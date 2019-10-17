Oct. 21, 1909
At the session of Meade County Commission on Saturday, a delegation of citizens and Sturgis officials requested that the road over Sly Hill be repaired. The intention is to widen the road sufficiently to allow teams to pass safely. The commission ordered $250 to repair said road-way, provided the city spend a like sum to reconstruct the grades so that the maximum raise will not exceed 6 percent and construction gutters on the side with railings to protect dangerous places. This is good news to all who are compelled to use this highway.
Miss Irene Bogue and mother, Mrs. F.E. Townsend, came in Thursday from their ranch on Horse Creek and Miss Irene started that evening for Omaha where she will have eyes tested and later will attend school.
Oct. 23, 1919
Henry Roberts and Mrs. E. Huffman closed a deal this week, whereby the latter becomes owner of the large feed barn on South Girard and 1st, until recently conducted by the former.
The storm of Saturday night last week was the first real snow of the season and it continued until Sunday with depth varying 6 to 18 inches. The storm had some peculiar features, starting with a rain accompanied with thunder and lightning, the thunder continuing after the snow had fallen for some time. A rainbow of unusual brilliance appeared in the north and this was followed by a brilliant display of the aurora borealis. Old timers predict much snow and extreme cold.
Oct. 17, 1929
The US Civil Service Commission has announced that it will receive applications until November 2, 1929 for certain temporary positions in the Bureau of the Census in Washington, DC in connection with the 15th decennial census. The examinations are open to all citizens of the US, both men and women, who meet the requirements. The positions to be filled are: Jr Clerk, Jr Calculating Machine Operator and Punch Card Operator with entrance salary $1,440 per year to $1,260 per year.
Feeder lambs are coming into South Hilan by droves now. Some of them had been on the road many days through storm and mud and showed it. But as soon as they get into our alfalfa stocks and corn and beet fields they began to gain. Before they know it they will turn into a dollar and a quarter for a chop or two in Chicago or New York.
Oct. 19, 1939
George Sternhagen, 45, and Vernon Moorhead, 40, both of Lead and employees in the Homestake Mine, plunged 300 feet to their deaths about 6 o’clock Tuesday evening in the new Yates Shaft of the mine. The men were working in the 1,700 foot level of the new all metal shaft apparently lost their balance and fell from planking laid across the shaft, both killed instantly. No eye-witnesses to the tragedy and mine officials were undecided as to the exact cause of the mishap, although an investigation is in progress.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday the 13th may mean an unlucky day for some folks, but not for two Vale couples; Mr. & Mrs. Pete Roderiquez became the proud parents of a boy and Mr. & Mrs. Frank Burke are the happy father and mother of a daughter. In both cases, Dr. Clark reports "the Mothers and babies are doing fine.”
Oct. 18, 1949
Following numerous delays, actual drilling operations on the Wm Seyler Co Anderson No 1 oil test four miles southwest of Newell was expected to be started Thursday. A 212-foot derrick and rotary rig is the center of interest in the ever-increasing search for commercial oil or gas is in the Newell area again which climaxes about five years of geophysical and seismographic surveys and other development work in this area by the Seyler Co and it affiliates.
Sunday afternoon Rev. & Mrs. Parsons held “open house” at the Congregational parsonage for all members and friends of the church. Of special interest was the new study which had been completed in the addition at the rear of the house. Of added interest to all who came were a group of pictures showing Newell when it was first founded. Not a few people recognized pictures of the town as it was 30 to 40 years ago.
Oct. 15, 1959
Bill Hartsbarger, Extension entomologist says a 50% wettable DDT powder sprinkled generously into holes and along concealed runways will control mice within about 2 weeks after application. Mice clean their feet and fur by licking themselves. This same treatment also gets the feral cats.
Supt. Wm. Derr of Vale Public Schools has made arrangements with all teachers in the Vale system to release all grades on Tuesday at 3 p.m. for religious education. The program is entirely voluntary, but all children are encouraged to go to one of the churches. State Law which provides that one hour per week of religious training may be given “off the school property.” Pastor Hopp of the Newell Lutheran church said children will gather in the Vale Church and Fr. Jerome Major announced his students will gather at the old Catholic Church in Vale.
Oct. 17, 1979
Newell Future Homemakers’ of American Chapter is sponsoring in cooperation with Senior Citizens, the Vial of Life Week October 22-26. The Vial of Life Project consists of a plastic pill bottle which contains an individual’s vital health statistics. The vial is to be placed on the second shelf of the refrigerator in all homes, so they may be readily available for anyone administering medical assistance. FHA members will be canvassing the community next week with vials for residents to fill in member’s presence. Accepting the first vials from FHA President Sandra Orwick was: local Senior Citizens’ Group President Bill Karinen, Newell City Mayor Joe Valandra and City Finance Officer Dan Wiest.
Wayne Besler and sons Brad and Chris trailed 4,500 head of yearling steers ended the historic trail drive to Madden Livestock Market at St. Onge, October 9. It took 7 hours and 3 auctioneers to handle the sale. The trail drive was 65 miles at least but closer to 80 miles when counting all the crisscross riding the cowboys had to do in 10 days to round up the steers before the drive began. 9 to 11 cowboys including 1 woman and a 10 year-old boy, rounded up 1,248 steers north of Moreau River, 1,200 around Two-Top Butte and the rest as they headed toward Max Smith ranch in Arpan north of Orman Dam. Fences and private ownership of land make long trail drives a monumental job, something cowboys of a century ago didn’t have to contend with during round-up times.