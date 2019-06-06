June 10, 1909
A total eclipse of the sun is scheduled to occur on June 17, visible in all portions of the United States, except the extreme south. The eclipse will begin about 6:10 in the morning and will continue until after sunset. The last total eclipse of the sun was witnessed here in 1869 which will be remembered by many citizens who looked through smoked glass. It was so dark at noon that the chickens went to roost.
Tuesday afternoon during the rain storm, Alex Rua rode into Pete Edwards’ ranch on Willow Creek and put his horse in the stable. As he and Arthur Edwards stood in the doorway waiting for the rain to slack so they could get to the house, a strike of lightning hit the barn, killing Alex’s horse. The bolt evidently went out the door between the two men as they were knocked down in opposite directions. There were five other horses in the barn at the time but they were not hurt.
June 5, 1919
C.M Damon left Tuesday for Belle Fourche on business and was called from there to Rapid City, where a big new baby boy awaits him.
C.M. Simons announced to the people around Newell that they are opening and will conduct a first class cash grocery in the building formerly occupied by William Niva west of the Livestock Exchange Bank and Post Office. They will sell good groceries a darned sight cheaper than they are being sold in this town at present. The reason they can do this is they get the money when you get the goods and you will know you are not helping to pay some bad account and they pay no rent and do their own work.
June 6, 1929
Fred Gardner, O.W. Brennamann and Arthur Hough, Newell, attended a school held at the School of Mines in Rapid City to explain the operation of the new headlight law, which goes in effect July 1. Area auto mechanics took the two-day course and will be issued certificates giving them authority to adjust and install headlights. Secretary of State Gladys Pyle will issue the certificates shortly.
A subscription is being taken up in the Vale Community to purchase a bell to be placed on the Lot where the community building is located. It is understood the bell will be used in case of fire and other alarms. The current bell is in bad condition and people understand the need for a bigger and better bell and are urged to contribute to the cause.
June 8, 1939
An entrance fee of 50 cents per car for visiting Devil’s Tower National Monument became effective on June 1. The fee for entering the grounds is good for all year. The proceeds from the fee will be used in helping to maintain and put on a paying basis the units under the National Park Service. The charge at the Tower was recently adopted by the Department of the Interior for all National Parks and Monuments.
Mrs. Beyer Aune entertained last Friday at her home a party of members of the DAR from the Black Hills Chapter of the organization. Ladies from Belle Fourche, Buffalo, and other area towns were present. The luncheon table, with covers laid for 14, was centered with bouquets of peonies and iris.
June 8, 1949
Congressman Case recently suggested to the Bureau of Reclamation establishment of a recreation development at Orman Dam in Butte County merits support, not only from local residents but from all sportsmen’s organizations in the state. Part of the construction cost can be charged off to recreation but there are few facilities at Orman Dam to indicate it might be a recreation area.
Neil Isto, Newell High School outstanding freshman was selected last week as an assistant this summer in archeological survey work being conducted in No. Dak., So. Dak., Wyo. and Mont. by the Smithsonian Institute. Isto will work with Richard Wheeler, field archeologist for the institute looking over and marking archeological sites which include two in each state. These areas are to be inundated by reservoirs. Isto will gain valuable experience from the assignment.
June 4, 1959
Craigg Van derBoom, son of Mr. & Mrs. Virgil Van derBoom, Newell, and senior four-year track letterman at SD State College, who placed in three events at the Region 12 NAIA Track & Field Meet at Brookings Saturday, will be among a host of competitors in the National Meet at Sioux Falls Saturday. Van derBoom was also tri-captain of the College Fall Cross Country squad, won 1st place in the 440-yd hurdles, 3rd in ½ mile run and member of State’s mile relay team which won 1st.
The Butte County Fair Board called for Bids for operation of the lunch stand at the Butte County Fair Grounds at Nisland, Bids are to be postmarked not later than Monday, June 15, 1959 and mailed to the Secretary R.W. Milberg, Newell. S.D. in a sealed envelope marked “Bid”. The board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. The Fair this year is August 19, 20, 21, and 22.
June 6, 1979
The Roughlock Falls Picnic area located on Little Spearfish Creek above Savoy is now under the management of Homestake Mining Company. The Falls area built in the 1930s by the CCC, was managed for years by the U.S. Forest Service. Throughout this time the Forest Service has made many improvements at the Falls which is one of the most popular sites in the Black Hills.
Mr. & Mrs. Ed. Reinhardt, Newell, hosted the June meeting of the newly organized American Historical Society of Germans From Russia Sunday afternoon. People came from Belle Fourche, Vale, Spearfish, Rapid City and Nisland. The purpose of the organization is to find and trace family heritages and what ships they were on when coming to America. Officers for the Chapter are: President Lydia Stumpf, Belle Fourche; Vice President Joyce Kahler, Belle Fourche; Treasurer William Buchholz, Vale; and Historian Gene Reinhardt, Newell. Next meeting, July 8 in Rapid City.