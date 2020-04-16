THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 24, 1910

We have purchasers for homestead relinquishments and deeded lands not too far from the Railroad. Prices must be in reason, as under no conditions will pay any attention to unreasonable prices. We can also exchange income paying residences for deeded lands. Call on Max Hohenberger, Land Agent, Ball, So. Dak.

Work was started in earnest on the Dennis Drug Store Monday and it will be a welcome and much needed addition to our little city. The building is to be 24’x40’ and Mr. Dennis will doubtless give us a first class drug store. Contractor Lee Dennis and Mr. Mueller are doing the work. E.D. Dennis left for Sioux City, Iowa to select the fixtures for his new drug store. He will stop at Valentine, Nebraska for a visit enroute.

April 15, 1920

Kepp & Baertsch Co of Lead, South Dakota, “a shop for women” will be in Newell, Saturday April 17, with a good line of dresses, coats, shirts and waists. They will set up at Guy Kenaston & Co Store.