THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Archie Allen of Sulpher and his auto caused the death of a horse belonging to John Johnson of Vale, Monday. There was no collision. Archie had headed the machine down the street and was keeping within the speed limit when it happened. The horse was a stranger to gasoline cars and his nerves failed him. The experts who held the post mortem agreed that the horse was dead, but they deferred as to the cause. Some said it was a busted blood vessel, others that the horse was scared and had a heart attack. Archie testified that it had never happened before and will be allowed to retain his license in Vale. Johnson who owned the horse, will see to it that the rest of his stock is machine broke before he lets them out on the public highway.