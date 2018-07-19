July 16, 1908
George Shipley, an old time Flying V cow puncher, was in Vale this week. George is now camp tender for Hoover & Storm sheepmen and was in after a load of grub. Also, Ralph Urton left Tuesday morning for Owl Butte where he will spend the balance of his vacation on herding sheep for Hoover & Storm outfit.
A new strike was recently made in the Old Iron Hilt Mine at Carbonate Camp, twelve miles west of Deadwood. The ore is found in a new shaft not far from the old workings and the assays run from $120 to $150 per ton in silver. This revival of the old mine which yielded so highly in the days of 1879 – 1882 is a pleasant feature and a guarantee that the camp is far from being exhausted.
July 18, 1918
The two-year old boy of Mr. & Mrs. Paul Pottorf took a notion to set out by himself in search of adventure Sunday and strayed as far as William Holst place, from there the Harvey place, nearly 3 miles through mud and grain fields. With the numerous creeks, ditches and water holes on the way, it is almost miraculous that he was found alive.
“Scotty” Morrell has been suffering for the past week with an abscess in his nose. He says about par the trouble he gets from the inflamed nose and the “drys” who call him aside and ask him where he got it.
July 19, 1928
Mr. I.M. Zaki, assistant director of public works in Egypt, is visiting the reclamation project for the purpose of acquainting himself with irrigation methods in the country. Mr. Zaki will be in Newell for a week or more and is being shown over the project by Superintendent F.C. Youngblutt.
The petition praying for the division of Meade County was filed with the County Commission and it contained a sufficient number of names, the question will be voted on at the General Election in November. The new county embraces the following starting at northwest corner of county, going directly south between townships 9 and 10 to the Belle Fourche River, then following the river east to where it empties into the Cheyenne then following the Cheyenne to the east side of the county and being much longer then many counties in the state.
July 21, 1938
The people of Butte County have been hearing about financial differences between the County and City of Belle Fourche. The county records show that the county claim against the city for $15,000 which was advanced by the county, for the city’s part payment for the bridge on highway 85 across the Belle Fourche River in that city. That money has never been paid to the county, the county board decided to quit paying for city water at the court house and last month the city served notice that the water was to be shut off. This action had the result of bringing up the 16-year old $15,000 debt.
July 15, 1948
Newell was the stopping point for some youthful bandits last Friday morning when acting police Adolph Johnson captured two 16-year old youths who had broken out of the Rapid City Air force Base guardhouse. They had stolen a car at the base and driven it as far as Bear Butte, there they hitchhiked to Newell and attempted to steal a car along Main Street, when picked up by Johnson. The two had apparently cut the fence on the north side when they made their escape.
Mr. & Mrs. Ruben Veren and son Tommy of Igloo spent Thursday evening until Saturday at the home Mr. & Mrs. Paul Farber and Sharon. Other week end guests were Mr. & Mrs. Werner Vainio and son Paul of St. Onge and Mrs. Carl Johansson and son Rolf of Detroit, Mich.
July 17, 1958
Arthur R. Agee, Boilerman First Class of the Rapid City Navy Recruiting Office will be in Newell from 3:30 to 4:30 PM, Thursday July 24 and will be glad to answer any questions concerning the Navy.
Mrs. Ruth Dow, 55, died at the Sturgis hospital Thursday from severe burns she sustained over much of her body in an explosion at her home, Wednesday. The fatal explosion apparently occurred as fumes from a cleaning agent she was using were ignited from the pilot light of a bathroom water heater. It slammed the bathroom door shut, trapping her inside, but she was rescued by her daughter, Mrs. Marie Tysdale from the burning home.
July 20, 1967
A pleasant reunion of former Newellites occurred recently in Stuttgart, Germany when Capt. & Mrs. George Breidenbach, stationed at Frankfort, Germany, visited Lt. & Mrs. Gary Coe. All are Newell High grads and also attended SDSU at Brookings. Mrs. Coe is the former Sandra Hill daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Preston Hill and Mrs. Breidenbach is Patricia Jacobsen the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Francis Jacobsen all of Newell.
Ed Yoder, Newell Police chief, advises resident dog and cat owners to get their pets vaccinated, licensed and tagged in accordance to City Ordinance. Rodney Fink, son of Mr. & Mrs. Gary Fink had the misfortune of being bitten by a cat Monday. The youngster was bitten 5 times and chief Yoder caught the cat and took it to a Belle Fourche Veterinary clinic for observation of rabies. Yoder advises residents to be on the look out for stray cats and dogs.
July 19, 1978
The Nisland Vixens will play in the State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament Saturday and Sunday in Pierre. Team members are; Chris Gray, Lisa Simmons, Von Douglas, Patty Miller, Jess Broderick, Viv Anderson, Kathy Baker, Kim Graslie, Jill Simmons, Maurine O’Grady, Ann Gray, and “Mouse” Rodriquez. The coach is John Douglas and Assistant is John Douglas, Jr. There are 23 teams entered in the tournament.
The pig-catching contest will not be repeated at the Butte County Fair this year due to the danger of the pseudo-rabies virus. Marvin Fenton, head of pig-catching contest, made the announcement this week. The event which is annually sponsored by the Butte County Farm Bureau is a worthwhile program that gives the youth an opportunity to get a pig for free.