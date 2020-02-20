THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Among shipments made this week by Sam H. Bober, was that of a small order of Black Hills grown COSSACK alfalfa to a party in Jamaica, one of the British East Indies. Bober Seed Co is this year sending out more than 20,000 catalogs listing his crop seed, grass and garden seeds. And some will go into nearly every sate in the union and to many foreign countries.

Secretary of State Oliver Ringsrud has resumed issuing free certificates to South Dakotans who have resided in the state for 50 years or more. Any person who has lived in South Dakota at least 50 years may have a certificate for the asking.

Feb. 23, 1950

A.M. Jackley, 70, whose daring in handling prairie rattlesnakes the last 13 years has caused anxiety for many, is dead. Jackely has been known as “The Saint Patrick of South Dakota”, since 1937, when he became the state’s reptile control director for the Agriculture Department. Previous to that he worked for the Game Department as reptile eradicator. Although he killed 1000’s of poisonous rattlers, Jackley had been handling snakes many bite-free years before one sank its fangs into him in 1941 while cleaning out a den on the White River near Presho. Mr. Jackley died enroute home to Pierre from Tucson, Arizona, accompanied by Mrs. Jackley. Fatigue from the long drive was believed to have contributed to his death.