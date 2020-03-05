THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

A glider club was organized at Belle Fourche last week and a regulation size glider has already been ordered for delivery April 1. The glider is an airplane in every respect but the motor, having the regular controls and other parts of the ordinary plane.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Poker Alice Tubbs, 79, a veteran woman gambler and early day character, died last Friday at a hospital in Rapid City following a major operation for gall stones several weeks ago. Her age prevented recuperation from the shock of the operation. She was a familiar figure in the early days of the Black Hills where she followed the life of a gambler. She had made her home in Sturgis for several years.

The game commission is stocking the Black Hills with wild turkeys. They recently traded pheasants for turkeys, giving 5 pheasants for 1 turkey and in the trade received 85 pairs of turkeys from West Virginia. These have been turned loose in the Hills and it is hoped they will increase to the extent the entire Hills Country will have turkeys galore.

March 7, 1940