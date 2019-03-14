March 18, 1909
The water being so high in the Moreau River today, Archie the stage proprietor had to cross it at Bixby in a boat. Arriving at Rabbit Creek crossing he was again stopped by high water. There being no way of conveyance here Archie took his passenger to Dennis Moran’s where they will stay until the creek goes down.
By order of the Interior Department, three million acres along the east border of Wyoming and South Dakota will be thrown open at once to homesteaders. The land not irrigated may be used for dry farming. Only those taking 320 acres must endeavor to cultivate land, but those taking 160 acres will not be compelled to do so. The action is somewhat in the nature of an experiment.
March 13, 1919
N.M. Bratton Mercantile Co. now has a fine line of salt fish; Herring, Blood Red Salmon, Salmon Trout, Mackerel and Cod fish. Come in and get prices.
Do you want to sell your range horses and save the grass to fatten $200 steers? If you do, write and learn how Campbell & Reed and Western Sale Stables Co. sell 20,000 to 15,000 head every summer, June through November, with the least possible expenses to the shipper to National Stock Yards, in Chicago, Illinois.
March 14, 1919
Selection of Art Lefors of Belle Fourche and J. O. Twiford of Bison, by the West River Stock Growers’ Protective Association, as state sheriff’s deputies, was announced today by State Sheriff Fred S. Miner. The deputies, who were chosen at a meeting of the association at Philip yesterday, and who will take office April 1st, will devote the major part of their time to apprehension of livestock rustlers throughout the state.
A Mexican bull fight is to be one of the special attractions of the 12th Annual Black Hills (Tri-State) Round-up held at Belle Fourche July 3-5. Ten wild Brahma steers and six Mexican matadors and toreadors will come from south of the Rio Grande to stage the event. The bull fight, which has been staged at several rodeos and outdoor entertainments the past few years, is to be a real hair-raiser. It is to provide about 1½ hours of thrills, with the bull fighters taking all the risks.
March 16, 1939
Fred Wiseman and his Ford car and two other occupants, A.W. Hurlbut and Walter Krein, were strewed along the Railroad tracks for some distance yesterday when the auto collided with the outgoing passenger train at the railroad crossing just this side of Nisland. The three men were gathered up by the train crew and taken to the Belle Fourche hospital where they are living to tell of the experience but not seriously impaired. At last account the pieces of car may never be all accounted for.
March 17, 1949
A traveling library of 50 books is available to the public at the Burns Taft residence. Someone will be at the Taft residence on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to check out books. Books may be kept for 2 weeks and then may be renewed for 2 weeks and then renewed only once. No charge is made for books unless they are lost or damaged, however a book beyond the 2-week period a charge of 2 cents per day will be made. Adult fiction, non-fiction, juvenile fiction, non-fiction and children are available.
Movie features at the ARCADE Theater this week on Thursday and Friday; the famous Saturday Evening Post Story “Four Faces West” with Joel McCrea, Francis Dee and Charles Bickford. Sunday and Monday, Who said all movies, are alike? Here’s something different we guarantee with Pat O’Brien, Robert Stack and Dean Stockwell in “The Boy With Green Hair”. In Technicolor and the first showing in entire territory.
March 12, 1959
Robert Helmer, Belle Fourche was named last week by Butte County Commission as new County Service Officer to succeed W.F. Loebe. Helmer’s duties will start April 1 over sponsored by the Legion and 1 VFW Post in the county. Attending from Newell were Ed McGuire, and N.M. Holmes; Nisland Bob Grant and Matt Sorenson; and Belle Fourche Herb Burrer, Elmer Hill, Waldo Jorgenson, and Jess Guidinger. Also attending was Floyd Dricky, Field Officer for SD Veterans Department, who explained laws pertaining to service officer duties.
March 14, 1979
The Newell High School cheerleading squad was awarded “The Spirit of Six” Award Saturday at the State B Tournament at the Civic Center in Rapid City. Janine Friedel, Mary Beth Larive, Kim Masters and Sandy Swan were the Varsity Cheerleaders earning the honor. The Spirit of Six trophy, sponsored by the SD Peace Officers Assoc., is in remembrance of the six cheerleaders from Rapid City killed in an accident in 1968.
The squads are selected on: spirit, sportsmanship, control of audience, dress and behavior on and off the court.
There will be no Old Friends of Vale get-together this year. Instead, in late September or early October, there will be a big celebration in Vale honoring the 100th birthday of the town of Vale. Additional details later, as they take root. This will be a community-wide affair.