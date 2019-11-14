Nov. 18, 1909
The flouring mill is still lacking a smokestack and some other very necessary fittings, which are on the road somewhere before a definite time can be set for starting up. It will probably require a week or two more to get ready for active operations.
An osprey, better know as a fish hawk, the first ever seen in this section, was captured alive the other day by Arthur Baylor after a fight which lasted over an hour. Baylor noticed the hawk; its wings measuring 6’ 2” from tip to tip, hovering over the chicken yard. He succeeded in shooting it through the right wing and then started forward for the capture. The plucky bird, with its broken wing dragging behind, advanced to meet him. Then ensured a battle royal, the strong bird sinking its talons again and again in Baylor’s arms and legs. After a full hour’s fight and with the aid of a passerby, Baylor succeeded in making the creature captive.
Nov. 20, 1919
Several local crews of semi-pro and some amateur wood choppers have been busy in the Hills getting out wood to relieve the fuel shortage. The arrival of 2 cars of coal will be good toward lessening the fuel situation here due to the present coal strike. Conditions have been serious; more coal is now in transit here, 3 cars being expected in this week.
Owing to the poor weather conditions and other unlooked for draw backs, the dance in the Haller Hall on Tuesday night was not a real success, however there is another advertised for Saturday night and if the weather remains favorable this will undoubtedly draw a large crowd. The local orchestra furnishes the jazz.
Nov. 14, 1929
Armistice Day was also visitors day at the Milberg School, so the program of work was varied somewhat. John Timm was among the visitors and gave an interesting and instructive talk about his experiences in France during the last war. His hearers received a much clearer conception of life in the trenches and of the great day when the Armistice was signed.
Arthur Thibodeau, Castle Rock, has been putting his modern sheep shed in shape the past few days and has covered it with new galvanized roofing. He will also have electric lights installed for convenience during the night chores and lambing season.
Nov. 16, 1939
President Roosevelt approved today the $2,470,000 Pactola-Rapid City water project to be constructed near Rapid City. The project will be constructed by the Reclamation Bureau with Workmen’s Progress Administration (WPA) labor. Funds for the materials will be provided under the Great Plains Program. Representative Francis Case, who made the announcement, said users of the water would repay $380,000 of the cost in 40 installments.
The new bentonite mill which is under construction south of Sturgis is expected to go into production about January 1, according to D.W. Cody, President of Cody Bentonite Co. The mill is located in a 40-acre tract of land adjacent to the city limits and to the Northwestern Railroad line. The building will be of all steel construction and will cost approximately $62,000 with capacity to be 100 tons per 24 hours.
Nov. 10, 1949
A radar set designed to give weathermen and pilots advance warning of storm areas as far distant as 200 miles from the site of operations has been developed by the Signal Corps, Colonel Glenn H. Palmer, Signal Officer 5th Army Headquarters confirmed. Since the rate of storm movement is 25-30 miles per hour, it will now be possible to anticipate storms as much as 6-8 hours before they arrive. The set increases the forecasting range of the weather observer, improves his accuracy and permits short-range local predictions of relatively high precision. This apparatus consists of a high-powered transmitter and an 8 foot parabolic antenna mounted on a 100 foot tower and a sensitive receiver.
A large crowd attended the Vale High School Junior-Senior play given Friday night in the Vale auditorium under the direction of Miss Betty Ritchie, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”, a 4-Act comedy. A matinee was performed Friday afternoon where students from Newell, Vale and Country Schools were invited. At the evening performance, between the 2nd and 3rd Acts, a turkey donated by Frank Weyrich was given away. Following the play a buffet was served back stage for members of the cast with Mrs. Stanley D. Lyman assisting Miss Ritchie.
Nov. 12, 1959
Jerry Hancock, Belle Fourche Jaycee Polio Clinic Chairman has announced that the inoculation session is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Newell Legion Hall from 1-5 PM. Over 600 people received shots at the day-long clinic last week in Belle Fourche and 78 at Nisland. Hancock, laboratory technician at the Belle Fourche Hospital said that the clinics are really a co operative project with help from so many sources. Belle Fourche Jaycees organized the clinic, meals and transportation for the “Shooting Crew”. The syringes for inoculations are on loan from the hospital.
The Hafner Bros, Feeding Operation, in Newell has begun handling livestock feeds as a prelude to what could result in a change or addition to the business. Vern Hafner, Manager, revealed they will now carry Eastland’s pelleted feed for livestock, both sacked and in bulk which are shipped from plants in DeSmet and Woonsocket. If there is a sufficient demand, they may install a pelleting operation, a move which have been impossible this year due to a shortage of native alfalfa.
Nov. 4, 1979
Clifford Harrington, Central City and Jack H. Scroggins, Nisland both retired from active employment with Homestake Gold Mine, on October 31. Harrington’s continuous service record in 33 years. He was first hired in the mine department December 27, 1945 as an underground laborer and rose up the ranks to motorman. Scroggins began working for the company as an underground laborer and also rose up to the motorman position where he worked both underground and tramway.
Capt. Dennis W. Chowen, Vale, received Distinguished Service Medal from Lt. Col. James Osborn, November 3. This award is given to a few for meritorious achievement.