September 2, 1909
Clifford Pinchot of the National Forest Service has decided against allowing the sheepmen to range their herds along the limestone country on the boundary line between So. Dak. and Wyo., after four days' tour in the section lying west of Deadwood into which the sheepmen wished to break. The introduction of sheep would retard the settlement of that country and the establishment of homes, because they would destroy the range, upon which the settlers were dependent.
The first isolated tract to be sold by the Belle Fourche Land Office was disposed of Tuesday of this week for $13 per acre. The tract was 40 acres in Sec10 T8 R5 and was purchased by Peter L. Mattheson of Snoma. The price paid for the land shows that real estate values are on the increase in the Belle Fourche Valley. Not so many years ago $14 per acre would have purchased the best dry land.
August 28, 1919
Today the merry-go-round is being erected in the lots north of the Houghton Pool Hall in preparation for the Labor Day celebration. Lumber is also being handled for the erection of the big bowery. The race track is getting its finishing touches and the grandstand has been moved to the outer rim of the track and large addition will be made thereto, besides many other preparations are underway to accommodate the big crowds expected.
Bills were printed this week for the big sale to be held at the L.D. Smith place near Nisland on the 6th of September. Mr. Smith has purchased a place in the Spearfish Valley and expects to go into to the fruit raising business.
August 30, 1929
Plans to conduct a fuel survey in the towns of Newell, Vale, Nisland and Fruitdale in the hopes of securing gas services were discussed at a meeting held in Nisland Tuesday evening. The meeting was called as a result of a letter from Black Hills Utilities Co. to the Newell Community Club which stated if a sufficient number of signers could be secured to make the extension from Belle Fourche a paying proposition, the company would bring natural gas to the towns of the Valley. It is hoped that a complete canvas of all the towns can be made by September 7.
The Vale pickle salting station is the largest in the world, yet so many cucumbers came in to the station Monday and Tuesday that the crew could not care for them and it was necessary to take several truck loads to salting stations in Newell and Nisland. Not only is Vale the center of the Sugar Bowl of South Dakota, but it also has a good sized Pickle Jar as well.
August 31, 1939
H.J. Heymann, traveling agent for the North Western Rail Road spent Wednesday in the Newell vicinity making arrangements for stock watering places so there will be supplies of water for stock being moved to the railhead and on to market.
Mr. & Mrs. John H. Lewis, Newell, will celebrate an “Open House” at their home for their many friends and family in celebration of their Golden Anniversary. They have been community residents for over 26 years where they have always been very friendly and helpful to their neighbors and active members of the Methodist Church. Their six children will be present to help celebrate: Bessie Wilkinson, Newell; Claude J. Lewis, Los Angeles; Clarence E. Lewis, Newell; Esther Keating, Buffalo Gap; Vera McBride, San Diego; and Blanche Paulson, Newell.
August 25, 1949
Lyle Rolley, Belle Fourche pilot, is in serious condition in a Rapid City hospital suffering from burns received in a plane crash Monday. A passenger, Clarence Huffman, also from Belle Fourche escaped with minor injuries. The plane, a PT Trainer, crashed into a Rail Road grade as it failed to gain altitude in a take-off from Rushmore Field.
A raging forest fire, that broke out Tuesday noon near Dalton Canyon in Elk Creek Canyon and swept across Highway 14 between Piedmont and Tilford, had by afternoon yesterday laid waste to over 15,000 acres of timber and grazing lands in the Black Hills territory, the worst since 1939. A crew of 500 brought it under control last Wednesday night, but estimated it would take a crew of 300 to complete mopping-up operations in the next 4 or 5 days. Men from the Rapid City Air Base, Forest Service and volunteers from surrounding communities fought the blaze.
August 27, 1959
Basketball shoes for all athletics, gym and play in the popular white models with full cushion, built in arch supports, having white bumper guards and sure-grip new design tread. Youth size 11-12 $3.79, Boy’s size 2½ - 6 $3.89 Men’s sizes 6 -10 $3.98 at your Newell Ben Franklin Store.
Sale of the Corner Café in Newell to Mr. & Mrs. W.R. Pickard was announced this week by Mr. & Mrs. Richard Houdek, who have operated the business for the past two years. The change of ownership becomes effective Monday with Mrs. Pickard assuming management of the café. Mr. & Mrs. Pickard are well known in this territory as operators of the Arcade Theater for 15 years.
August 29, 1979
The Annual Tri-State area 4-H Fat Livestock Sale will be held at the Belle Fourche Livestock Exchange at 7:30 September 13. There will be approximately 15 market beef and 10 market lambs to be sold at the sale according to Tim Larson., Butte County Agent. 4-H members from Butte, Harding and Lawrence Counties have consigned livestock. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals to purchase choice quality market animals.
The Butte County Historical Society finalized plans for their annual tour for September 9 at Herman Park in Belle Fourche beginning at 10 a.m. The program includes Freeman Mortimer and Bud Muth, of Belle Fourche, who will tell about various historical sites; Shirley O’Leary will tell about the Belle Fourche Scout Hall and display pictures; Doris Shipley, Spearfish will tell of the John Spaulding House in Belle Fourche; and Howard Tope will review the highlights of the 11-room sandstone Scotney House on the National Register of Historic Places. Tourgoers are asked to bring a sack lunch for the noon break after which they will head to Fruitdale. Orin Stearns who will discuss the Eaton Place, Ingersoll School, Grimsbo School and tell history of Pioneer settlements; some dating to 1883 and Fruitdale itself 1910. The tour should end at approximately 4 p.m. Mr. & Mrs. Oren Artus, Belle Fourche, hosted the group.