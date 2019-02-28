March 4, 1909
The City of Whitewood has granted a Franchise to a party of eastern capitalists to build an electric railroad through limits of the town. The purpose of the company is to run a line northwest through the country that will come under the government irrigation project, the immediate objective point being Vale, Butte County.
The advance guards of the spring immigration have begun to arrive. This immediate section of South Dakota will see more homesteaders this year than ever before and the newcomers will not be disappointed in the country either.
Feb. 27, 1919
The Newell Firemen are planning for their big annual dance to be pulled off soon. This dance is usually held on New Year but was postponed under the flu ban this year. Watch for the new date.
C.M. Simons, former Meade County Commissioner, returned Sunday from Butte, Montana. Mr. Simons is anxious to get into business in Newell and will undoubtedly get action this week. Later we learn that a deal was closed between Mr. Simons and Frank Yoder, whereby the latter disposed of his pool hall.
Feb. 28, 1929
The Vale Community Club is sponsoring a movement to drill for oil in the Vale vicinity. A committee composed of Nels Kingsbury, Gene Adams and C.C. Milner was appointed to visit the School of Mines and interview authorities there in regard to the matter. It is planned to drill for water and then go on down for oil. People are enthusiastic over the idea which would mean a great deal to our town and community.
The Women Jury Bill, as introduced provided that women should be eligible to jury duty on a par with men but it was amended in the Senate so as to place this obnoxious duty only on those women who requested the privilege, thus exempting the 99 percent who are opposed to jury duty and as so amended passed the Senate. The House will now wrestle with the Bill.
March 2, 1939
Art Chase, who was employed last year at the US Government Farm and played on the Newell baseball team, was in town yesterday. He was employed on a ranch during winter but plans to be on the diamond for the opening of the ball season.
Glenn Fink, Jos. Davis and George Noyce put up their summer’s supply of ice last week. They report the ice was 18 -20” thick and clear as glass.
March 3, 1949
The program to control the ravages of the Black Hills beetle in the pine forest has been practically completed on all state lands in the area, according to State Forester Harry Woodward. The Ponderosa Pine is the only tree which falls prey to the tiny insect, a total of 1,768 insect-infested trees were treated during the past year. Had the beetles not been stopped, losses on state land would have run into millions. The few trees left will be treated by July 1, at a cost of $9,080.
Margie Hollister, Newell High School Senior, has been named South Dakota state girl winner in the Annual Essay contest sponsored by Cargill, Inc. Miss Hollister wins an all expense 3-day trip to Minneapolis, along with a state boy winner. They will be guests at a Forum, see various sights including a radio broadcast. Miss Hollister’s winning will also bring to Newell School a new set of Encyclopedia Britannica.
Feb. 26, 1959
The first annual Black Hills Winter Show is scheduled for Feb 26-28 at the Fairgrounds in Rapid City; it is sponsored by the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, solely in the interest of improving quality and increasing livestock numbers of the mid-west area. Many Butte County producers plan to participate; Angus show & sale Feb. 26, Hereford Feb 27 and Shorthorn Feb. 28.
Nisland Mustangs hold a 19-3 pre-tournament record, the latter including two to Newell and one to Sundance. Coach Dominic Calvetti’s team has an impressive season as they see action in District play at Sturgis this week end.
Feb. 28, 1979
The Newell High School Band will perform Thursday evening at the Region VIII boys Basketball Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. The band has been asked to play again Friday night if the District 31 Champ Irrigators win. They will be facing the District 30 Champion Custer Wild Cats.
Seven area women were among graduates of the Rapid City School of Practical Nursing to receive diplomas during commencement exercises held February 15 in Rapid City. They included; Debbie Bender, Sharon Hoffman and Cynthia Rollins of Ellsworth Air Force Base; Clarice Bossert of Vale; Georgia Collins of Newell; Dee Davis of Belle Fourche and Evelyn Edwards of Spearfish. Several have already obtained employment.