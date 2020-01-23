THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Mrs. Maria Phillips of Whitewood celebrated her 101st birthday. She was born in Litchfield, New York January 16, 1829. She is a descendant of Israel Putnam of Revolutionary War fame and her grandfather was “Fighting Joe” Wheeler, who entered the Revolution as a drummer boy and served until the close of the conflict. As a young woman she learned the trade of a tailor and made men’s suits entirely by hand as sewing machines were unknown yet. She was married to John Phillips in 1850 and they took up claims near Vale where they lived until 1911 when they moved to Whitewood. Her greatest joy comes in the summer months when she can get out in a car for rides now and then.