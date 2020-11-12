THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Nov. 10, 1910
Supervisor Kelleter and his force of rangers have commenced the work of planting the seeds from the recent purchase of pine cones in the Black Hills. 27,000 pounds of seed were obtained and then sent to different portions of the Hills for planting. Only a portion of the seed collected in the Hills will be planted in this section, as much of it has been sent to other National Forests that require it more. This is of the yellow pine variety, the only kind grown in the Black Hills and whose growth here is particularly hardy.
Major Charles De Rudio died at Los Angeles, Cal. yesterday and his death recalls the days of 1879, when he was lieutenant in the 7th Cavalry, stationed at Fort Meade. The deceased made many trips to Deadwood in company with General Reno. Major DeRudio served on Garibaldi’s staff and was sentenced to death for his attempt to kill Napoleon III, but the timely intervention of Empress Eugenie saved him. The deceased served with Reno in Custer Campaign, possessed of a brilliant education, Major De Rudio was a social favorite and an interesting personage.
Nov. 18, 1920
A challenge has been accepted from the Nisland basketball team for a game of basketball as soon as the weather clears up a little. There are many indications that other games may be scheduled as soon as a place is found for indoor practice.
Prices are forced down at Woodford & Woodford’s, on every article made of silk, wool, leather or cotton. Also overcoats forced down to $15.00.
On Oct. 30, the Catholic ladies gave a fine chicken fry supper and dance in the big Fairpoint Hall. A large crowd attended and enjoyed the feast, though the night was stormy, the Fairpointers tuned out. A.W. W. Devers and other candidates from Sturgis were present. A chicken fry will always draw a crowd. Even candidates for county officers like chicken.
Nov. 13, 1930
Trial of Charles F. Merry, Dickenson promoter, on a charge of violating the North Dakota “blue sky laws” while endeavoring to sell the idea of a railroad between Canada and Black Hills, was proposed when his case was called at Stanley last week. Attorneys for Merry submitted an affidavit from a physician declaring that their client was too ill to appear in court. Merry sold considerable stock in the proposed railroad in Perkins and Meade counties a year or two ago. The road was to have run from Portal, North Dakota to Rapid City.
The Golden Rule Store announced this week a closing out sale, beginning Saturday, Nov. 15. Mr. and Mrs. Levin, who have conducted the Golden Rule Store in Newell since its opening, have been offered an opportunity to take charge of one of the associated Golden Rule Store in another city and according to Mr. Levin, the opportunity was too good to pass up. To everybody who’s interested in really honest-to-goodness price reduction come shop with us.
Nov. 14, 1940
Black Hills Chapter, DAR, dedicated the Penny Pines Project Marker on Sunday afternoon at services halfway between Deadwood and Spearfish, in the presence of about 100 people. Members of the Mary Chilton Chapter, Sioux Falls; Anna Wainwright Cushing Chapter, Pierre; John Coolidge Chapter, Rapid City and one member from a chapter in Nebraska were present. The Deadwood Municipal Band played an overture and Mrs. McNenny Regent of Black Hills chapter, Mrs. John J. H. Cumbow State Regent, C.C. Averill each gave remarks. A demonstration of tree planting, by the Forest Service closed the dedication. Members of the American Legion displayed a large American and Legion flag.
The sheep theft case is dismissed at Belle Fourche Court Saturday for lack of evidence as to the scene of the crime was the case of the State vs Elmer Staley, charged with grand larceny of 10 sheep. The Staley case got underway Friday afternoon when the jury was selected and seated.
Nov. 23, 1950
Too many people question whether they will need Social Security cards after Dec. 31, 1950. People who do housework for the same person as much as 24 days during a calendar quarter, baby-sitters will need a number if they work as much as 24 days in a calendar quarter, even ranch and farm workers will also need a number. Contact Mr. H. J. Henderson, manager of Rapid City Social Security Field Officer in person or by mail if you have any questions as to whether you will need a Social Security card after Dec. 31, 1950 at Room 258 in the Post Office building, in Rapid City.
Twenty-three patients out of 42 at the Hot Springs Polio Center & Crippled Children’s Hospital are happy because they are going home to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families and friends. Many of them will have to return for further treatment. Most of the patients this year suffered spinal poliomyelitis involving more or less paralysis of the legs and of the arms, there are two cases with respiratory involvements and two cases of bulbar polio. Patients going home for Thanksgiving include: Tommy Glover, Lead; Russell & Janice Bonsell, Cooper; Joe Tysdal, Red Owl; Jimmie Lee Kiefert, Sturgis and Pat Sigman, Bison.
Nov. 17, 1960
Conservation research at the US Newell Experiment Field Station here includes bench leveling. The lay of the land now presents an interesting and new picture at the Field Station as the result of changes in water conservation research will be conducted at the station. Work is rapidly being completed all along the east side of the grounds next to the section line road. Bulk of this includes 70 acres being bench leveled by the C&H Construction firm of Nisland. Although terrace farming has been practiced for centuries in Asia and Europe, it has been put to use in this country more recently and the pinch of drought has created more interest. In the bench leveling, strips of ground are smoothed to slight or zero grade to give nearly complete control of water, either on irrigation or from natural precipitation.
A special meeting was called on Nov. 27 at the home of 4-H Leader Mrs. Virgil Van derBoom for the purpose of making Christmas candles. The all-boys cooking club, ”Kookies 4-H Club”, met again Tuesday evening at the home of Randy Lyons with 11 members, leaders Mrs. Van derBoom and Mrs. Francis Jacobsen and five guests attending. The 6:30 p.m. dinner was served by Mrs. Teresa Lyons. Michael and Marjoe Bunney and Stephan Vasknetz joined the club. A demonstration on 5-minute fudge was given by Randy Lyons. The Dec. 13 meeting will be at the home of Clancy Haley at 6:30 p.m.
