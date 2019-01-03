Jan. 7, 1909
After traveling 400 miles on foot to escape service in the US Army, two Germans, aged 18 and 20 years, who deserted at Ft. Meade looked up Marshall Tunnicliff at Alexandria, South Dakota, and begged to be taken back to the Post. They had traded their uniforms for shabby citizens’ clothes and they had neither overcoats, overshoes nor mittens. They were driven latterly by cold and hunger to seek return to their regiment.
The new Blacksmith, Bert Heath, has been rushed with work ever since he took charge of the business in Vale.
Jan. 2, 1919
Ernest Gardner arrived today from Washington, DC, where he was discharged from the service. Ernest was assigned to duty in the Observation Balloon Corps. His brother Fred is still in the service at Omaha.
The local trains were abandoned on Wednesday on account of the fact that the eastern trains, due to the heavy snow, were so far behind schedule that it was useless to make the trip practically with empty train cars.
Jan. 3, 1929
Project officials are proceeding with plans for construction of extensive drainage works on the south side in 1929, for 23 miles of open ditch to drain the territory from Vale west to the Morseman farm. The next letting will cover 34 miles from Vale to Nine Mile Creek, so excavation can began as soon as frost leaves the ground. Works will cost approximately $325,000, which funds are already available or covered in the pending appropriation bill for the Interior Department.
The Peter Holm family have received word from Mr. & Mrs. Nels Petersen, formerly of Vale, that they have purchased a farm in Denmark, near the sea and not far from Mr. Petersen’s former home. They like it very well there and write that roses are in bloom there at this time.
Jan. 5, 1939
Little Georgie received a new drum for Christmas and shortly thereafter when father came home from work one evening, mother declared she didn’t think the man in the upstairs apartment likes to hear Georgie play his drum. The father inquired why? Well, says mother, this afternoon he gave Georgie a knife and asked him if he knew what was inside the drum.
Judge James McNenney, Eighth Judicial Circuit jurist for the past 25 years held his last court in Belle Fourche Thursday before retiring to private law practice. The kindly Judge was in no mood for sentencing so he turned the task of passing judgment on 3 Nisland youths, charged with chicken theft, over to his successor, Chas. R. Hayes, who succeeded him to the bench. The youths were returned to the county jail after they pled guilty to the thefts.
Jan. 6, 1949
Wind and snow, beginning late Sunday and continuing through Wednesday piled snow into drifts of record height here and combined to give this territory its worst record. Schools over the entire Black Hills territory were closed; travel has been completely blocked in all directions by drifts of roof-top height. The storm was widespread on the western part of the state and to Pierre. The storm was described by many here as the worst they had ever seen.
When the weather clears, Hedrick Sales Co, Ralph, will go after some new disc harrows in various sizes in both single and tandem models. Other new machinery will be arriving. Also, under some of their drifts, he has some good used cars and good used Oliver “60” tractors. Stop and look these over.
Jan. 1, 1959
Since July 1, the Department of Game, Fish & Parks has completed the purchase of 18 tracts of hunting and fishing acres for public use, according to Harold E. Bowers, Chief of land acquisition for the department. The department also bought 720 acres for the Newell Lake Project in Butte County which will be a multiple use area for hunting and fishing.
Iretha Follette and Marva Twombly entertained 16 young folks at a skating party Saturday night at the Follettte ranch. Mrs. Marvin Twombly and Mrs. George Follette served lunch for the group at the close of the evening.
Jan. 3, 1979
Robert Bandy, Newell, December 27 reported to Butte County Sheriff that a Holstein milk cow, worth $1,000 was shot and killed with a high-powered rifle either December 24 or 25. The cow was at the Bandy farm, 3 miles east of Newell. The family was away for the Christmas holidays. A $300 reward is offered for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting.
Butte County States Attorney William Delaney III, Belle Fourche, resigned effective December 31 and assistant States Attorney, Beth Osheim (Mrs. Delaney) also resigned. Delaney was defeated by Rod Woodruff, Belle Fourche, in the November election. Woodruff was to be sworn in as States Attorney this week. Also at the Commissioner meeting, Laura Mann Clerk, receptionist in the States Attorney office, resigned and Butte County Drug Investigator John Wainman submitted his resignation.