams Orchestra of Lead furnished music, throughout the banquet and afterward played for the dance in the Theatorium, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.
Beginning last Sunday the passenger on the Newell-Deadwood run changed time schedules. The train now arrives at 2:30 and departs at 3:10. To accommodate this change the local Post Office now closes at 2:35 PM for the late mail run.
Nov. 7, 1929
One of life’s tragedies was held in the closing days of his life of George Black, who passed on recently at the County Farm, where he had been taken when he was stricken and alone. His few effects were sold at auction on one day and the next day came the last call for a hard working, good man. Life had not been kind to Mr. Black, but he was always cheerful and kindly. Though he sleeps in the Potter’s Field, the recording angel will find him.
Vandals, among the thousands of tourists who visited northwestern South Dakota during the summer and fall months, it's learned, have played havoc with the monument to mark the famous Slim Buttes Battlefield. The famous battle was fought between Cavalry troops and war-like Sioux Indians in 1876, some weeks after the Custer massacre in southern Montana. A large shaft and individual markers for the men who fell in the frontier battle were erected and dedicated in 1920. To safeguard them as much as possible from relic hunters, they were enclosed with a high wire fence, near Highway 18. Vandals have broken the fence so they can climb into the enclosure. They have purloined Indian battle axes and old cartridges were picked up on the battlefield. Artifacts had been embedded in the cement base. In addition, the monument has been marred by names and addresses carved by unthoughtful persons.
Nov. 9, 1939
Seining operations for the removal of rough fish from Orman Dam was halted last week after removal of about 15 tons of carp and other rough fish in 3 hauls in 2 days, because of the danger of injuring game fish, Department Game Warden Harry H. Anderson announced last Friday. Professional seiners from Minnesota were assisted by CCC enrollees from Camp Orman.
R. P. Harman Department Commander of the South Dakota American Legion today appealed to every community in the state to “properly observe” Armistice Day. There seems to be some hesitancy on the part of some communities regarding the observance because it comes on Saturday. Declaring that the American Legion is determined that America shall not repeat mistakes of the last war, it is the plan to keep Armistice Day not for one day only but throughout the coming years.
Nov. 3, 1949
C. J. McTighe of the Maurine community was a business visitor in Newell Monday. Having been traveling to Newell and Faith since 1908, he reports highway 212 between these 2 points is finally beginning to look like a highway and expresses the hope that it may soon be hard-surfaced.
The cause of the mysterious break in BHP&L Co service to Newell and Vale, October 23 was revealed by Emil Ehrler, Company Manager here. Both breaks were from the same causes, birds causing the fuses to blow. The first instance was a crane, which was discovered some days later by workmen patrolling the lines west of Nisland. Last Thursday, a large American bald eagle hit the lines between Newell and Nisland to be electrocuted. The eagle was brought to the local office, which had an 8 foot spread.
Nov. 5, 1959
Once again Walter Rivers has dressed turkeys for Sale; New York or oven dressed to order. They are locally raised and freshly dressed. Large Toms are 39 cents a pound and hens 45 cents a pound, oven dressed and delivered to you in Newell or the immediate area. Place your order now in time for Thanksgiving. Phone 5028.
Newell stores, Post Office, bank and most other businesses will be closed all day next Wednesday, November 11, in observance of the National Veterans Day holiday. No special observance is planned, but the Annual Veterans Day Dance sponsored by Ross-Kayras Post of the American Legion, is set for November 14 at the Newell City Hall at which the music provided by the popular KOTA COWBOYS. Downtown service stations are expected to keep their regular hours and one café The Cove will be open.
Nov. 7, 1979
Wally Niva, from the Northern Hills Alcohol, Drug Information Center, was at the Newell High School Wednesday morning to show a film covering teenage alcohol abuse, “Its Only Booze”. A discussion was held, where Mr. Niva encouraged students to talk to family, friends or Church members about alcohol problems. The Teenage Alcoholics councilors from the Center followed up with talks with students.
On October 30, the Butte County Highway Department began putting new stringers under the sagging south side of Gammons Bridge, northeast of Vale, crossing the Belle Fourche River. While they are at it, they are putting new bridge planks on the surface. Work on repairing the bridge was delayed some six weeks when the timbers ordered arrived and they were two feet too short.