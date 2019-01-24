Jan. 28, 1909
A new Post Office to be called Fairpoint is soon to be established near Stoneville and the same is to be conducted by O.T. Severeid. J.H. Riggle borrowed Severeid’s teams and made a trip to Bear Butte Valley after oats for Tom Shaw.
James Dolphin of the Reclamation Force is laying off this week on account of a broken rib. The accident is a peculiar one; Mr. Dolphin was working at his desk and attempting to pick up a paper from the floor, leaned over the arm of his chair, forcing a fountain pen against his ribs with sufficient force to break a rib.
Jan. 23, 1919
Perry A. Swenson, contracting firm which is erecting the new Bratton’s building, left Saturday for St. Paul. Mr. Swenson told the Valley Irrigator that both the Bratton’s and First State Bank buildings would be 100% completed by February 1. The Bratton’s Mercantile Co. is already occupying part of the building, the dry goods section being moved presently.
Preparations are being made for a wrestling match to be pulled off in Newell sometime in the near future between George Owens, formerly of Newell, and the celebrated Vaudden of St. Onge. Owens is in training here.
Jan. 24, 1929
A meeting of the Newell Golf Club is called for Friday evening January 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Judge Goff’s office. Election of officers and plans for the coming season will be the chief subjects to be taken up. It is hoped that all interested in playing the game will be on hand Friday evening.
Jan. 26, 1939
Workmen are engaged in tearing down the old Loyal Hotel building in Vale. The building was purchased by Simon Prestkvern some months ago and he plans to use the material for improvements at his ranch near Fairpoint.
A large party of young folks from this vicinity attended the High School boxing match and dance at Buffalo Friday evening.
Jan. 27, 1949
Airport construction during the past ten years has given South Dakota 1,000 miles of turf, sod and gravel runways and 173 miles of bituminous and cements runways, said Chief Airport Engineer James Hunt of the State Aeronautics Commission. The Aeronautics Commission lists 66 municipal and private airports with turf, sod and gravel runways which must be maintained so that aircraft can travel over them at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.
A. Osenburg at the U.S. Experiment Farm reported that temperature highs and lows through Jan 19-25 were consistently below zero, this equaling one previous record of successive below zero days in January 1936. On the 21st the low was 36 below. The lowest reading ever recorded at the Experiment Farm was minus 38 in January 1937.
Jan. 22, 1959
South Dakota Legislators have shown much interest in the operation of a voting machine exhibited in the Senate Lobby. A representative from Wyoming is here to explain the machines. Any town of 500 voters could save enough in printing and personnel costs to pay for such a machine in 10 years. The advantage would be an accurate and quicker count. South Dakota and Idaho are the only states now lacking permissive law on voting machines.
Increased farm usage of electricity and the benefits of Missouri power have enabled the Butte Electric Cooperative to adapt a new “all electric” power rate for consumers, manager Doug Eickelman reported this week. The new rates reflect the benefits of Missouri River Power and the fact that six electric co-ops in the area have joined together to form Rushmore Generating & Transmission Co-op to wholesale power to its members.
Jan. 24, 1979
A new history book to be published this summer, “Butte County Fair-50 Years” is being compiled. It will have 150 pages, including at least 80 pictures. Pictures specifically fair-related and articles are solicited and are to be sent to Rozella Bracewell, coordinator at Vale, before March 1. Particularly information wanted from the 1920s to 1960s and identification on the back. Amy Larson, Fruitdale, and Helen Tucker, Belle Fourche, are also on the committee.
The Annual March of Dimes Radio Auction will be held beginning at 9:00 AM Thursday over KBFS radio station. Alan Herbert, who originated this form of fund drive, will again do the announcing. This will be the 19th year for the auction in Butte County. Deloris Weingardt and Edna Scoggin are volunteer solicitors and Marion Kane is chairman for Western South Dakota Chapter.