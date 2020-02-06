THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

Feb. 10, 1910

The Senate committee on Judiciary has postponed action on the nomination of Captain Seth Bullock, as US Marshall for SD, for one week at the request of Senator Gamble. It is understood the committee will report favorably on Bullock whether Gamble opposes his confirmation or not, but the SD Senator was granted a week’s delay as a matter of customary courtesy.

Claude Sheldon is turning out to be a full fledged locator. He had 7 honyonkers from New York State, out looking for homesteads Sunday. Six of them found claims that suited them and on Monday filed on the land before US Commissioner Behrens. They departed in the afternoon for the east.

Feb. 5, 1920

Gordon Van Loan left his home Sunday afternoon for Casper, Wyoming. He is looking after his interests in the oil wells there and expects to be gone 10 days or more.