June 17, 1909
The Alfalfa Lodge International Order of Odd Fellows will hold a memorial service at their lodge room in the M.W.A. building. Rev Carroll D. Erskine of Sturgis will deliver the address. Everyone is invited to attend the 2:00 service.
There will be preaching at the Vale Presbyterian Church next Sunday morning at 10 o’clock. On account of the memorial services at Vale in the afternoon the above hour has been selected instead of the usual afternoon.
June 12, 1919
N.M. Bratton Mercantile Co., Newell, cordially invites ladies to attend a Kabo Demonstration given by Winifred Delaney expert Corsetiere from the Kabo School of Corsetry. Even though you are not in the need for a corset now, they urge you to consult this lady about the model best suited for your individual figure. Her advice will enable you to choose wisely and satisfactorily when you are ready to buy. She will be in their corset department on June 14.
June 13, 1929
Cashier D.J. Hull of the Reclamation State Bank spent several days in Rapid City last week attending the state bankers' association convention. W.B. Penfold and James T. Craig of the Butte County Bank, Belle Fourche, were in Newell Wednesday evening to attend the monthly director’s meeting of the Reclamation State Bank.
Fly time is here and you can’t keep the pesky things out of the house without some screen doors and screened windows. Peter Mintener Lumber Co. has them in stock. If there is some odd size that they do not carry, they will get them for you.
June 15, 1939
Twin boys, weighing 4 and 5 pounds, were born Friday to Mr. & Mrs. Edwin Mitchell at their home in Belle Fourche. This makes the fifth set of twins born in Butte County thus far this year. It must be the weather or something.
Former South Dakota Governor Tom Berry of Belvedere is foreman of the Federal Court Grand Jury which convened in Deadwood this week.
June 16, 1949
Lt. Elizabeth Warren RN of Ft. Meade Veterans Hospital and daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Willard Warren of Fairpoint left by plane from Rapid City Sunday morning for Minneapolis where she will take a five-day specialized course in new Surgery Room Techniques.
South Dakota anglers can now keep bass caught in SD since fishing season started May 1. After the 15th of this month anglers won’t have to throw their fish back into the stream, that’s the day bass fishing opens and it means that the season is now open for every type of fish in the state. Since bass spawn later than other fish, they can’t be caught legally until six weeks later according to the Game, Fish & Parks Department out of Pierre.
June 11, 1959
The new Post Office dedication and open house is set here on June 20. In the afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 will be Open Houses at the office to afford the visitors and patrons the opportunity to inspect the new quarters. Coffee and donuts will be served, the public is cordially invited and clerks A.E. Post, Daniel Wiest and Mark Maguire will conduct tours. A flag previously flown over the Post Office Department in Washington D.C. has been received by Postmaster Paul A. Wiest and will be raised over the new building for the first time on the day of dedication. J.C. Brodsky, owner of the new building, said it was constructed as a part of the Post Office Department’s commercial leasing program, which uses private facilities to obtain needed facilities.
There was only one nominating petition filed for board member of Nisland Independent School District, that of Jack Dick. He is automatically elected and succeeds Lawrence Smith whose 5-year term expires July 4. Other board members are Virgil Terrill, Manuel Ruff, Fred Homan and Albert Sorenson.
June 13, 1979
A bill introduced by Rep. James Abdnor, to permit small rural hospitals to “swing” beds for acute and long-term care needs, has drawn new support. South Dakota hospitals now participating in an experimental program involving swing beds report good success and would like to see the programs become permanent. Swing beds will help people needing long-term care to obtain that care at home even though no nursing home bed may be available locally.
The effects of the independent truckers shutdown should be felt soon by area consumers at the grocery store, according to the president of the Western SD Chapter of the Independent Truckers Association, Dan Arnio. It may take up to two months for consumers to notice any shortage of canned goods, but fresh produce and meat might start disappearing soon. The truckers were supposed to be off the road by midnight June 8. Belle Fourche Port-of-Entry had only 20 trucks go through, down from 100-150 in the time frame.