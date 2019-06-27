July 1, 1909
S.G. Sheffield started Monday for the Cheyenne Agency with a bunch of cows and calves part of a contract he recently landed.
Two Homestake surveyors, Messrs. Yates and Frazier, have been looking over one of W.F. Long’s ranches on Whitewood Creek to get an idea of the extent of the damage done by the recent floods.
Frank Fish has sold his interest in the Red Barn to the Flaigg Bros of Hoover. John Flaigg is now running a daily stage from the Vale Hall to Sturgis.
June 26, 1919
The Barrett & Boal Barber Shop will be closed all day of the 4th of July and part of the 5th. To accommodate their trade they will remain open on the evening of the 3rd and until noon on the 5th.
Several hundred Western South Dakota soldiers and sailors are entitled to added travel pay for when they were discharged the allowance for travel was net 5 cents per mile as it now is. Congressman Harry L. Gandy has at his office in Washington, DC, blanks for making application for the added travel pay. Any soldier or sailor discharged since 11-11-1918, who did not receive allowance of 5 cents per mile from the place of discharge to his home, will be forwarded blank applications by writing Mr. Gandy.
June 27, 1929
With the highway and by-ways crowded with road hogs and everybody out for a spin, the real 4th of July menace is no longer the cannon cracker, neither the boy with the Roman candle, nor the small dog with a bunch of fire crackers tied to his tail. Let’s make it a safe and sane 4th this year by just STAYING HOME.
A Vale farmer last week said that gold has been discovered in the gravel pit of S. Youngberg less than 2 miles north of Vale. Two miner friends of Youngberg panned gravel from the pit just above where the shale is encountered and secured a good showing of gold dust. The estimate went about $3 gold to the ton. Copper bearing rock has also been found in the pit which assayed 46% copper. Years ago prospectors panned considerable gold along the Belle Fourche River in the vicinity of Vale.
June 29, 1939
Two Acts designed to control syphilis in South Dakota become law on July 1. One requires applicants for marriage licenses to submit to blood tests and obtain a certificate from a physician within 26 days of the time they apply to the Clerk of Courts for their license to wed. The other requires licensed physicians or other authorized person attending expectant mothers to take a blood sample for serological tests by the state health laboratory. Marriage license issued under the provision of the Act become void unless the marriage is solemnized within 20 days following its issuance.
M.E. Hafner’s new Ford coupe came out of Tuesday’s hailstorm somewhat the worse for wear. Mr. Hafner met the storm a few miles west of Nisland during a storm of cyclone proportions and now his new car looks like it had a siege of small pox.
June 30, 1949
The stork has made appearances in the Newell vicinity; dropping off a baby boy to Mr. & Mrs. Fred Bunny, Marjo Ray was born at Belle Fourche Hospital Saturday night weighed 4 lb 11 oz; Mr. & Mrs. Roger Van DerBoom have a baby daughter at St John’s Hospital in Rapid City, Marilyn Kay weighed 6 lb and also, to Mr. & Mrs. William Mikudik a baby son, no name or weight revealed. Congratulations go out to all parents and family members.
WHC Swan & Sons of Limon, Colo, who moved to Newell here recently, are currently moving several thousand head of sheep to this territory. Swan recently purchased the 60-acre Chiesman place and feed lots east of Newell from Woodrow Hafner and also the Mary Johnson ranch north of 212 east of Newell 1900 leased acreage. The Swan family expects to run 5,000 head of sheep in this territory many of which have been purchased in Louisiana.
June 25, 1959
Apparent success in re-establishment of native grass was the highlight of a range tour conducted by SD Range Management, in the Hoover and Deers Ears area Monday. The tour was the first ever held in Butte County, covered sections of the Alfred Burke ranch near Hoover and the George Erk ranch near Deers Ears, was sponsored jointly by the SD Section ASRM and the Butte County Soil Conservation District. Tea, coffee and homemade rolls were served at the Erk home by Mrs. Erk at the conclusion of the tour.
Rough and dangerous Brahma steers will probably be on hand to make things tougher at this coming Newell Labor Day celebration, local cowboys be ready for them, it was recently announced by the Newell Roping Club. Everett Munroe revealed he purchased 15 Brahma steer calves to be used in practice roping, riding sessions and for other purposes. The animals were secured from Dean Menette of Cheyenne, Wyo, who is noted for his rodeo breeding stock.
June 27, 1979
The Nisland-Arpan Fire Department and the Belle Fourche Fire Department answered a 3:30 p.m. call Thursday at the Jim Jeffery place, just west of Fruitdale. District workers were burning irrigation ditches and the fire got away from them. It burned brush, grass and waste over 25 acres. There were no other damages and no injuries.
Sometime during the night of June 19, vandals destroyed two mail boxes, west of Vale by two separate shotgun blasts. The mail boxes belonged to Art Oedekoven and Archie Keegan. Butte County Sheriff Joe Smith says that anyone caught demolishing mail boxes will be charged with “destruction of government property” and reprimanded.