July 30, 1908
A petition to the School Board of this District is being circulated requesting them to call a special election for the purpose of voting on the question of issuing bonds for $1000 to erect a new school house on the present site.
The Government Experiment Station was established last year for the purpose of work to include grain investigations to determine the best and most promising rarities of both winter and spring cereal plots. This station located as it is on the typical dry upland gumbo prairie, results obtained ought to be of considerable value to the family community. There are at present 50 varieties of cereal plots besides row crop selections.
August 1, 1918
We understand a deal was closed between Matt Hafner and Dr. J.R. Crest whereby the latter now is owner of the Hafner residence facing the park. Mr. Hafner it is said will erect a new home on the corner of 3rd to the north.
A. Kocian and Ed Bushnell were among those who went up to by examined for the next draft the latter part of the week. Rev. Fred Smith has also developed a healthy “war bug” and has put in an application for position as canteen worker for the YMCA.
August 2, 1928
The Black Hills and surrounding territory are well fitted for making western moving pictures was demonstrated with the first showing of “Rangers of Doom” here this week. This picture, produced under the direction of Norman Down, was filmed in the Bad Lands in the South Canyon and near Belle Fourche. The settings selected made wonderful back grounds for the action of the story, depicting the old time troubles between sheepmen and cattlemen.
David Richards, C. D. Sanders, O.C. Batch and Paul A. Wiest attended a meeting of the Black Hills Real Estate Association held in Rapid City on Tuesday. J.C. Milner, colonization Agent for the Chicago & Northwestern Railway, was present and gave an outline of the work his department is doing toward the bringing in of new settlers.
August 4, 1938
E.E. Simmons “Buffalo Ed”, Benedict, North Dakota stopped in Newell yesterday while enroute to Deadwood to join the Days of ’76 celebration. He was driving a big motor truck carrying 4-head of oxen and an old covered immigrant covered wagon. Ed also carried a beautiful crop of hirsute appendages, one that will surely make the members of the Deadwood Whiskers Club turn green with envy. He hopes to show the Black Hills folks how people traveled before airplanes, ball bearings, rubber tires and gasoline.
A tornado hit farms near Tripp recently; it left Frank Solay’s cow with so many straws driven into her body that she looked like a porcupine. She survived but didn’t like it. It also picked Wallace Hoenke’s chickens “cleaner than any housewife could do”, and ripped up tombstones and plowed others under in the cemetery.
July 29, 1948
One of the most serious means of spreading weeds and weed seeds is from harvest equipment. The South Dakota Weed Program provides that all harvesting machinery shall be thoroughly cleaned before going from one man’s field to another. Also, goes for machinery trucks and so on traveling on any public highway. It would be difficult regulation to enforce without each farmer becoming his own inspector.
The “C” Unit of the Rocky Mountain Empire shows moved into Newell this week to operate as an entertainment unit here for the balance of the week, under sponsorship of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. The carnival’s whole unit is scheduled to set up in Deadwood for the Days of ’76 celebration and later in August at the Butte County Fair at Nisland. Music will be furnished by Lewis Bishop and his Playmates who were such a hit at the Farm Picnic.
July 31, 1958
George Lesnick, 83-year old farmer and sheepherder died in a fire at his home east of Newell last Friday morning, with investigating authorities attributed his death directly to suffocation as a result of the blaze. Lesnick’s body was fully clothed and found in an interior doorway of the 3-bedroom house. Lesnick had apparently been sleeping fully clothed and stumbled over the oven door of a wood & coal cook stove in an effort to escape, his legs were burned and his face apparently skinned in the fall. W.H.C. Swan, a neighbor turned in the alarm and the Newell Volunteer Fire Department responded shortly before 1:00AM.
August 3, 1967
Nora Schallenberger, Margaret Scott and Annitta Stolnack of Newell and Ducille Furois, St. Onge members of the 1967 Math Workshop attended a session at Black Hills State. The program was a practical 2-week course with emphasis on “The New Math Approach” while Aileen Salmo, Connie Hafner and Roxie Wood attended a music camp for a week also offered at Black Hills State.
August 2, 1978
Frank C. Loup, lower Whitewood Valley rancher, reported to Butte County Sheriff Joe Smith, July 26 the disappearance of 63 ewes and 17 lambs. They had been in a pasture 6 miles south of Nisland and the last sheep count was June 10, the sheep are branded with a “Circle X” in black paint above the shoulder. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff Smith or Mr. Loup.
Headlining at the Faith Stock Show & Rodeo August 9-13 will be the Merle Haggard Show, starring Merle Haggard and the Strangers. Haggard will present 2 consecutive shows in one night at the Faith grandstand, Thursday August 10, 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM.