Nov. 4, 1909
The other day Jack McCann, Rural Hanna, was startled to have a young fawn come bounding into his house, right into his arms. The fawn apparently ran to him for protection, he seemed perfectly content, though trembling violently. Upon going to the door, Jack noticed that a wolf had been pursuing it slinking away. This is the second fawn that had been chased to his place this summer. The first one he placed in a pen and has become a great pet. The last one he placed in the pen with the other and it seems content and not the least bit afraid of his new friend, who protected it from the wolf.
Several of the Nine Mile young folks attended the Halloween dance last Saturday night. The Ladies Union took in something over $50 from their Halloween entertainment.
Nov. 6, 1919
As all who have occasion to ship stock know, the local stock yards have been a veritable “sea of mud” for the past month and the unavailable delays in getting live stock loaded out has caused considerable loss to stockmen. All stock yards are full of stock awaiting shipment. Such yards are knee deep in mud and stock dying from exposure. State Railroad Commissioner H.A. Ustad acknowledges the complaint of the conditions of the stock yards at the Newell Branch and shortage of cars for stock movement. Northwestern Rail Road loaded 52 cars out on the Newell Branch and still 13 more cars of cattle to go and three cars at Sturgis to be loaded in the next 48 hours.
Oct. 31, 1929
Fifty thousand hunters have taken advantage of the low prices on shot gun shells at Gambles Stores. This has done much toward lowering shell prices in the entire Middle West of which Newell Gamble Store participated.
Plowing of land has been in order on the Nina May Carlson ranch prepatory to planting a shelter belt which is to be started as soon as the field man finds the ground in satisfactory conditions. The trees are furnished by the government.
Nov. 2, 1939
The Executive Council of the Black Hills area of the Girl Scouts, met Thursday and voted to purchase a 200-acre tract of land south of Deadwood and Lead for the purpose of developing a permanent summer Girl Scout camp. The tract is in a pleasantly wooded area which North Box Elder Creek flows through, is to be purchased from Homestake Mining Co. near the Rantapaa ranch. Eventually the camp will be developed along the system unit with separate small camp facilities at various spots and a center area for group activities.
Members of the Newell Community Club have been invited to a dedication of the new bridge across Powder River near Broadus, Mont., on November 12, according to an invitation received by Secretary Govert Van derBoom. Formal dedication of the new bridge on Highway 212 will occur in the afternoon after which a banquet at 5:30 to be followed by a program and “dedication ball”. The new bridge is an important link on Highway 212 which eventually brings much added traffic into the Black Hills to Newell from both northwest and northeast states.
Oct. 27, 1949
Any resident of another state who has a pre-marital blood test for marriage to take place in South Dakota should make sure results of the test are made on a form prescribed by the SD Department of Health, Dr. G.J. Van Heuvelen, said this week. No Clerk of Courts in SD can issue a marriage license to an individual whose blood test results appear on a certificate issued by another state. A number of instances have occurred where weddings have been delayed because person applying for a marriage license held out-of-state blood test certificates.
Oct. 29, 1959
Research work being done by Clyde O. Brown, NHS graduate who recently received a $700 grant under the National Science Foundation, is of a highly technical nature. Brown, an electrical engineering student at Oregon State College, Corvallis, will work on the study of high-voltage conductors and radio interferences and a study of plasma in fusion power research, a new 2-year old field. One use of plasma is in the eventual propulsion of space craft in a near perfect vacuum.
The second half property taxes for 1958 in the amount of $20,517.03 were paid to Butte County Treasurer Roy Esmay this week by A.E. Busdicker, local manager for Black Hills Power & Light at Belle Fourche office. Esmay noted BHP&L is the county’s largest single taxpayer. BHP&L last year took 21 cents of each $1 of revenue paid by customers, amounted to $10,000 more than in our total pay roll in 1958.
Oct. 31, 1979
A joyous event was held at the Newell Assembly of God Church when they conducted a Mortgage burning service along with a dinner and rally. The Mortgage has been of the church built in 1968 and dedicated in 1969 and the parsonage in 1973. Assisting the ceremony were current Pastor Morris Conklin, witnesses, previous pastors, and past and present councilmen.
Newell Fire Department at 11 a.m. Thursday was called to a fire in the south Hilan community southeast of Newell. Quinton Watson was combining corn for Harlan Palo when the hydrostatic drive on his 815 International 4-row combine broke and leaked oil on the engine. The fire destroyed the combine. The firemen used foam to contain the fire by covering the whole combine with foam and was really something to see. No other damages were reported other then Watson burned his hand.