July 29, 1909
Miss Nell Haeussler, who is holding down a homestead in northern Meade County, near the Boe ranch, was a Bixby shopper Friday. Miss Haeussler is putting in a store and has petitioned for the establishment of a Post Office. The new town will be called Lovel. Miss Haeussler appears to be a hustler and we look for great things from the little village on the Sulphur.
Charles Hascall was a pleasant caller at the Valley Irrigator office while in town Monday. He reports the wettest rain of the season on the HO Flats Tuesday night and cites as evidence that fact that his new roof leaked a mixture of soft water and gumbo that was decidedly annoying.
July 24, 1919
After three months effort, Woodford & Woodford now have a complete line of ladies silk stockings in all shades. Match your suit at once. Also, check the dry good section; they are closing out all their millinery at 50 cents, $1. and $1.50.
The Livestock Bank has been in the hands of workmen for the past two weeks. They are making some changes in the building; installing a private office, decorating the interior, etc. The improvements also include the installation of complete new steel vault fixtures and safety deposit boxes.
July 25, 1929
Why go hungry when you can eat at all hours and get what you want in short orders and meals. Still in the ring with plenty to eat and prompt service at Frank’s Café across from the new filling station.
Grasshoppers in the South Hilen neighborhood are much thicker than usual in the fields this year but so far we’ve not heard of serious losses because of them. Pheasants are certainly increasing rapidly here-abouts and are beginning to be a real nuisance in some grain and corn fields. One can scare up a flock of them on almost any place now and along the river there are numbers of them.
July 29, 1939
A.M. Jackley, Pierre, Rattlesnake Control Administrator for South Dakota, arrived in Newell the first of the week from Harding County and has been spending a few days in this locality locating snake dens accompanied by Professor Burns Taft, marking dens to be destroyed this fall. He also brought in two large females and one male which will be kept by Taft until they give births in late August.
A modern Calamity Jane will make her appearance at the 16th Annual “Days of ‘76” Celebration August 3rd through 6th according to A. A. Coburn, General Chairman. Edna Alee, Denver, Colorado will appear in one of the most sensational shooting exhibition ever before staged in the Black Hills. The historical pageantry which has made this celebration famous throughout the nation will be authentically staged.
July 22, 1949
New dial telephone units which will make exchanges at Newell and Vale the most modern in the state are now being installed by Western Electric Co. with completion expected in early August. The units are being installed in recently completed building of overloaded old lines. The new exchanges are in a single dial system at Newell since 1891 but the dual installation became necessary because the number of new subscribers.
Maurice Townsend, Newell narrowly missed serious injury Sunday morning driving along Highway 79 south of Newell when a piece of lumber tumbled from a truck he met and caught the Townsend’s new Chrysler. The mishap occurred just south of the last canal and only by Townsend’s quick reaction in applying the brakes when approaching, prevented it from crashing through the windshield and cracking into the grill.
July 23, 1959
Hail driven by gusty winds caused extensive crop damage southeast of Newell last Friday afternoon accompanied by showers extending northeast to the Mud Butte area. At least one funnel in the sky was sighted southeast of town; hit the Bob Cunningham and Helmi Jukkola farms, and then extended southeast to damage a number of fields on the Harlan Palo, Leonard Wilson and Albert Fredlund farms. Further down Horse Creek the hail stones were relatively small with lighter crop losses on the Robert Setly, John Youngberg, Mike Lehi, Douglas Beckham and Henry Ulrich farms. And near Vale; Charles Grant, Alex Miller and Daniel Schnell farms sustained little damage.
The Annual Invitational Softball Tournament will draw considerable interest here Sunday when The Hub, Sly’s, Nisland and Tri-County-Hafner Wool meet in the scramble with two outstanding teams from the Rapid City Ellsworth Air Base Leagues and the Deadwood-Spearfish Leagues. Opening game starts at 10:30 AM, Semi-finals will by played at 3:00 PM, Consolation 7:00 and Championship play at 9:00 PM under the lighted field.
July 25, 1979
Jerry Olson worked with his trained buffalo at rodeos in Sturgis and Buffalo during the week end, participating in and winning 4th place in bulldogging at the Sturgis event. A couple bulldogging practice sessions were held at the Olson home during the week with Devin Stevens, Charlie Drybread, Mr. & Mrs. John Mattson, Kim and John Bush participating. Francis Haley, Whitewood and Larry Hins, Sturgis were on hand offering a few pointers.
The Youth Forestry Camp at Custer received a grant of $1,335 from the South Dakota State Library as the institution’s share of Library Services and Construction Art Fund for FY ’79. The young men at the Youth Forestry Camp have been provided a large selection of pamphlets and basic reference materials. Recently special emphasis has been placed on books which will offer information on South Dakota History and Indian Culture and Heritage.