THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Jan. 6, 1910

J.C. Milne, was out from Sturgis this week organizing for a company to put up a large canning factory in Vale.

A rumor was about the first of the week to the effect that 3 young lady homesteaders had frozen to death out near Fairpoint, but nothing definite can be learned and no doubt it is nothing more that a rumor.

Mr. & Mrs. I. W. Laidley enjoyed a sleigh ride from Wolf Butte to Sulphur last week and report sleighing was fine.

Jan. 1, 1920

Heavy immigration is so taxing the facilities of Ellis Island during the last 48 hours, some 8,000 immigrants have arrived in port and today 1,168 were detained at the island for examination as to their fitness for admission to this country. Officials expressed doubt whether there would be another concentration of anarchists there in the near future for deportation. Anarchists and deportation will remain in certain cities for sometime. There are now only about 2 dozen anarchists’ cases at Ellis Island from the “Soviet Ark”.