THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

March 24, 1910
Archie Allen of Sulpher and his auto caused the death of a horse belonging to John Johnson of Vale, Monday. There was no collision. Archie had headed the machine down the street and was keeping within the speed limit when it happened. The horse was a stranger to gasoline cars and his nerves failed him. The experts who held the post mortem agreed that the horse was dead, but they deferred as to the cause. Some said it was a busted blood vessel, others that the horse was scared and had a heart attack. Archie testified that it had never happened before and will be allowed to retain his license in Vale. Johnson who owned the horse, will see to it that the rest of his stock is machine broke before he lets them out on the public highway.
March 18, 1920
Agent Cook of the C&NW, reports that a special train service will be established between Newell and Belle Fourche Monday for those who would like to hear Leonard Wood speak on that date. The train will leave Newell at 7:00 AM and return after the speaking in the afternoon.
The play given by Miss Potter, one of the teachers at Vale, entitled, “The Spirit of 1776”, was well rendered and highly praised by all who came to hear it. They realized over $70 from the performance. The dance which followed was much enjoyed by all concerned.
March 20, 1930
Thursday at the regular session of Meade County Commission it was voted to give Miss Alice Hale, school teacher and her pupils, a $100 reward for information leading to the arrest of parties who broke into the Elementary School in District 25 on May 3 and stole several articles.
In 1932, the 200th anniversary of Washington’s Birthday will be observed with great display in the capitol. In view of the occasion, a move to have the Federal Government acquire Mount Vernon has launched, Representative Treadway of Massachusetts is the leader.
You have free articles remaining.
May 21, 1940
It is not as bad as it seems! Because Hill Motor Company can fix it up, they can remove signs of accident damage, dented doors, fenders or what-have-you and guarantee satisfaction. So if your car is damaged, even scratched, take it in. Dress it up for Easter! Elmer Hill Proprietor and Charles Hines, Certifiable Mechanic.
A card party was held in the Fish Draw Community at the Nick Ziganto home Saturday evening. Progressive Whist was played at 6 tables. Mrs. Eleanor Sletten won high for the women and Donald Bekken won for the men. A nice supper was served at 1:00 o’clock AM.
March 23, 1950
How the citizens of Spearfish vicinity brought the 700-year old Lunen (Germany) Passion Play to the Black Hills and gave it a permanent home in a natural amphitheater accommodating 10,000 is told by Paul Friggens in the April Reader’s Digest. The drama’s season in the Black Hills includes Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from July 2nd to August 27th. In 1938, civic leaders in Spearfish invited Meier to bring his play to the Black Hills. The transportation was $2,000 and amphitheater development $38,000 and built the mammoth stage. “Pilgrims” from all over the country and abroad have found their way to Spearfish to see the inspiring drama re-enacted.
SD’s State Police radio system became the major means of communication in portions of SD when last week’s devastating sleet and snow storm downed telegraph, telephone and power lines and stopped highway, bus and rail traffic. Portions of the state were completely isolated when the police radio took over. For the first time, the system was used to dispatch trains and emergency’s across the system until telegraph and telephone lines were repaired; so towns along the route to maintain a schedule. Reports of minor law violations were suspended, only emergencies to human and livestock.
March 24, 1960
Twelve buffalo calves from the Custer State Park herd were sold for brood stock during the past month, according to Lee Price, Park Superintendent. Nine-month old calves brought a total of $3,030, averaging $252 per animal. The purpose of the sales was to provide ranchers and sportsmen with an opportunity to start buffalo herds. The majority of the animals were sold to out-of-state buyers.
Two western South Dakota Highways showed the greatest increase in highway traffic for the first two months of 1960 compared to the same period in 1959. Highway SD 79 near Rapid City showed traffic increase of 24.8 percent and Highway US 212 near Newell showed a 13 percent increase.