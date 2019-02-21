Feb. 25, 1909
After January 1, 1909, every person handling eggs will be supposed to know whether they are fresh or otherwise. Any stale eggs found in the possession of any dealer will be prima fascia evidence that he has them for sale and shall be subject to prosecution under the law. Any farmer found guilty of selling, offering or exposing for sale, any decomposed or partly incubated will be dealt with accordance to the law without discrimination.
H. Leonard assisted by local talent, will give a show in the Woodman Hall, Friday evening, March 5, the proceeds to be used to defray the expense of a set of scenery Mr. Leonard is putting in the hall. The drop curtain is already up and when the scenery is in, Vale can boast of a better opera house than most towns of her size.
Feb. 20, 1919
The wrestling match on Wednesday night between Fri and Luther was a draw; neither getting a fall after on hour’s tussle. Some big doings are in the wind for the future in the mat work and from all indications the local fans are raring to go. Harry Selby was up from Vale to take in the wrestling match. Harry can give a good account of himself as some mat artist also.
Ralph Maxwell, Hoover, was in Thursday morning severely burned as the result of carrying a lighted pipe in his pocket. He started out to feed his stock and put his pipe in his pocket while handling hay. The next thing he knew he was all ablaze. His clothes were entirely burned from the upper part of his body. He is undergoing treatment in Newell.
Feb. 21, 1929
Robert Hunkins and Harold Bartlett autoed to Sylvan Lake Sunday to see the winter sports program which has become a regular weekly event. They report a good crowd participating in the various snow and ice sports held during the day.
The primary grades had a little Valentine party in their rooms in the afternoon and all pupils received many beautiful Valentines and some interesting games were played.
Overheard in Economics Class; Mr. Austin; “My watch stopped. I don’t know how long I’ve been talking.” Clement replied, “Hey, there’s a calendar on the wall.”
Feb. 23, 1939
From Washington comes the story that Governor Bushfield and Francis Case want to give Custer State Park to the Federal Government. The state has been appropriating $80,000 yearly for park upkeep and improvement and the governor wants to get rid of the expense. So it is proposed that the US take it over.
A 3 pound grapefruit and a 1 3/4 pound lemon are on exhibition at the Kingsbury Store this week. They were sent here from Texas by E.M. Adams, who is spending the winter in the south and likes that country very well.
Feb. 24, 1949
The Wm. Seyler Co will resume drilling of its Anderson No 1 test, 4 miles southeast of Newell, after practically a year’s shut down due to inability to secure casing. Those interested in the gas and oil test at Newell that plans to start drilling on Monday, April 4 and drill continuously until the well is drilled to the depth of 5,800 feet and it is anticipated granite will be encountered.
Mr. & Mrs. Art Foxley, Faith, has purchased the “Cove” lunch room and fountain in Newell to take possession March 1, was announced this week. Mr. & Mrs. Sid Soma sold the business and equipment and plan to move to Wall. Foxley also purchased the interest of Eddie Lesselyoung in the Lemmon-Newell mail route and taken over driving same. The Foxley family is presently in an apartment in the Erdman “tin plate” building, but plan to move above the “Cove” when vacated.
Feb. 19, 1959
Approximately 9“ of snow blanketed the Newell area the past week, according to records Harold Cosper, soil scientist and volunteer weather observer at the US Field Station. Travel became heavy in the area Friday night and roads over much of the northwest part of South Dakota were slippery, but with no winds, there were no blocked roads reported.
It’s clear the state will spend plenty, but where will we get the money? Appropriations have gone through like jet planes, but in common legislative language, the matter of where to get the money to meet the obligation has been “deferred” in the suggestion on soft drink tax has now been discarded. The industry protested vigorously since children drink most of the pop, it would be they who would pay for their teacher’s retirement.
Feb. 19, 1979
The Annual Beef Cook-Off sponsored by Tri-State Cowbells, will start at approximately 2:30 PM Monday at Newell School lunch room. Locally it is sponsored by Butte Electric Co-op and First National Bank of the Black Hills, Newell office. The contest is open to High School boys and girls, grades 9 through 12. Entrants must use one pound of ground beef made into one loaf. For information contact Carolyn Hendricks or Mrs. Gary Gottfredson, Newell.
Newell Jr. High, 7th and 8th graders and chaperones enjoyed an ice skating party the afternoon of February 10 at the Newell Golf Course Lake. Hot dogs were roasted over an outdoor fire.