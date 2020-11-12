THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Twenty-three patients out of 42 at the Hot Springs Polio Center & Crippled Children’s Hospital are happy because they are going home to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families and friends. Many of them will have to return for further treatment. Most of the patients this year suffered spinal poliomyelitis involving more or less paralysis of the legs and of the arms, there are two cases with respiratory involvements and two cases of bulbar polio. Patients going home for Thanksgiving include: Tommy Glover, Lead; Russell & Janice Bonsell, Cooper; Joe Tysdal, Red Owl; Jimmie Lee Kiefert, Sturgis and Pat Sigman, Bison.

Conservation research at the US Newell Experiment Field Station here includes bench leveling. The lay of the land now presents an interesting and new picture at the Field Station as the result of changes in water conservation research will be conducted at the station. Work is rapidly being completed all along the east side of the grounds next to the section line road. Bulk of this includes 70 acres being bench leveled by the C&H Construction firm of Nisland. Although terrace farming has been practiced for centuries in Asia and Europe, it has been put to use in this country more recently and the pinch of drought has created more interest. In the bench leveling, strips of ground are smoothed to slight or zero grade to give nearly complete control of water, either on irrigation or from natural precipitation.