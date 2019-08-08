August 12, 1909
George Sutherland, Max Dahl, Duncan Duff and C.S. Sheffield were in Bixby Friday and reported a big prairie fire between the forks of the Moreau. Sheffield lost 14 sheep and Abbot’s herd narrowly escaped. The fire was finally headed into Fish Draw.
Jake and Tony Madsen, the locators, passed through Vale Tuesday enroute to Rapid City with a bunch of honyonkers.
Deputy Sheriff Arnold returned Tuesday from Belle Fourche where he had been laid up in the hospital with a sprained back, the result of trying to lift an automobile out of a mud hole.
August 7, 1919
The committee in charge of the attractions for the Labor Day Celebration to be held at Newell September 1 have made arrangements for passenger aeroplane flights for one of the big features of the day. The tickets for the flights are being eagerly sought and anyone wanting a real thrill should see the Secretary at once and secure a ticket for the 15- and 25-minute flights.
Robert Cox surprised his brother Winn by running down from White Owl with his bride. Mrs. Cox comes from Washington, DC. Robert has a wide vehicle of friends who will wish him much happiness.
August 8, 1929
Testing of motor vehicle lights under the new headlight law is progressing rapidly, it was pointed out today by Andrew Marvick, State Motor Vehicle Director, who said approximately 8,000 vehicles had been tested since the law went into effect July 1. Many adjustors have reported that motorists who have had lights adjusted are pleased to find that they have better lights and at the same time no glare to bother other drivers.
Like other years some of the Mexican beet laborers are getting discontented and want to move on before the season for topping begins. The ones who have been working for Charles Leuth started on their way Sunday, headed for Rapid City and possibly better employment.
August 10, 1939
Notice of dissolution of the historically colorful Diamond A Cattle Company, which ran stock extensively in South Dakota as well as Canada and Old Mexico, under management of Capt D.C. Mossman, has been filed with the Secretary of State Office, in Pierre. The widely known brand will not pass out of existence; a letter which accompanied papers indicting the brand will be taken over by the Bloom Land & Cattle Co of Pueblo, Colorado.
All cars and people are warned to stay clear of part of Walter Harman’s range 10 miles north of Newell and east of highway 79, the latter part of next week, when men participating in the US Army 7th Corps area air maneuvers will be using several sections for target practice. There will be target practice from the air on ground targets and it is expected that a Unit from Ft. Meade Cavalry troops will be present for target practice with anti-aircraft weapons on special targets toward the sky by the plane.
August 4, 1949
There is a demand for rooms in Newell for the coming school year by both teachers and students, it was announced by Supt. G.W. Austin, and persons having rooms available for rent are requested to list same with him at an early date. The local school will open Monday August 29th.
Wayne Kenstler, 18, of the Mud Butte vicinity was brought to Dr. L.L. Theberge here late Saturday night suffering from a right arm broken at the shoulder. The mishap was reported to have occurred when he was struck by a car while at a dance in that territory. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop.
August 6, 1959
Lois Price, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Riley Price and graduate NHS, of Hoover, has been spending a 2-weeks leave at the home of her parents, after taking recruit training in the WAVES at Bainbridge, Maryland. She will leave by plane from Rapid City for Chicago, Illinois, where she will enter Hospital Corpsmen School at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center for specialized training.
Jack Bober of Rapid City is spending several days at the home of his parents Mr. & Mrs. S.H. Bober, during harvest operation at their Arpan farm. Mrs. Jack Bober and children spent Monday at the parental Bober home assisting with several meal preparations.
August 8, 1979
Japanese youths arrived July 28 in the community and will be staying until August 22 on a program sponsored by LABO 4-H Exchange. Toshinaga Azechi 13, is with the Jim Mickelson family, Jun Sukuda 20, is living with Dick Rotenberger family, Takeshi Maedz 12, with the Ron Odles, Tomoki Morita at David Zwetzig family and another youth at Charles Loup home, but do not have his name. The younger ones speak English; older parties use a language dictionary and are learning fast. At the end of their stay here, they will go to Camp Bob Marshall, Custer for big family pot luck and to say good bye.
Newell Fire Department answered a fire call at 3:15 AM July 29 to the J.M. Chenoweth ranch 27 miles east of Newell. A haystack was struck by lightning and burned. The severe thunderstorm knocked out telephone service in the Newell area for a time. Someone tried to call Newell, but couldn’t, so called the Sturgis Fire Department who was able to telephone C.O. Forde at Newell and alerted other firemen. Mud Butte was on standby, however neither department, and could get to the scene of the fire because of impassible mud caused by heavy rain during the storm. Nothing but the haystack was destroyed.