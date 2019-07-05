July 8, 1909
If the farmers of some of the older states in the east would make a trip through the Belle Fourche Valley now and look at the large crops of growing grain and the countless stacks of new mown hay, they would then realize that this section of South Dakota was in reality a farming country and not a vast wilderness of cactus and sage brush as some imagine.
Sheriff Stewart and County Auditor Schnell left Monday evening for Sioux Falls for the purpose of taking Oscar Jacobs sentenced for life at the recent term of Circuit Court and George Ervyn sentenced to 1 1/2 years for horse stealing, to the penitentiary. Mesdames Stewart and Schnell accompanied their husbands on the trip.
July 3, 1919
T.G. Martin, who homesteaded east of town and who was called into the Army from this section returned on Sunday to finish up the details of his proof. He served overseas with the 307th Infantry of the 77th Division. He was wounded in the Argonne Offensive, but through a trick of fate his life was saved by his pocket watch.
A 4-¾ pound girl was born to Mr. & Mrs. G.J. Jenson on Wednesday of last week at the Newell Hospital. This is the smallest baby born at the hospital since its establishment in Newell.
July 4, 1929
On Tuesday, July 9th, the voters of the City of Newell will go to the polls to decide whether or not the city commission shall issue bonds in the amount of $16,000 replacement of the city’s water mains and the improvement of the storage reservoir. The matter of replacing the mains has been a subject under discussion by officials for the past two years.
Don’t forget that Mother’s Camp starts Monday July 8. All Extension women in the county area are offered a chance to enjoy a week free from the drudgery of planning meals, cooking and then washing dishes afterwards. It is just a week of relaxation and enjoyment. Just enough of the handcraft work and demonstrational work to keep up interest. Your enrollment fee of $2.00 is due at the Home Agent’s Office now.
July 6, 1939
Mr. & Mrs. F. Lyn Gladstone, on July 1, 1939 purchased the entire capital stock of the Newell Printing Co., Inc., publishers of the Valley Irrigator taking possession immediately and publishing their first issue under their management this week.
Laverne Varland, Newell and Stanley Davis of Rapid City arrived here for part of the week from Hardin, Montana to spend over the 4th visiting relatives here. Mr. Varland is foreman in charge of Dr. O.H. Clark’s bee farm near Harden.
July 7, 1949
YNTC Lavina Wilson, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Wilson, Newell was recently among the first Sea-going Enlisted Waves aboard the USS General W.A. Mann, operating out of San Francisco. Miss Wilson was one of two Voluntary Reserve Waves to be first board that ship on a tour of sea duty and both declared the training cruise wonderful. Miss Wilson served in the Waves June 1, 1943 to July 1, 1946.
At the regular meeting of the Newell Junior Chamber of Commerce held last Friday night at City Hall, the matter of holding bowery dances was delayed, pending further investigation, but it was pointed out that the music of Claude Kelly and his orchestra of Miami, Florida had been secured for a dance to be held in Newell Friday. The orchestra is on a coast-to-coast tour and has already played several engagements in the Black Hills.
July 2, 1959
More than 2 inches of precipitation were recorded in showers at Newell beginning last Tuesday to give temporary relief to drought conditions and boost the outlook for feed and some grain crops. Successive 24-hour readings taken at 8:00 AM at the US Field Station according to Joe Bonnemann, station agronomist. Total precipitation for June 1.87” compared to 1908-1958 average for the month of 2.96”.
SD Board of Education has lengthen the school year to 190 days and ordered all teachers to have college degrees by 1968. The board also established a maximum schedule of 18 basketball games per school year. The law now requires schools to have 180-day years, times off such as national holidays and Christmas, have lowered the average school year to about 172 days.
July 4, 1979
A twister hit the south east corner of Newell at 4 p.m. June 27. It moved a 12x16 garage at the Robert Getty residence, was lifted up 2 feet in the air and the west end set down about 3 feet to the south. The car inside the garage did not receive extensive damage. At the Tillman Bekken house, the electrical meter was struck; shutting down the baking bread in the oven and laundry in the washer was stopped. Tree limbs were torn off in an area half a block wide and a block long. Witnesses described it as looking like a piece of black plastic spinning around.
Douglas Hide & Fur is now buying scrap iron, radiators, batteries and beef hides. They are open Monday through Saturday noon at Round-up Street in Belle Fourche or at the Rural Nisland shop.