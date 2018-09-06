Sept. 3, 1908
The Sturgis Lumber & Grain Company has installed a patent blower in its planing mill which carries off all sawdust and shavings by means of suction, dumping the refuse outside the mill.
A party consisting of M.W. Read, Hugo Behrens, Ed Urton, Dr. Frasser and H.L. Shevling with Everett Shevling as mascot, spent the day Tuesday hunting. They did not have very good luck, getting only 19 birds. John McSloy and Beth Glover also went hunting Tuesday with shotguns. They bagged 11 birds.
Sept. 5, 1918
They need food “Over There”. We must not only feed our soldiers at the front but the millions of women and children behind the lines. General Pershing’s call from across the seas to the American farmer is humanity’s plea to civilization. Our country looks forward with confidence to our farmer patriots to respond as one call with the answer. Buy War Savings Stamps. Help win the war!
Rapid City’s Alfalfa Palace Exposition to be held September 19 to 21 this year will have the greatest display of agricultural products that has ever been exhibited west of the Missouri River. The livestock exhibit was not featured at last year’s Palace and will this year be one of the big features. Premiums of $1,200 are being offered for the exhibits in War Savings Stamps.
Sept. 6, 1928
Ole Lee, an elderly gentleman boarding at a local hotel, was relieved of $10 by gypsies one day last week. Several loads of them were camped near here that day.
South of Newell found another light frost Monday morning and it keeps them almost shaking in their boots when these early frosts come, for fear one of them will actually finish the corn, alfalfa and gardens.
Joseph Longpre sustained a fractured shoulder blade last Thursday while employed with a ditching crew northwest of Orman. He was treated by Dr. Clark at the Newell Hospital and is so far recovered. He was helping move a big clam-shell bucket and had stepped under the hoist to unhook a chain when the hoist frame fell and struck him.
Sept. 8, 1938
The Gabbing Eight Card Club met last Thursday evening at the home of Elsie Richards. Cards were played at two tables. Mira Lee Bober, who will leave soon for Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, was present and presented each with a gift after which lunch was served.
Burnie Richards lost a good sheep wagon by fire last Saturday out near Owl Butte. It was being used by Mr. & Mrs. John McClaine who are running their sheep along with a band belonging to Mr. Richards. Mrs. McClaine had gone to prepare the evening meal, upon striking a match to generate the stove; the whole interior broke into flames. The McClaine’s lost a lot of clothing and personal effects, including a good radio set.
Sept. 3, 1948
The Bratton’s Mercantile Co. is this week installing a new refrigerated ice cream and soft drink cabinet, replacing their former fountain at the front of the store. They are also installing a new refrigerated drinking fountain for the convenience of customers.
Visitors from all sections of South Dakota as well as surrounding states are expected to attend the ground-breaking ceremonies at the Oahe Dam site near Pierre Sept. 19. The affair will mark the beginning of work on the second large reservoir on the Missouri River in South Dakota. Work is well underway on the first project, Ft. Randall near Lake Andes. The dam will back water to Bismarck, North Dakota.
Sept. 4, 1958
The COVE, downtown Newell, is re-opening this Saturday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day. Herby & Evon Lowell will be serving free coffee and donuts from 2 to 4 PM. They are pleased to invite everyone to inspect their larger bright new quarters, including kitchen and semi-private banquet room.
Antelope hunters in the dry West River prairie area are urged to be especially careful of their smoking and discarded cigarette butts and matches, Virgil R. Johnson, Chief Game Warden for the Game, Fish & Parks warned today. Since the range is bone-dry and the grass curing, it wouldn’t take much to kick off a real prairie fire.
Sept. 7, 1967
Labor Day callers at Sen. Alfred Burke home were Mr. & Mrs. Grant Preston, Miss Gertrude Buckles, George & Laura Buckles, Mr. & Mrs. Harry Deveraux, Sen. Grams, Lt. Gov. Lem Overpeck, Rep. G.F. Mortimer, Bill Burke & family, Cliff Burke & family, media personality Alan Herbert, Joe Scheelds and Emery Nelson.
Members of the Butte County Soil & Water Conservation Service looked over three farms to present the 1967 Conservation Award at an awards dinner this fall. First place was Mr. Massie’s farm west of Belle Fourche; second place was tied for Alfred Hansen farm southwest of Nisland and Jerry Goeringer, Castle Rock. South Dakota may be the land of gumbo, gravel and what have you, but it can produce.
Sept. 6, 1978
The 9th Annual Caravan Tour sponsored by the Butte County Historical Society will travel over portions of the Bismarck-Deadwood Trail Sunday. At 9:30 sharp they will meet and tour the Duane Carstensen Ranch north of Highway 85, then on to between the rock quarry and the Frawly Ranch where a presentation on the sermon found on Preacher Smith’s body will be given by Cal Rice. After a sack lunch, they will be at Crook City, the oldest town of the Hills on Frank Willson’s Angus Ranch. Other historic sites to visit will be at Empire, Scooptown and other Trail stops where Willard Gralapp, August Nonnast, Ken Wetz, Vernon Holst, Bob Lei, Dick Williams and Mildred Salmo will be the presenters.