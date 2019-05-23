May 27, 1909
A bunch of Slovenians passed through Hoover en route to their Claims on the North Moreau.
The trial of the State against Robert Montgomery for assault and battery upon Dr. A.O. Fasser was held Monday before Justice Poznansky at Belle Fourche. Montgomery was fined $50. The Doctor’s testimony was that Montgomery came up to him and commenced abusing him for not providing food for some parties who were in quarantine. Montgomery struck him from behind on the ear and knocked him out.
May 22, 1919
Arrangements were completed this week by which the title of the building and lots occupied by the Livestock Exchange Bank passes to them entirely. The bank has for years owned an interest in the building and acquiescing of the entire interest furnishes them with a splendid location for that growing business.
Anyone desiring tractor plowing or breaking done should call on Stolz & Co. Their Lauson (tractor) is now at work on the Lewis farm south of town where any interested parties may examine its work.
May 23, 1929
Mrs. Ruth Arndt, Vale housewife, has been studying her kitchen from an efficiency standpoint, found by using a pedometer that she was walking 10 miles a day. On Sunday, the day of rest, she walked 16 miles in preparing meals, doing dishes and sweeping the floor. However after a full week of housework alone, she averaged only 10 miles per day.
Henry Jacobsen states that his reason for refusing to have dances at the Castle Rock Hall is due to the fact that it appears impossible to have respectable dances because of the containers over-supply of liquor, which makes present dances far too degrading.
May 25, 1939
Don Ralph, who has served as a foreman of CCC work crews ever since the establishment of the Orman Camp, is leaving Saturday for Grand Coulee Dam, Washington, where he will assume the duties of a construction inspector.
Wilbur “Bud” Long came home Tuesday for a visit with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Eli Long, South Hilen. He was injured in a mine accident at the Maitland Mine about 3 weeks ago and has been in the hospital ever since, but is now able to be about on crutches. They also visited Grandpa Ingersoll, who is ill in Newell, and made arrangements for his future care.
May 26, 1949
Harry and Leida Pjutee, a married couple, found a home for the first time in nearly 10 years last Saturday evening when they were met at Faith by Fred Hampton, Maurine rancher, and taken to his ranch where they will be employed. The couple, Estonians, have been without both home and country since their country was taken over by the Russians in July 1940 and they had to flee to Germany.
A location has been chosen for placing a memorial monument of the late Ben Ash, early day trail blazer between Bismarck and the Black Hills. The site chosen by Will Robinson, is on Highway 212 1½ miles west of Cedar Canyon or approximately 45 miles east of Newell. It was at or near this point where a group of men lead by Ben Ash first sighted the Black Hills. The old wagon trail has since been known as “The Bismarck Trail”.
May 21, 1959
Mr. & Mrs. Sam Michelson completed moving Monday to Rapid City, where they will make their home. Michelson, who has been engaged in the oil and filling station business in Newell for over 25 years, had recently sold his modern 212-79 Servicenter here to Cy and Henry Colgrove and also the Hywayman Drive-In.
Ed Breidenbach, Newell rancher recently named as SD “Father of the Year” was a special guest of Newell Community Club at their meeting Thursday evening. Breidenbach was presented a cowhide billfold and a package of steaks from the SD Cow Belles. Mrs. Breidenbach also received high praises for her contributions to her family and the community.
May 21, 1979
Edward Yoder nets 80 rattlers with 15 set traps north and east of Newell about 3 weeks ago. When the temperature hit 80 degrees the rattlesnakes came out and he caught 80 this week along with a few blue racers and garter snakes. One measured 42”- 45” long and weighed 2 pounds. The live snakes and other snake breeds were taken to Reptile Gardens at Rapid City. The blue racers and garter snakes are fed to boa constructors and cobras. If anyone has an influx of rattlesnakes, get in touch with Mr. Yoder who plans on trapping throughout the fall.
Governor William Janklow addressed the Newell High School graduates Monday afternoon. Janklow said the U.S. system might not be perfect, but it is the closest thing ever conceived. It depends on individual initiative and effort. The older generation had built the society and it is up to the grads to keep it that way. The graduation ceremonies were held on the football field and the temperature was in the upper 70s and sun shining with a gentle wind.