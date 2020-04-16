THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

April 24, 1910
We have purchasers for homestead relinquishments and deeded lands not too far from the Railroad. Prices must be in reason, as under no conditions will pay any attention to unreasonable prices. We can also exchange income paying residences for deeded lands. Call on Max Hohenberger, Land Agent, Ball, So. Dak.
Work was started in earnest on the Dennis Drug Store Monday and it will be a welcome and much needed addition to our little city. The building is to be 24’x40’ and Mr. Dennis will doubtless give us a first class drug store. Contractor Lee Dennis and Mr. Mueller are doing the work. E.D. Dennis left for Sioux City, Iowa to select the fixtures for his new drug store. He will stop at Valentine, Nebraska for a visit enroute.
April 15, 1920
Kepp & Baertsch Co of Lead, South Dakota, “a shop for women” will be in Newell, Saturday April 17, with a good line of dresses, coats, shirts and waists. They will set up at Guy Kenaston & Co Store.
Bringing from South Hampton, England, bodies of 87 American soldiers who died in the service of the country on foreign soil, the Army Funeral Transport Nansemond docked in New York, her flag at half-mast. The bodies were those of enlisted men, most of who died during the war at aviation and base camps in Great Britain. From the post they will be shipped to virtually every state in the Union. Each body, encased in a metal lined flag-draped casket, will be accompanied by a soldier, made up if possible of men who served in the same regiment as the deceased.
April 17, 1930
Bessie Bredwell, County nurse, reports that 10 families at Quinn east of Rapid City have been quarantined for small pox and that were 40 persons vaccinated the past 2 days. Apparently, she said, there have been cases of small pox at Quinn and Pennington County for about a month but they were reported only within the last 2 days.
William Stratemeyer, 14, the alleged slayer of his 8-year old nephew, Robert Hess, while at play at the Stratemeyer home in Meade County, 80 miles east of Sturgis last week, was held without bond to the May term of Circuit Court at the preliminary hearing held before County Judge Sayles in Sturgis. Faced with the prospect of the youth being adjudged a delinquent which would result in being committed to the state reformatory, Harry P. Atwater introduced no evidence for the defense, apparently desirous of having the case tried before a jury in Circuit Court.
April 18, 1940
Much progress is reported by the Butte Electric Association, the name of a Federal Electric project, which has been in the process of making for several weeks and on which meetings have been held. Community leaders: Martin Williamson and Earl Alexander Vale; Clark Spencer Nisland; Rudolph Longpre Arpan; Albert Fredlund, Carl A. Anderson, Wm Schemele and Edward Breidenbach all of Newell were advised by the REA in Washington to proceed to organize a corporation and to draw up Articles of Corporation and a Charter to do business. 300 families in the southern Butte, northern Meade, and northern Lawrence Counties are showing much interest in the enterprise.
The Remount Service of the US Army announced it has placed the thoroughbred stallion, “Sir Herade” with Kirk W. Malcolm, at Newell. This is a bay colored stallion, a very fashionably-bred. His pedigree by (Imp) Sir Galahad III out of Herade by Peter Pan. The stallion gets good colts and is a proven sire. This service came into existence July 1, 1920 and has the responsibility of buying all horses for the Army, both in peace and war with the supervision of all breeding by government stallions.
April 20, 1950
South Dakota this year will have a record number of horse and dog races, members of the State Racing Commission revealed Monday in approving applications for 6 horse racing and 1 on the dog racing track. The tracks listed this season are Winner, Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Ft. Pierre, Hot Springs and Spearfish. Walter Milberg, Newell a director of the association and Oscar Reigel, Belle Fourche attended the meeting of the commission.
An injunction restraining Wm Seyler Co & Scientific Exploration Services, Inc., The Ampro Royalty Management and Ampro Royalty Trust, from misreporting the firm’s activities and profits. The partners and corporation were named defendants in action brought before Federal Judge A. Lee Wyman by the Securities Exchange Commission. The (SEC) has charged the defendants were in violation of the anti-trust provisions of the Securities Act and they failed to disclose the months the corporation had failed to secure royalties. Seyler & Co has been selling 33 types of securities since 1943 of which the TwoTop Oil Well near Newell is included.
April 21, 1960
The annual concert of the Rapid City Symphony Orchestra will be presented Sunday April 24 at 7:45 PM in the Rapid City High School auditorium. Program for the free concert, was announced by conductor Arnold Rudd, has been carefully arranged to appeal to all concert goers. J C. Brodsky, of Newell is a Charter member of the Symphony, playing first violin. Also featured will be Michael Johnson, classical Spanish guitarist and the Symphony String Quartette.
A request that present water release from Keyhole Reservoir be discontinued until May 1, this year was approved by the Belle Fourche Irrigation District Board at a special meeting. The request submitted to the Bureau of Reclamation, followed a discussion on the water and releases by the ranchers with the District Board and Project Manager Victor Norlin also includes the provision that releases after May 1 be increased until 200 cubic feet per second and continue at such a rate until such time that present accumulated storage credited to the Belle Project has been released.
