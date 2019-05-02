May 6, 1909
Captain Francis A. Gaskill was around Monday taking up a collection for Paul Thurlow, who was burned out last Friday afternoon. Just what amount was raised was not ascertained.
The State Veterinarian has been in the Bixby and South Moreau vicinity quarantining diseased sheep.
Mr. Schultz, who has been with the Homestake Mine at Deadwood for years, has recently spent some time on the South Fork of Grand River in Harding County sluicing for gold in the black sand, large quantities of which were found in the bed. There is no more experienced placer miner in the country than Schultz.
May 1, 1919
Old age and ill health compel B.F. Newkirk to offer his 160 acre improved farm 2 miles west of Newell for sale. 39 acres are irrigated, 80 acres under plow, all but 12 acres in alfalfa, balance pasture fenced in 3 Lots. Asking a small down payment and balance easy terms. See Mr. Newkirk at the farm.
There is a Rummage Sale or White Elephant Sale Saturday May 3 at the Lodge Hall. If you can spare something that will be useful to someone else, bring it to the sale. Ladies Service Union will serve supper 50 cents per plate.
May 2, 1929
Hunting coyotes from the air was the wild and thrilling sport introduced by Clyde Ice in the early winter of 1927. The proceeds of the first winter’s coyote hunting were more than the purchase price of a new plane. The Versitte pilot also built a pair of skis to replace wheels when their further use was made impossible by deep snow.
The Junior Baseball league is giving a basket supper and dance in the Vale High School auditorium Friday night May 3rd to raise funds with which to purchase suits. Everyone is invited to came and bring a basket supper. Music will be furnished by the Knock-Out Orchestra.
May 4, 1939
You have free articles remaining.
The Odd Fellows are adding another notable improvement in the way of an ornamental fence and sidewalk line in front of their lodge home. Reinforced concrete pillars will serve as posts. The fence will serve to protect the fine lawn which is being prepared.
The next WPA sidewalk job will be from the City Saloon to the Price Service Station on the east side of Girard Ave.
May 5, 1949
George Hafner, traffic officer and policeman at Belle Fourche for most of the past year and former Newell Police Chief, has resigned his position at Belle Fourche, it was announced this week. Hafner’s resignation was effective May 1, but his future plans have not been revealed.
18,000 Bermuda onion plants, rhubarb roots and gladiola bulbs arrived at Bober Seed House, Newell, for your garden planting.
April 30, 1959
Damage occurred to the front end of a 1958 Edsel driven by Don Engelson here Tuesday evening, when the car collided with a Mercury driven by Carl A. Anderson. Anderson was turning off the highway south, according to Police Chief Donald Whalfedlt, he apparently did not see Engelson approaching from the south. Whalfeldt blamed a dirty windshield for the mishap.
Sam H. Bober & Son, seed dealer in Newell and Rapid City, are among five American Jews featured in a new film recently completed by the Public Affairs Department of CBS News. The film “American Jew–A Tribute to American Freedom” was produced by CBS News in co-operation with the Anti-Defamation League and reviewed in the League’s April issue of “Christian Friends”. The program, narrated by Jeff Chandler, offers a dramatic picture of the contributions of Jews and the extent of their integration in all American life.
May 2, 1979
Allen Deschamps, Jerry Jaskela, and Ray Eichler, all of Newell, competed in the 13th Annual SD coin-operated 8-Ball Pool Championship Play-Offs in Pierre over the weekend. They won the tournament April 4. They are sponsored by the Vale Bar, owners Bernice and Leonard Holman.
Butte Electric Cooperative will have a reliable portion of the 444,000 kilowatt generating coal-fired station being built near Beulah, ND, early 1982 and an additional 444,000 from the same plant by late 1983. BEC indirectly contracts for the power through Rushmore Electric Power in Rapid City and Rushmore in turn, 2/3 contracts of its power from Basin Electric of ND with 1/3 received from hydro-electric power generation.