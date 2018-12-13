Dec. 10, 1908
The Supreme Court has given Bill Dunn a new lease on life by ordering that his execution, which had been set for next week, should be postponed until further order from the Court. This means that Dunn will not be hanged before April or May, and possibly not then. In event the Supreme Superior Court grants a new trial, the hanging will be delayed for many months.
Up to the present time all but two of the candidates for Sheriff in the recent election have filed a list of their campaign expenses, these are Sol Star, who owes up to $187 exclusive of his political assessment and Matt Plunket, who states that he expended $632 in being elected Sheriff.
Dec. 12, 1918
The USRS will sell at public auction at the project headquarters in Newell, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, eight head of good work mules and 10 head of horses. (In case of extremely bad weather the sale will be postponed until the Saturday following), by order of B.E. Hayden, Project Manager.
The Navy Department has directed that only 60 out of the 112 Eagle Boats ordered from Henry Ford shall be completed, the House Naval Affairs Committee informed. Until recently the Navy had planned to complete the entire Eagle Boat program, despite signing of the Armistice.
Dec. 13, 1928
Paul Oksol was unfortunate when driving his sheep on the Highway near his place. A car came along and killed 10 and crippled several others. Leo Mott also had four shoats killed by a passing car when he was driving them to Newell.
The children at Willow Creek School are of necessity compelled to carry water to school since the cistern is empty. This is quite difficult for some of the little ones. Visitors at the school this week were little Adelbert Donnelly in the morning and Mrs. S.J. Roberts in the afternoon.
Dec. 15, 1938
Hello Everybody! Santa Claus is speaking. He hopes all the young folks are listening. He intends to be in Newell this coming Saturday, December 17, and hopes to meet all the people of the town and adjacent country; especially all the young folks. Remember, he gets around but once a year!
Two men were killed in the Homestake Mine at Lead yesterday afternoon about 4 p.m. while they were blasting a drift round. Eino Niemi, 40, and Cliff J. Hallman, 35, were working alone in the 3,300 foot level when the accident occurred. They were brought to the surface and rushed to Homestake Hospital where Niemi was declared dead and Hallman died a few minutes later. Both were experienced driftsmen, having been employed by the company for several years. Niemi leaves a widow and three children and Hallman a widow and two children.
Dec. 9, 1948
Preston Hill and his wife witnessed two of the fastest and best played basketball games ever seen in the past three years at Hill City between the Rangers and Vale Beetdiggers. Vale has a very good team in the Beetdiggers, a team that will bear watching as the season progresses. He encourages all the people to get behind this fine bunch of boys and let them know we are behind them 100 percent.
The Neighborhood Club met at the home of Mrs. William Cook at Orman on Wednesday afternoon. There were 12 members and two guests present. After the business meeting pleasant social activities were enjoyed. Mrs. Cook served a tasty lunch of apple pie ala mode and coffee. The next meeting will be the Club’s Christmas party at the home of Mrs. Douglas Beckham. Members are to bring an exchange gift, the cost not to exceed 75 cents.
Dec. 11, 1958
Major James Seaman, 34, brother of Donald Seaman of Newell, has recently joined six other U.S. Armed Forces officers as a pilot to President Dwight Eisenhower, according to word received here this week. Seaman entered the Marines from Baker, Montana, in 1941, and has been serving since as a Marine pilot. He is assigned to the President’s staff to pilot Eisenhower and staff on various airplane trips around the country.
Four BHTC debaters and debate coach Dr. Richard Hilldreth left Wednesday for the Southwest Speech Tournament at Winfried, Kansas, this weekend. Jerry Ann Long, Newell, and Sharon Smythe, Spearfish, are paired and Terry W. Williamson (discussion events) of Winner and Wayne Paananen (oratory) of Lead are in debate rounds. Last year, Miss Long competed against 56 students in extemporaneous and won top honors.
Dec. 14, 1967
Dorothy Stark, 17, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Solomon Stark, Nisland, was named 1968 Newell Junior Miss at the annual Pageant at Austin Auditorium. Donna Hafner, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Don Hafner was named 1st Runner up and Elaine Stomprud, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Calvin Stomprud, Mud Butte, 2nd Runner up; Donna Cox, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Gayle Cox, Vale voted Miss Congeniality by other contestants; Lynne Williamson, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Wm Williamson, Vale, the Most talented non-finalist award. Her talent was a monologue pantomime of a 5-year-old. Miss Stark now completes at the state Jr. Miss Pageant at Sturgis in January competing for the right to compete at the national competition.
The newly remodeled Newell Recreation bowling facility was open for business last Tuesday after the completion of installing new automatic pin setters. New ball returns were also installed along with new seating. Mr. & Mrs. Keith Milberg are owners and mangers.
Dec. 12, 1978
Western South Dakota Community Action is sponsoring a safety equipment program for persons 55 or older. Grab bars, bath tub rails, smoke detectors, toilet raisers and walkers will be installed in eligible applicant’s homes, Butte County coordinator Millie Trebelcock announced this week. A maximum of $30 will be spent per home. Applications are available at all Senior Centers in the area towns.
The Newell High School Student Council is planning to combine the Christmas concert and fall awards assembly on the afternoon of December 22 in Austin Auditorium. The program will feature Santa Claus as Master of Ceremonies. After awards are presented, there will be a variety of games and treats for everyone. Parents and the general public are invited.