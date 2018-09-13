Sept. 10, 1908
The settlers of the north portion of Butte County seem to have no trouble in getting all the coal necessary “free for the digg’in”, in spite of the effort made by speculators to corner the product. Mines are being discovered and opened every week, and few there are who cannot get what they will need for the winter in a 5-mile haul. The veins are from 6’ to 12’ in thickness and all excellent quality lignite. This is certainly an advantage possessed by few counties.
Charley Van Koughnet, accompanied by Dr. McSloy, drove out from Sturgis to Vale Sunday, in his new automobile, making the trip in 55 minutes. Mr. Van Koughnet will stay in Vale a few days, superintending the making of some improvements on his ranch.
Sept. 12, 1918
Messer’s James T. Craig, W.B. Penfold and M.J. Smiley, all of Belle Fourche of the Reclamation State Bank of Newell, were visitors in our flourishing city Sunday.
A large assemblage of farmers and ranchers listened to a fine lecture by Dr. Phelps of the state board at Vale Sunday and efforts are being made to secure a Doctor in this vicinity to take preventative measures to anthrax among the cattle. A few cattle died suddenly down the valley with what was pronounced anthrax.
Sept. 13, 1928
The elevator at Vale was completely swamped with grain Saturday. All the cars on the side track were filled, every bin in the elevator and even the scale hopper was full to overflowing and it was necessary to send a number of truck loads to the elevators at Newell and Nisland.
Much interest is being shown in the musical organization and is planned to have a boys glee club, a girls glee club and a mixed chorus this school year at Newell.
Sept. 15, 1938
The Reclamation Bureau reported today the Angostura Irrigation Project near Hot Springs was desirable from an agricultural viewpoint. It concluded, however the $4,337,270 construction cost could not be repaid over the usual 40-year period from Water and Power sale and recommended instead that water users operate and maintain the distribution system, paying $1 per acre foot water drawn from the reservoir. The US Government would own and operate the reservoir and power plant.
Something weird started last week, lilacs are in bloom on the Hammontree place 6 miles south of town and it turns out that blooming lilacs are at the O. Christopherson, Mrs. Juanita Ireland and M.J. O’Brien homes so far we have heard from. It might be noted, also that a crabapple tree at Hal Paulson’s place is starting to bloom again.
Sept. 9, 1948
Home-grown garden produce, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, apples, corn and beets will be canned by Newell High School students for use in the school lunch program, Superintendent G.W. Austin announced this week. The canning is being undertaken by Advanced Homemaking Class under supervision of Mrs. Marguerita O’Connell, instructor. The school will purchase the produce or accept donations of such items.
An exploding water tank at the E.W. Altwater home southeast of Newell blew a hole in their kitchen floor on Tuesday about 10 in the morning, but caused no great damage. Mr. Altwater had turned on the pump manually and let it run while he went to the garden and forgot to turn it off. The water tank, 140 gallon size, located in the basement blew up through the floor in the kitchen. Repairs were immediately made.
Sept. 11, 1958
This week a member of a crew which did the first manual labor in Newell visited old acquaintances and his former homestead site near here. Elder Reynolds, Smithburg, Maryland, who came here in 1909 on a post hole digging crew for the then Northwestern Telephone Company and then homesteaded on what is now part of the Ed Newill ranch until he took a job as truck driver for Bratton’s Mercantile Co.
Two area High School grads, Miss Shirley Donnelly, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Ed Donnelly, Newell, and Miss Darlene Burk, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Frank Burk of Vale, have graduated from the National School of Business, Rapid City, and have secured positions with Western Stationers through the employment department of the College.
Sept. 14, 1967
Members of the United Church of Christ of Nisland voted last Sunday afternoon to close their church according to Ione Shevling, church secretary. The proposal to close the church was approved by a narrow majority. Steps of disposing of the church property will begin early October, unless action is taken to rescind the action. Rev. John Schnackenberg, Newell, who has pastored, will continue to conduct services through September.
The 22nd Annual Western SD Stud Ram Show & Sale gets underway today at the Newell Field Station and the sale of all sheep will be held on Friday. Trophies are to be awarded to the Grand and Reserve Champion Rams and Ewes and ribbons in all categories. This is the biggest event so far; 102 stud rams, 263 range rams and 96 registered ewes are consigned. $729 in prize money will be given in show classes.
Sept. 13, 1978
There will be a public meeting at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Vale Fire Hall to address the use of Revenue Sharing Funds for Oct. 1, 1978 through Sept. 30, 1979. This is of interest to all residents of the Vale Township. Bessie Hawk is township Clerk.
The Annual Tri-State 4-H Fat Sale will be held at the Belle Fourche Livestock Exchange beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. 4-H members from Butte, Harding and Lawrence Counties will be selling market lambs or beef at this sale. Neighboring counties of Wyoming and Montana have sold animals at this sale in the past.