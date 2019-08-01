Aug. 5, 1909
John Papowich was drowned Sunday afternoon while attempting to cross the storage reservoir dam at Owl Creek. The young man, in company with some of his countrymen, was in swimming and one of the men crossed the pond. Papowich attempted to follow and when near the middle of the pond, he was seized with cramps and sank before his companions could rescue him.
Todd Maro Pettigrew, Jr. Superintendent West District Anti-Saloon League, will lecture on “A real Republic” at Woodman Hall August 8 at 10:30 o’clock. Mr. Pettigrew is a “fluent, effective and humorous speaker”; none should fail to hear him. This address will take the place of the regular church service and Sunday school at 11:30 AM. He will speak and give an address later at the Langdon School at 3:00 o’clock and at evening a special talk at Snoma.
July 31, 1919
Mintener warns, coal is cheaper now then it will be later on. There is no advantage in waiting, in fact, you may not be able to get all of the “Labeled Coal” you want if you wait until July or August. Thousands of cars will be needed to move the grain crops and there will not be enough cars for both grain and coal. Better buy now it’s a duty you owe your family and community. This announcement brought to you by Peter Mintener Lumber Company, on 3rd St, Newell.
Men from out north have been busy cutting the sweet clover along the roadsides. This much improves the appearance of the highway.
Aug. 1, 1929
A survey from the air confirmed the judgment of those who selected Rushmore Mountain for the National Monument, Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor, said today. He took a 3-hour air plane trip over the Black Hills Sunday and decided it was no other mountain standing out to a degree that anyone could suggest, why wasn’t it put there. Mount Rushmore was selected after a survey from the ground; this was his first view from the air. Mrs. Borglum, their son Lincoln, Mrs. Larraine Spootz, Corpus Christi, Texas, a photographer and newspapermen were also on board.
Mr. & Mrs. Oscar Reppen returned last Thursday from their trip to Stoughton, Wisconsin, where they visited Mrs. Reppen’s people. His mother, on one day, had her seven children once again sitting at her dinning table. Mr. & Mrs. Reppen drove the entire distance covering 2,500 miles in all.
Aug. 3, 1939
W.J. Mahoney and Jack Ryan of the Stratosphere Mattress Service, Rapid City, were business callers here the middle of the week and last Friday moved their equipment to Newell to locate temporarily in the old Dunn Building, they plan to be here several weeks. Fred Baker and Mrs. Hubbard are the additional members of the crew. They will be building and rebuilding cotton and innerspring mattresses and doing upholstering. The name “Stratosphere” was adopted after they had completed a cushion upon which the camera equipment used in the stratosphere flights was mounted. The cushion is now on display with the other equipment at the World’s Fair.
You have free articles remaining.
A deal was completed last week whereby Mr. & Mrs. Ralph Schreckenghaust became the new owners of the J.P. Doran General Store at Stoneville, having purchased the buildings, stock and all. The new owners grew up on ranches near White Owl and are former students of the Stoneville school, so are well acquainted in that community.
July 28, 1949
The 2-motor airplane which made such an impression in Newell on Tuesday wasn’t a mystery to Mr. & Mrs. Anton Kulisich, although it did have many here guessing. It was flown by T/Sgt John Kulisich of the US Marines, Cherry Point, North Carolina. Kulisich had flown the plane to Rapid City Air Base Sunday and drove up to visit his folks and other relatives while the plane was being overhauled. He checked out Tuesday and made several passes over Newell in the process, before leaving for his Base Wednesday. The black plane he piloted is a F7F, “Tiger”, a fast and powerful model.
G.W. Austin, Superintendent of Newell School, was one of 41 persons to complete the 4-day driver-training short course at SD State College, Brookings July 19-22. Austin and 40 others received graduation certificates indicating they are qualified to conduct driver training programs in High School. The drivers’ school was sponsored by the American Automobile Association, The SD Automobile Club, The Deputy of Public Education and SD Highway Department.
July 30, 1959
It’s OK to strip mow cover on soil bank land according to Thomas E. Hamilton Director of the Soil Bank Division of Department of Agriculture. There is nothing in the Conservation Reserve regulations which would prevent mowing of the established cover so long as there was no harvesting of the material mowed and so long as the mowing does not destroy any of the cover.
Mrs. William Hafner, Horse Creek area resident, has been confined to the Rapid City hospital as the result of a severe reaction from a tetanus shot. She is somewhat better, according to last reports.
Aug. 1, 1979
July has had the most humidity recorded since 1962 and it was muggy. Thunderstorms and some severe wind struck the night of July 24 & 25 and early July 26. In all, the rain fell, temperatures hit the high 90s and nights were in the high 50s. Humidity was up to 86% at times. On July 24 morning, the mosquitoes were so bad that they covered humans like pepper.
The Muscular Dystrophy Association of America named again for the 7th year, Carv Thompson of Faith as its local television’s chairman for the 1979 “Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon for Muscular Dystrophy”. Thompson will co-host the Black Hills portion of the show along with KEVN personality Marci Christensen for 21 continuous hours on Channels 5 & 7 on Labor Day. The show originates from Las Vegas, New York and Hollywood with cut-a-ways in Rapid City.