Oct. 28, 1909
F. A. Van Horn will start the later part of this week for Chicago to resume his studies at McKillp Veterinarian College. He will meet Claude Brewer at Omaha and they will go to Chicago together.
H. J. Bouquet of Wolf Butte, was in for a load of supplies this first of the week. Mr. Bouquet says that both Mr. Vickers and Mrs. Saunders, two neighbors of his have struck fine water on their respective ranches, in wells about 18 feet deep. This will mean a great deal to the residents of Wolf Butte Flats, as heretofore they have had to land their water supply from Jewett’s, a distance of six miles.
The daily filings of homesteads are averaging 20 and some days as many as 57 have been recorded. The country north of Sturgis is also meeting with similar experience. During the summer there have arrived 125 full car loads of household good, besides other cars partly filled with the same variety of goods.
Oct. 30 1919
Mrs. Louise M. Glenat closed a deal the fore part of the week with Jas. Counter, whereby the latter purchased her homestead east of town for a consideration of $100 per acre. Mrs. Glenat will leave with her mother Mrs. Charles Fairbank for their future home at Agar. Mr. Fairbank, left Wednesday with their effects, the Irrigator wishes them success in their new home.
Oct. 24, 1929
Newell enjoyed a visit Saturday of a caravan of Rapid City business men who were making a tour of towns in the northern Black Hills in the interest of the dedication of the new Rapid City Municipal Auditorium. The boosters arrived in Newell at 2:30 p.m. after having visited Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead, Spearfish, Belle Fourche and Nisland. Candy for the young folks was freely distributed and advertising for the grand opera performance this week was placed over the town. The Legion drum and bugle corps gave a drill on Main Street which was enjoyed by a large crowd after which the boosters left for Vale, their next town on their route.
While picking corn in a field a few rods southwest of the Spearfish limits, Lewis D. Smith, found a small cannon ball a few days ago. It is thought that the ball was one carried by the ill-fated Custer Expedition that passed through there, as they had the old-fashioned muzzle loading cannons small enough to carry on the backs of pack horses. The little ball is slightly over a 1½” in diameter and considering the number of years it has been in the ground, isn’t badly rusted.
Oct. 26, 1939
Spearfish Normal was informed this week by the Civil Aeronautics Authority that the school’s application for a flight training program, financed largely by Federal funds, had been accepted and that it was one of the comparatively few colleges in the US to be accepted. The sanction by the CAA means that a flying course, worth $800, when paid privately, will be given to registered Normal School students upon payment of a $40 laboratory fee. The fee includes a physical examination and a $3,000 life insurance policy.
Ralph O. Hillgren, chairman of the state 50th Anniversary Commission announced today, that two special events are being held November 2: a radio program emanating from Sioux Falls from 3-3:30 p.m., this will feature a drama which is intended primarily for school children. In the evening, a program broadcast from Yankton from 9:15–9:45 p.m. includes an address from Governor Harlan J. Bushfield and the state’s congressional delegation in Washington, DC. Special music will be heard at both programs.
Oct. 20, 1949
All Black Hills Posts of the Veterans of Foreign Wars have been invited to participate in a special meeting to be held at Rapid City October 25 in honor of the National VFW Commander; it was announced by Arnold Mutchler, Commander of the Rapid City Post. The session will begin with a dinner to be served without charge at 7 p.m. and the opening meeting followed from 8-9:15 p.m., afterwards there will be dancing.
Mr. & Mrs. Frank Brodsky, Rapid City and Mr. & Mrs. Joe Brodsky visited at the Guy Livingston, “Ranch of the Wild Winds” home Saturday afternoon to review her exquisite fall decorations.
Oct. 22, 1959
Funeral services for Hans C. Rasmussen, 85, long time resident of Vale and last surviving Spanish-American War Veteran who died Thursday at the Veterans Hospital at Ft. Meade, were conducted at Vale at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Hans C. Rasmussen was born in Denmark, came to the US in 1895, became a naturalized citizen and served in the Spanish-American War from 1898-1899. Later he worked as a jeweler in Lead until 1905 when he homesteaded in Butte County. He is buried in the Vale Cemetery.
Volunteer solicitors have been named in Butte County to help the area meet its quota in the annual appeal of the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Foundation, announced Mrs. David Kaiser, Nisland. The team captains include: M. N. Holmes, Newell; Mrs. Bill Hunt, Vale; Mrs. Fred Meyers, Fruitdale; The Northern Stars and Arpan Extension Club from Orman-Arpan area. The Sister Kenny Foundation provides treatment and rehabilitation for those with nerve disabilities through birth defects or accidents.
Oct. 24, 1979
A lot of area folks went to one of the Ice Capades Shows which played October 12-14 at the Rapid City Civic Center. It was one of the most beautiful and entertaining the Ice Capades has presented in its 40 years of Class A family entertainment.
Newell Journalism students and advisor Myrna Hill toured the Allison Publishing Co. and Meade County Times at Sturgis where the Valley Irrigator is printed. The tour was led by Assistant Editor Doreen Allison Creed who instructed them on lay-out techniques and of lay-out design. Editor Marjorie Raymond led the group into the press room, where they witnessed a sheet of white paper become a newspaper page and a lesson on a folded advertising flyer compiled in less than 2 minutes, then they toured the dark room where a photographic apparatus was explained with a demonstration.