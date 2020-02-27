THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

March 3, 1910
Joel McNeal has been awarded a contract by the Homestake Mining Company to straighten out Whitewood Creek on Knute Tysdal’s ranch west of Vale. About 10,000 yards will have to be moved under the contract. The creek is being straightened at that point to prevent it washing away the Tysdal’s home. Tailings from the mills have been deposited south heavily in the creek at that point, that is started a new route across country.
Lamoreaux Brothers, the contractors in charge of the grading work on the Belle Fourche Valley Rail Road have moved a grading camp to the line just south of Newell. They expect to begin work as soon as the frost is out of the ground. The Railway Company was not granted a right-of-way across the Government Townsite. Instead, they will have to buy their way through when the Lots are put on the market.
Feb. 26, 1920
Town Marshall C.A. Gerlach has begun carrying out his proposed action of ridding the town of ownerless dogs and others without licenses. It is quite apparent that there are not many canines in town whose owners think are worth $1 as up to date only 9 licenses have been issued, although notices have been published for over a month. If your dog is one that falls under the Marshall’s straight aim, don’t say you didn’t know the gun was loaded.
So great is the increased demand for telephone service lately that the local company has been compelled to enlarge the capacity of their switch-board. At the present rate of increase it will not be long before subscribers will be entitled to continuous service.
Feb. 27, 1930
County Commissioner Charles A. Wilson reports that it was necessary to use dynamite Saturday to dislodge the ice which had gorged in the Belle Fourche River at a point near the Gammon Bridge. The river had started to cut a channel between the bridge and the Gammon’s residence, but after using 50 pounds of dynamite the gorge was loosened.
Sidney Cast, 50, Assistant Superintendent of the Homestake Mining Co’s hydro-electric plant near Spearfish was drowned Friday evening in the water tunnel between Maurice and Spearfish. Case, accompanied by Fred Lanhoff, Spearfish, was on an inspection trip through the tunnel in a light canoe when the accident occurred. Case losing his balance and falling into the swift moving waters and drowned before his companion could remove him from the water. Many friends throughout the northern Hills will be shocked to learn of his tragic death.
Feb. 29, 1940
The Black Hills & Badlands Association recently organized for the purpose of developing community spirit among all the cities & towns of the Hills is preparing to get into action and carry out the work so greatly needed in this District. Jarvis Bronson, of the Rapid City Chamber is Secretary and to relocate in Sturgis. The Main office to be located in the auditorium, in rooms now occupied by the Biological Survey which is moving from the District in the near future.
A concerted drive to bring to realization a permanent Black Hills summer camp for Girl Scouts is being made this spring by the Black Hills Girl Scout Council. An imposing start on the project has already been made by the Council with the purchase of a picturesquely wooded 200-acre tract of land in northern Box Elder Creek near the old town of Benchmark, between Pactola and Lead and not far from Highway 85A.
March 2, 1950
Surplus potatoes are now available to welfare agencies for human consumption or to stock growers for livestock feed at 1 cent per 100 pounds plus heater and freight charges, it was announced this week. Potatoes are available in either truck or carload lots, it was pointed out and the additional charges include charcoal heater charges and freight from Garden City and Watertown, SD. Farmers and ranchers interested in securing same for livestock feed are advised to contact the PMA Office in Belle Fourche.
Deposits of rare minerals, including uranium, have been discovered in the Bear Lodge region of the Black Hills, it was announced last week. Discovery of the rare mineral in commercial quantities was a made by A.J. Katches, a mining and consulting engineer. Confirmation came from the Bureau of Mines Laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah. Howard Brickel, Rapid City, business manager of the locators of the mine, said the development of the deposits will be financed solely by Chicago businessmen and no stock is for sale.
March 3, 1960
Motorists and truckers can save themselves time, trouble and money by finding out just how high, wide and long their trailer houses and trucks are before starting on a trip. Thousands of dollars in damage when trucks smashes into the new highway bridges and overpasses when higher than legal limit of 12’, the actual clearance of structures generally runs 15’ to 16’ with few exceptions, the legal maximum width of vehicles 8’ and the maximum over-all length is 60’. Special permits are given for transport of house trailers (10’ wide and 55’ long) and “straight” truck with “pup-type” unit 60’ long.
Word received the past week from Mr. & Mrs. John Wilkinson, former Newell residents, is to the effect that he has accepted a position with International Electric Corp of Passaic, New Jersey, a suburb of New York City. Wilkinson, a graduate engineer and attorney, is the son of Mrs. H.R. Wilkinson, Newell, and Mrs. Wilkinson is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Walt Rogers, also Newell.