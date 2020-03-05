THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

March 10, 1910
L. M. Spangler of Lyman County closed a deal Monday for the Hans Anderson place near St. Onge. This is one of the best dry ranches in the St. Onge country and consists of 400 acres. H.D. Anderson of Spearfish made the sale received $22.50 per acre. Possession will be given at once. Mr. Anderson has purchased one of the Shaykett places on the north side of the Belle Fourche River.
Floyd Dillon came in from Bixby country Monday. He reports a severe winter but no unusual horse or cattle loss. Some of the sheep men went short of feed however and their flocks were thinned. The Lemmon mail has not reached Bixby for a week.
March 4, 1920
A carload of barbed wire and field fencing has arrived at the Newell Hardware Company.
William F. Sha, who has been here for several weeks, leaves today for Ballentine, Montana, on the Huntley Project. “Billy” is traveling auditor for the USRS and was making the usual round, but was caught here by a siege of the mumps, which delayed the work considerably.
Hal D. Wheaton and little daughter arrived Tuesday from Phillip. Hal is proving up on his additional homestead and was forced to lay over a day on account of one of his witnesses failing to show up.
March 6, 1930
A glider club was organized at Belle Fourche last week and a regulation size glider has already been ordered for delivery April 1. The glider is an airplane in every respect but the motor, having the regular controls and other parts of the ordinary plane.
You have free articles remaining.
Poker Alice Tubbs, 79, a veteran woman gambler and early day character, died last Friday at a hospital in Rapid City following a major operation for gall stones several weeks ago. Her age prevented recuperation from the shock of the operation. She was a familiar figure in the early days of the Black Hills where she followed the life of a gambler. She had made her home in Sturgis for several years.
The game commission is stocking the Black Hills with wild turkeys. They recently traded pheasants for turkeys, giving 5 pheasants for 1 turkey and in the trade received 85 pairs of turkeys from West Virginia. These have been turned loose in the Hills and it is hoped they will increase to the extent the entire Hills Country will have turkeys galore.
March 7, 1940
The character of Rhett Butler is gradually becoming as popular as the man who portrays that part in Technicolor version of Margaret Mitchell’s novel of the old south, which opens March 10 at the Homestake Theater, Lead. There will be two performances Sunday at 2:30 and 8:00 PM. For all the evening and the 2 showings, it will be necessary for patrons to reserve their seats. There are no reserved seats for the week-day Matinees at 10:00 AM and 2:30 PM according to manager M.C. Kellogg. During the week-day matinees patrons may come anytime until 2:30 and see a complete performance.
March 9, 1950
Sale of approximately 1½ million pounds of wool, all of the 1949 clip, to a mill account was announced here last week by the Hafner Wool Warehouse. The Newell firm, which handles wool for growers from over a wide area of Western SD and portions of adjoining states, the sale, would net growers an average of 58 and 59 cents per pound. Loading and shipment is underway and it is expected the loading will be completed by the end of this week.
Coming from behind in the last game to be completed at Belle Fourche Tuesday evening, members of the Sturgis IOOF Lodge won top honors in the Cribbage Tournament held at the Belle Fourche Lodge Hall. Counting one player from each town: 1st Sturgis 5,731; 2nd Newell 5,728; 3rd Belle Fourche 7,715 and William Sisson, Belle Fourche had low 390. Following the highly contested competition, members of the Belle Fourche Lodge served a lunch of spare ribs and sour kraut.
There are many people who realize that the Oahe Dam on the Missouri River is a large construction job; but who have no standards of comparison which will enable them to form any kind of an estimate as to just how large a job it is. The Bureau of Reclamation has provided some statistics regarding large dams and reservoir: Ft. Peck, MT 128,000,000; Oahe 78,000,000; Garrison 75,000,000; Ft. Randall 27,000,000 among others. When completed Oahe will be one of the world’s largest structures.
March 10, 1960
Fire described as the worst in Sturgis history, completely destroyed the Coast-to-Coast and Knapp’s Men’s Shop stores in that city Friday, with fire units from Sturgis, Ft Meade, Deadwood and Whitewood preventing spread of the blaze. The fire, discovered by a policeman around 4:30 AM was battled in 10 to 20 degrees below zero weather with a slight wind fanning the blaze to combustibles in the 2 buildings owned by Mrs. Roy Sparks, Sturgis.
The Western South Dakota Sheep Growers Association is arranging to hire a full-time secretary to promote the organization and set up sheep brand inspection, it was reported at a meeting of the SD Stockgrowers Association held in Faith. Brand inspection of sheep has been scheduled to start July 1 with the sheep growers urging ranchers to register brands and get them into use by that time. It is estimated that 6,000 sheep brands will eventually by registered with the state.