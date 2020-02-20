THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Feb. 24, 1910
About 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon Carrie Nation paid the King & Ash Saloon a visit and while it was unexpected it proved lively during the few minutes she spent in the place. The famous smasher confined herself to roasting the proprietors and customers instead of committing any real damage. After a tirade of 5 minutes, the Record was informed that Harvey Ash, one of the proprietors, escorted her to the door.
A District Teachers’ meeting is to be held in Vale, Saturday afternoon, March 12 in the M W A Hall at 1:30 sharp. Subjects are open for discussion by all present. For attending a District meeting, teachers each receive $2 and 5 cents mileage each way. For non-attendance $1.50 of the past month’s salary is forfeited. District officers in attendance each receive $1.50 and 5 cents mileage each way. Decide to be present and take part in the discussion.
It is understood that N.M. Bratton has received notice of his appointment as Post Master at Newell, the new town over north of Vale.
Feb. 19, 1920
The Junior Red Cross has undertaken to put a mail box on a post in front of every rural school in the District. The decision was made when the Juniors’ attempted to send out copies of their magazine found that not more than half the school houses had mail boxes. Government Departments, State Departments, Agencies, Business Houses, Books and Magazines publishers, have all tried unsuccessfully to correspond with the country schools.
George Clark and wife and the latter’s mother are ill of influenza. Mrs. Clark’s mother recently arrived from Cottonwood and took sick soon after her arrival. The H.L. Cunningham family is also confined with influenza.
Feb. 20, 1930
Ben Owens of Stoneville yesterday brought up before Justice Fred Gilbert on a charge grand larceny, was discharged for lack of evidence. Mrs. R. Eaton of Stoneville was the plaintiff, charging that Owens had stolen 4 head of sheep from her about 2 weeks ago. E.V. Morrell, States Attorney, represented the State in the case.
On Wednesday of last week the country schools made some observance of Lincoln’s birthday, along with their regular work. Miss Edith Payne, teacher of the Primary Grades at the Milberg School, said to her pupils, “Whose birthday is it today?” Every little voice cried “Yours!” and although it was not the answer she expected, the pupils were correct and assisted by the pupils of Mrs. Sutter’s room, they sang Happy Birthday and they showered her with many nice handkerchiefs.
Feb. 22, 1940
The General Public Utilities, Inc. “Your Friendly Light Co.” is hosting an open house at the new light office now located in a position to better serve and in a larger variety of electrical appliances on hand. Come in and enjoy a waffle and coffee served from our new line of appliances. The local representatives, Mr. James Gadsden and Mr. Jalmer Kuronen, will be on hand to explain all about the new 1940 appliances. Mrs. Bledsoe, our Home Economist and her assistant will serve coffee and small snacks during the day. Miss Bertha Hays will demonstrate the rotary ironer, doing all kinds of home laundry provided by Newell families.
Among shipments made this week by Sam H. Bober, was that of a small order of Black Hills grown COSSACK alfalfa to a party in Jamaica, one of the British East Indies. Bober Seed Co is this year sending out more than 20,000 catalogs listing his crop seed, grass and garden seeds. And some will go into nearly every sate in the union and to many foreign countries.
Secretary of State Oliver Ringsrud has resumed issuing free certificates to South Dakotans who have resided in the state for 50 years or more. Any person who has lived in South Dakota at least 50 years may have a certificate for the asking.
Feb. 23, 1950
A.M. Jackley, 70, whose daring in handling prairie rattlesnakes the last 13 years has caused anxiety for many, is dead. Jackely has been known as “The Saint Patrick of South Dakota”, since 1937, when he became the state’s reptile control director for the Agriculture Department. Previous to that he worked for the Game Department as reptile eradicator. Although he killed 1000’s of poisonous rattlers, Jackley had been handling snakes many bite-free years before one sank its fangs into him in 1941 while cleaning out a den on the White River near Presho. Mr. Jackley died enroute home to Pierre from Tucson, Arizona, accompanied by Mrs. Jackley. Fatigue from the long drive was believed to have contributed to his death.
Telegram received by Mrs. D.M. Jennings recently advises of their son, PVT Bill Jennings, being in a serious condition in an Army Hospital in the free city of Trieste, where he has been doing recreational work. According to word received, he had apparently swallowed a denture while sleeping and it was necessary that he be hospitalized and admitted to surgery for its removal.
Feb. 25, 1960
A 250 square mile area in northeast Meade County was carrying an antelope population of approximately 700 animals at the beginning of the New Year, according to Fred Priewert, District Game Manager. Priewert estimated that the herd would number 1,265 by fall. The size of the herd is causing concern among ranchers in the area. The Meade County area was not hunted heavily last fall, partly because many hunters go further west after antelope and pass up the Meade County area on US 212.
The Elbow Swingers Dance Club met at the City Hall Saturday evening for a square dance party, with Merle Vig of Opal, as caller. Following dancing a sack lunch was enjoyed with Mr. & Mrs. Clifford Reichstein, host and hostess for the evening, serving refreshments.