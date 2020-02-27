THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

So great is the increased demand for telephone service lately that the local company has been compelled to enlarge the capacity of their switch-board. At the present rate of increase it will not be long before subscribers will be entitled to continuous service.

Feb. 27, 1930

County Commissioner Charles A. Wilson reports that it was necessary to use dynamite Saturday to dislodge the ice which had gorged in the Belle Fourche River at a point near the Gammon Bridge. The river had started to cut a channel between the bridge and the Gammon’s residence, but after using 50 pounds of dynamite the gorge was loosened.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sidney Cast, 50, Assistant Superintendent of the Homestake Mining Co’s hydro-electric plant near Spearfish was drowned Friday evening in the water tunnel between Maurice and Spearfish. Case, accompanied by Fred Lanhoff, Spearfish, was on an inspection trip through the tunnel in a light canoe when the accident occurred. Case losing his balance and falling into the swift moving waters and drowned before his companion could remove him from the water. Many friends throughout the northern Hills will be shocked to learn of his tragic death.

Feb. 29, 1940