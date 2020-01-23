THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Jan. 27, 1910
When you’re in Sturgis, visit Andrews’ Variety Store. Right now they are offering men’s and boys’ clothing at tremendous reductions, cheaper than you have ever bought them. Men’s good fleece lined underwear at 65 cents to 85 cents per suit for the very best. Buying household articles from their 5, 10, and 15 cent counters will save you more money than you would imagine.
The next Grange meeting will be held February 1, Tuesday night at the Modern Woodman Hall. Will all farmers and those interested please turn out and make the meeting a success.
Jan. 22, 1920
The “Dishwasher Card Club” was royally entertained at a one o’clock luncheon by Mrs. E.S. Hartwell on Monday. Auction Bridge was the entertainment of the afternoon. The next meeting will be with Mrs. Matt E. Hafner.
An examination schedule has been set for of all grades of teachers. Application for Certificates can be obtained by examination. Applicants desiring to write for Life Diplomas or Vocational Certificates must notify the Superintendent of Public Instruction, at Pierre at least 30 days in advance of the examination dates so that the questionnaires may be prepared. Local examinations conducted at Butte County Court House are February 19-21, June 8-10, September 2 to October 2 and December 2-4, 1920.
Jan. 23, 1930
Mrs. Maria Phillips of Whitewood celebrated her 101st birthday. She was born in Litchfield, New York January 16, 1829. She is a descendant of Israel Putnam of Revolutionary War fame and her grandfather was “Fighting Joe” Wheeler, who entered the Revolution as a drummer boy and served until the close of the conflict. As a young woman she learned the trade of a tailor and made men’s suits entirely by hand as sewing machines were unknown yet. She was married to John Phillips in 1850 and they took up claims near Vale where they lived until 1911 when they moved to Whitewood. Her greatest joy comes in the summer months when she can get out in a car for rides now and then.
Gambles Stores in Rapid City guarantee 5 years of light and power on Tige Farm Light Batteries; 16 cell, 7 plate, and 120 ampere hours at $99.75. A $10 allowance for your old battery.
Jan. 25, 1940
Electric power users in Vale were without electricity from 4:00 to 11:00 Wednesday morning, after the wind had snapped a line crystallized from the cold near the Reppen farm between there to Newell and James Gadsen, manager of the General Utilities office here was notified. Service was repaired so service could be resumed. The broken line had fallen across a fence and one post was burned. The company appreciates any reports of line or service failure as soon as possible, so that same can be repaired in a short time.
The Father & Son banquet on Wednesday is at 6:30 PM in the Congregational-Methodist Parish House. An interesting program is planned, including music, group singing and several short toasts, Mr. Munger, the Boy Scout Executive, will give the address. The tickets are 80 cents for a father & son. If you do not have a son, be sure to invite a boy who cannot go without your invitation. See Mr. Austin for the list of youth.
Jan. 26, 1950
Removal of federal tax on oleomargarine is the only effect which will be noticed on the butter substitute in South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture L.V. Ausman said this week; taxes on “oleo” will not be changed. South Dakota Legislature passed imposing taxes on the butter substitute nearly 20 years ago in 1931. Under the Act a 10 cents tax must be paid on each pound of butter substitute sold to consumers.
Two Butte county ladies were winners in the Nationwide Crochet contest it has recently been revealed. The 2 winners out of 100,000 entries were Mrs. John F. Dacar in buffet & vanity set classification and Marjorie Pederson in the teen-age girls’ class, both of Belle Fourche. Grand Champion in the event receiving $500 and an engraved loving cup. The pieces entered from the Butte County ladies were among the 2500 displayed prize winners at the Congress Hotel in Chicago, Ill. weeks ago.
Jan. 28, 1960
A free diphtheria immunization clinic will be held for all children attending the Newell School next Tuesday, February 2 starting at 9:00 AM, it is announced this week by Mrs. Floyd Varland, sponsored by the PTA. Dr. J. F. Pokorny, local health officer and physician will be assisted by Mrs. Maude Munroe in giving the shots. Permission slips have been sent to all parents and guardians and no child will be given the shot without such written consent, so same are to be retuned to the School or brought with that child next Tuesday.
The South Dakota Quarter Horse Association has informed Butte County Farm Agent Kenneth Leslie that it will again sponsor a Horse Trophy to the top 4-H individual competing in Showmanship at the County Fair and 4-H Achievement Days. Z.N. Golliher of Hoover sponsors trophies for the top Junior and Senior 4-H Horsemanship.