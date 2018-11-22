Nov. 19, 1908
Miss Lois Alexander, Editor of The Plain Dealer of Whitewood, accompanied by three lady friends paid the Irrigator a visit Sunday morning.
A big oyster supper will be served at Mrs. Shevling’s Boarding house for the Thanksgiving night November 15. Come one – come all, plenty of everything to eat.
Deputy Sheriff Cates and a Deputy from Upton, Wyo., spent the night Thursday in Vale. They were on the trail of two youngsters who had appropriated some horses.
Nov. 22, 1918
Everybody and their neighbors were hauling hogs to town last week, driving sheep, cattle, etc. What about Newell for a shipping point?
We regret to hear the news of the death of Mrs. Solomon Karinen which occurred Tuesday at the home of her parents, the Hills north of town. She was better known as Lizzie Hill and attended school in Newell. Her husband having drafted in September is in Camp. In addition to her parents, brothers and sister, she leaves a baby girl born September 2. A hearse with horses drove through the valley Tuesday.
Nov. 22, 1928
Earthquake shocks were felt in several sections of the Northern Hills Friday night, continuing from a few seconds to half a minute at Lead, Savoy and Maitland the shocks were heavy, while those reported in the vicinity of Rochford, Terry and other towns less shocking. Deadwood appeared to be a pivot of the disturbance that caused great alarm among residents.
The Rapid City Chamber of Commerce is starting an intense campaign to secure a sugar factory in 1929 similar to Belle Fourche. The Utah-Idaho Sugar Company has promised to build a factory in Rapid City provided the farmers of the Rapid City Valley increase their present sugar beet planting from 1,000 acres to 3,500 acres, according to R.L. Bronson, Secretary of the Rapid City Club.
Nov. 24, 1938
Designation of Highway 79 as the route through western South Dakota for the International Parks Highway, from Big Bend country of Texas to Prince Albert, Canada, was made by Black Hills representatives at a meeting held in Rapid City last Thursday. Following considerable discussion of Highway 85 and 85A might be competitive and interfere with the highway. The South Dakota Interstate Highway Commission contended that while the two roads are closer together in Black Hills, there are not parallel or competitive through Nebraska, Colorado or Texas and are main tourist avenues into the Black Hills.
Chas Barnard takes this means, to publicly thank the many friends and neighbors who so generously gave him substantial assistance since the destruction of his home.
Nov. 18, 1948
Music lovers in this territory will have a treat Sunday afternoon when 24 members of the Rapid City Nordic Male chorus present a concert at the First Lutheran church in Newell. The group under the direction of Richard Hanson and will also be numbers that include a variety of American and Scandinavian songs. No admission will be charged, but an offering will be taken.
The Annual Nisland High School carnival will be held Friday in the High School gymnasium, Supt. Walter Kallenberger announced this week. The opening event will be the grade school minstrel at 8:00 followed by a fish pond, bingo, basketball throw, boxing ring, horse racing, dart game, recording studio and other novelties, dance and eats.
Nov. 20, 1958
The Black Hills and newspapers lost a real pioneer this past week in the passing of C.T. “Chet” Martin former editor of this newspaper. Chet came to the Black Hills as a boy and had gone to school under the first white woman in the Hills, Annie Tallent, as a boy a carrier of the Rapid City Journal later helped set up one of the first linotypes in the Hills area. Editorially Chet also bridged a transition in the newspaper field from the personal journalism which brought brickbats to Editors in the last century to that which we know today, termed impassioned. He was also active in civic affairs and politics boosting developments and programs throughout the Hills region.
Nov. 23, 1967
The VFW Post 5807 of Newell will hold a very important meeting here on November 25. A representative of District 10 will be here as a special guest at this meeting as it will determine the continuance of the organization in Newell. Through a lack of non-support they are considering discontinuing the local post.
Gene Wheeler, Sturgis, was the winner of the .284 Savage Rifle given away by the Mud Butte Firemen Sunday evening at a lunch and card party held at Mud Butte Hall. Sixty people were in attendance for the event and door prizes were won by: $10. Bill Orwick; $5. LaVonne Wahlfeldt; $3. Maxine Marty and $1. each to Reva Lue Sundstrom and Marcella Post.
Nov. 22, 1978
Max Smith, Nisland and Bill Goeringer, Newell are two of the fifteen directors of the newly-formed state-wide Northern Agri-Fuels Research & Development Corp, Rapid City, a planned wheat to-alcohol plant. The proposed $21 million plant would process 34,000 bushels of wheat daily, producing 100,000 gallons of alcohol, 127 tons of wheat gluten and 230 tons of high-protein livestock feed.
Butte County will receive additional money under Payment in Lieu of Taxes Act, according to US Rep. James Abdnor, South Dakota. Butte is one of 21 in South Dakotas which will share in an additional $345,000 for federal fiscal year 1977. Abdnor was an early sponsor of legislation to remedy losses to a county’s tax base caused by Federal ownership of lands. The Comptroller General ruled that payments made under the Act may not be reduced by Federal revenues to school districts or local units of government.