July 23, 1908
Miss Dessie Zerby, who has been working at Mrs. Shevling’s for some time is having a serious time with a badly infected finger, the result of an insignificant wound accidentally inflicted with a table fork several days ago.
Notice to all stockmen; please ship any stock branded ARC on either side, regardless of age, flesh or sex. Return to Meade County Bank, Sturgis, South Dakota, Signed by P.F. Fredlund.
July 25, 1918
Several of the business men and citizens of Newell have volunteered to work in the harvest fields in the Valley. According to present plans these men will go into the fields after closing hours and will work until dark. All farmers wishing the assistance of this volunteer band at anytime should write to Mr. Cuddy at the Livestock State Bank. Farmers should pre-plan their work in order that time may be given these men to distribute the forces to the best advantage.
The local County Home Guards went on regular drill, Monday evening by going to the Experiment Farm, where they were given practical work to do in line of policing. The task was completed in little over an hour and everybody returned home. A dance to benefit the Guards is this Saturday at the Experiment Farm barn. Williams Orchestra of Lead will perform. Tickets $1 and supper offered at 25 cent per plate.
July 26, 1928
Elmer W. Brown, 28, a recently discharged soldier from Ft. Meade, is in serious condition in a Deadwood hospital, as a result of an airplane accident near Spearfish. Brown suffered a crushed chest and other injuries and attending physician believes Brown has little chance of recovery. B.W. Ballow, Rapid City, pilot of the plane and owner miraculously escaped death, but lost five front teeth. The crash took place near the Golf Course, where they were flying at a low altitude when the plane hit a pocket of air and went into a tail spin.
Floyd Coe from up near the Slim Buttes country passed though Castle Rock with several head of horses that were used in hauling out a combine that his brother Lyman had purchased from Govert Van derBoom at Newell a short time ago. Crops are very good in that part of the country to warrant purchase such a fine machine.
July 28, 1938
On a note of interest, old Bill Morris of the Blue Ridge Mountain District in North Carolina tends an ancient fire as his hobby. The flame was started by his ancestors 148 years ago and has been kept alive ever since.
A petition signed by 51 farmers and sportsmen in Butte, Meade and Lawrence Counties, asking that no pheasant hunting be permitted next fall was received at the State Game, Fish & Parks Department today. Director O.H. Johnson said it would be taken under advisement. Thirty two said the shortage of pheasants is believed to be because of the large amount of grasshopper poison set out.
July 22, 1948
One of the highlights for the Rapid City Race Meet this Thursday through Saturday will be a matched clash between two fastest horses in this territory. Walter Milberg, Newell, has entered his 4-year old Thoroughbred mare Little Sioux in 1/8 mile race against Wayne Ewing a Texas newcomer in northwest South Dakota. Little Sioux won 5/8 mile events at Winner and Hot Springs meets and made other good records. The Texas horse won 3 events at the recent Black Hills Round-up.
Drilling operations at the Tee-Pee Buttes Joint Venture, 7 miles east of Newell are expected to be resumed the end of this week with a cable tool outfit. The oil and gas test, second to be started this summer, was shut down about 4 weeks ago when casing at the bottom of the hole, about 1400’ collapsed. Frequent tests are planned in the drilling from the present depth which is at about the top of the Frontier Formation.
July 24, 1958
Francis Haley, Newell Auctioneer, escaped with minor bruises and an injured back Sunday afternoon when tossed at a New Town, North Dakota rodeo. Haley was tossed from the Brahma bull as it jumped out of a spin and the animal’s horns caught him in several places as it passed over him a couple of times before being diverted. Haley was also serving as an announcer for the rodeo Saturday and Sunday.
C.J. Edwards, since 1947 District manager of the U&I Sugar Company operation at Belle Fourche, has been promoted to District Manager of U&I’s largest factory at Moses Lake, Wash. effective August 1. Rowland Cannon, Agriculture Supervisor in the Toppenish, Wash. operation would become new District Manager at Belle Fourche.
July 27, 1967
Voters of the Butte-Meade Sanitary District voted 197 to 40, nearly 5 to 1 last Thursday for authorization of the district to finance the rural water system in the 2 counties. The amount of the Bond issue was $893,000 to be used for the construction of the water system.
More than 425 horses from all over South Dakota and other parts of the US and Canada participated in the largest Horse Show in this part of the country last week end at Ft. Meade. Jerry Golliher, a Hoover youth, won first place in the Western Trail Class competition at the show. He rode his father’s horse Lobo Roper, a registered quarter horse.
July 26, 1978
Combines and their crew were heading north this week. A caravan stopped in Newell July 19 for food, gasoline and rest.
Nisland is planning a school reunion and 50th Anniversary of the Nisland School building August 20 at the auditorium. Memories such as when the Mustangs notched their first Little Ten victory, January 6, 1955 at Buffalo and hundreds more memories will be part of the celebration at the School Reunion. For details, contact Rick Vallery, Evelyn Spencer or Wilma Dick.