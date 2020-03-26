THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

March 31, 1910

Chas Hanify received his 32-horse power Reeves engine and 10-plow breaking outfit yesterday and started for the country with it. Mr. Hanify and T. J. Williams will break land down on Nine Mile for several new comers this spring.

Prairie fires swept a clean path from Opal to the Section Line on Wednesday during the high wind; fences were burned, barns and corrals consumed and houses in some instances swept away by the flames. So far no loss of life has been reported but a number were severely burned while trying to protect their property. Considering the loss of property the fires were the worst this section has seen. Just how they started has not been discovered. Other fires that day were at Moreau, Beaver Dam, Rabbit Creek, Bismarck Trail and Pine Creek.

March 25, 1920

Oliver Reedy, Civil Engineer, who has been here on some work for the Reclamation Service departed Monday. Mr. Reedy was the Engineer in charge of when the big Orman Dam was completed. He was stationed at Vale for some time and was there when the Irrigation started and he has the first copy of the paper ever printed,