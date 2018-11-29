Nov. 26, 1908
Patronize the Bodega Club rooms, Deadwood’s most popular resort. They have a Germinant Restaurant and Café connection, open day and night. Proprietors Tierney & Russell Deadwood.
Jacob Snyder, Chairman of the Board of County Commission was taken to Belle Fourche Monday to receive medical aid for injuries received Thursday proceeding, when his favorite saddle horse fell on him. Mr. Snyder is to be congratulated on his escape from serious injuries as considering the fact that the horse was running fast and he being such a heavy portly man was thrown with such force it is almost a miracle that he was not instantly killed. The horse suffered a broken neck.
Nov. 28, 1918
A meeting of citizens was held Saturday evening at the office of Bucholz & Richards to discuss the subject of handling any influenza cases that may develop in and about town. More than $400 was raised to establish a temporary hospital and the Newell Methodist Episcopal Church granted the use of the church as a temporary hospital.
The government arranged to have erected two dwellings in Newell for local employees in the Reclamation Service. One of these will be occupied by James Counter and family.
Nov. 29, 1928
Now if 10 years ago, someone had told us we would sit in our own humble little huts out here and listen to the voice of the President of the US as he delivered his Thanksgiving Proclamation from his study we would have thought they were just a little bit demented? Truly it’s a wonderful age!
The next dance of the Married Folks Dancing Club will be held on Wednesday evening, December 5. This event will be a costume affair and music will be provided by the Gloom Chasers Orchestra.
Many South Hilan people stayed up or arose early, to watch the eclipse of the moon Tuesday morning. It is certain that some of our folks sacrificed a few winks of sleep to observe the interesting happening in the sky.
Dec. 1, 1938
It is estimated that about 1,100 buck deer were taken out of the Black Hills area during the recent open season. Licenses were issued to between 2,500 and 3,000 hunters.
Do you have any old toys or clothes to spare? The Girls Scouts are asking for contributions for anything that may be reconditioned to spread Christmas cheer for the needy. Phone 45 or 26 and Girl Scouts will call for them.
Nov. 25, 1948
The regular meeting of the Newell PTA was held in the High School auditorium with a good attendance. The Education Committee gave a report on comic books. The National PTA has passed several resolutions against objectionable comic books.
Speaking to a capacity crowd in Newell City Hall at the annual meeting of the Rural Electrification Association Saturday, Congressman Francis Case reported that the state must look to the Missouri River developments for any further great increase in rural electrification. Case noted that nothing now makes as much difference on the farm as electricity. It is said, more than an extra hired hand and it is the cheapest hired help that can be secured by women.
Nov. 27, 1958
You can improve hunting on your farm and get paid for it by putting some or all your land in the 1959 Conservation Reserve of the Soil Bank, according to Olaf Jacobson, Administrative Officer for the State Agricultural Stabilization & Conservation Commission. Farmers can get cost-share assistance and annual rental payments for shifting land from crop production to protective covering, wet lands or food planting for wildlife.
Postmaster Paul A. Wiest announced today that the new 25 cent US Savings Stamp went on sale at the Newell Post Office. It is in Gift Books of $2.50 and $5.00 value 12 sheets from the new red, white & blue issue marks the first time that Savings Stamps have been printed in more than one color. It will continue to feature the Minuteman, as on the old green stamp, but the American flag has been added to the background.
Nov. 30, 1967
Jerry McDermott, 12, son of Mr. & Mrs. Tom McDermott was featured on the “Faces in the Crowd” section of the November 27 issue of Sports Illustrated. Jerry is a self-taught golfer who won the 1966 and 1967 State Jr. titles in his division on sudden-death playoffs. He won SD West River Jr. Tournament in the 3rd hole of the playoff with Scott Brandenburg, 17.
Nov. 29, 1978
Wayne Lettau, Newell, has been named 1st Place winner of the annual soil-water conservation speech contest in Butte County, it was announced this week. Cori Breidenbach placed 2nd and Ronna Lemmel 3rd. All contestants are students of Ms. Marjean Creal’s sophomore speech class at Newell High School. The topic this year is “My Goal, Erosion & Sediment Control”. The local contest was held at the school November 21.
Four inches of new snow over the weekend placed a cap on rural Butte County. There were few residents outside to admire the Yule decorations on Newell’s Main Street. Livestock attempted to graze on things sticking out of the snow.