Feb. 4, 1909
H.L. Shevling is putting up a fine ice house and will build a shed across the west side of his corral to take care of the increasing business.
Mrs. E.C. Dennis, Vale, has for sale: 10 head of work horses and colts, colts are 2 and 3 years old and halter broken; 1 2-seated carriage, 1 mountain buggy; 2 lumber wagons; 1 set buggy harness; 2 sets of work harness and 3 head good milk cows.
Jan. 30, 1919
Another batch of letters was received yesterday from the boys over there. We have some of them for publication next week, bring in yours. Charles Woodford received word for his brother Lindley “Linn” to the effect that he and Art Erickson and possibly some of the other Newell boys expected to sail from France on January 11.
C.M. Damon and C.L. Millet of the Stockgrowers Bank of Ft. Pierre were in Newell the latter part of last week looking after interest in connection with the Livestock Exchange Bank here.
Jan. 31, 1929
Five business establishments at Nisland burned to the ground last night in one of the most disastrous fires in the history of the valley. The following buildings were consumed in the order named: Nisland Meat Market, Nisland Billiard Hall, Post Office, Bee Hive Dry Goods Store and the large corner warehouse building owned by the old Farmers State Bank. The blaze was discovered at about 11:00 o’clock in the Nisland Meat Market, efforts to check the blaze were futile, with the thermometer hovering at 20 degrees in high winds.
Feb. 2, 1939
The Homestake Mining Co. of Lead paid $1,073,058.59 in Ore Taxes to the South Dakota Treasury during 1938 was announced today. The only other revenue collected under the 6% Ore Tax was $9,422.26 paid by Bald Mount Mine at Trojan. In 1937 the tax was only 5% during the first 6 months.
Mrs. Raudsep of Moorcroft, Wyoming is visiting this week with her son John and family in South Hilan vicinity helping with the work of butchering and canning.
Feb. 3, 1949
School was held at Empire School on Friday and Saturday. Most of the pupils from this community who attend Newell School are staying in town in order to attend classes regularly. Vale school was in session Wednesday and Thursday before the winds Friday made the roads again impassible.
Marius Hansen from about 5 miles southeast of town, walked in from his place last Saturday. It was his first trip to town this year, on account, he said, “Because we were getting a bit low on grub.”
Jan. 29, 1959
Curtains for the stage in the new Newell High School auditorium-gymnasium will be put up next week, well in advance of the annual Newell PTA Fun Nite program there; it was announced by Supt. G.W. Austin. Workman from the Twin City Scenic Co, Minneapolis, will arrive here to install the new curtains and drapes.
The Rapid City Symphony Orchestra, with Arnold Rudd as Conductor will present its annual winter concert this Sunday at 3:00 PM in the Rapid City High School Auditorium. Joe C. Brodsky, of Newell is a Charter Member and regular participant of the orchestra playing in the first violin section. All persons are welcome to hear the Symphony Orchestra. No admission is charged.
Jan. 31, 1979
The 1978-1979 Newell High School Lateral staff met their first deadline January 28 and selected the theme “A Galaxy of Stars” for the 1979 LATERAL. Members are Jeanette Ahonen, Mark Friedel, Mary Beth Larvie, Mary Orwick, Melinda Rittberger, Cindy Thompson and Vickie Wheeler; Co-Editors are Kim Atkins and Janine Friedel; Photographers Percy Bekken, Mike Johnson, Helen McFarland and Dan Starr.
Congratulations and Best Wishes are in order to Joe and Trudy Valandra new owners of the Cove Café. A grand Opening is planned for February 5. Stop in and take a break for a cup of free coffee and cake which will be served all day. Check out their new remodeled changes and menu. Mrs. Valandra is no stranger to the community; she is the former Trudy Stevens.