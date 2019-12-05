Dec. 9, 1909
A number of voters of the Bixby District gathered Tuesday for the purpose of voting on the proposal of running the school at Bixby, a sufficient number of the Board were not present, so nothing was accomplished.
There will be a big Christmas dance in Bonniwell’s Hall at Whitewood on Friday night December 24. This is the best dancing floor in the Black Hills and as the music is the best to be obtained anywhere, a good time is assured to all who take it in.
Dec. 11, 1919
Some of those agile and entertaining cheer leaders who do duty at football games should be employed to cheer the National Senate on to final action in dealing with the Peace Treaty.
The body of Mrs. John Niemi, Lead, well known locally, was found burned almost beyond recognition in the furnace of her home. The remains were discovered by her daughter Mrs. George Searle. Authorities were notified and an inquest held. The decision of the Jury was that the deceased came to her death by violent means, by person or persons unknown. Up to date nothing has been brought out to give the authorities any clue upon which to work in discovering the unfortunate woman’s assailant.
Dec. 5, 1929
Thanksgiving came to us with a snow storm in the air and it continued all day, at times being a fair imitation of a blizzard. Friday the sun tried to shine some in a feeble way, but a hard-biting wind and zero temperatures made it very unpleasant. By Tuesday, it was quite mild, no wind and deep blue skies and so we were treated to many variables in one week.
Equipment for the showing of Vitaphone talking pictures in the Liberty Theater, Newell, has been ordered and will be installed at the earliest opportunity, according to announcement made this week by E.E. Youngberg, Manager of the theater. The announcement will no doubt be greeted with a great deal of enthusiasm in this section, because it will mean that people living within the trade territory of Newell will have the opportunity of seeing and hearing all the world’s greatest artists in person and at prices considerably less than those charged in the larger cities.
Dec. 7, 1939
Fire equipment from Vale, Belle Fourche and Newell were called to Nisland about 2:00 Wednesday afternoon as a fire from an undetermined origin destroyed the old Wadsworth Building, in that town and then spread to the McRann Filling Station & Garage and the L.W. Vanderwarka residence as the entire business section was threatened.
Disaster almost came to Rolf, a German shepherd dog, when the Belgian Government decreed that all large dogs must be destroyed to conserve food. However, Rolf was shipped hurriedly to a new home in New York at a cost of $52. Rolf arrived with a “Luggage left behind” label fastened on his neck.
Sunny California and Florida as ideal wintering places will have to look to their claims this winter if present weather conditions continue, as temperatures in the state went to a new high mark Tuesday. Locally the maximum temperature was 74 above zero, the highest mark ever recorded during December in the history of the US Experiment Farm according to Observer Albert Osenburg. A reading of 71 Wednesday gave no definite indications that a sudden change would occur although a strong biting northwest wind had risen by nightfall. Average temperature for November was 39, the 2nd highest on record and 6 degrees above normal for the month.
Dec. 1, 1949
The Newell Independent Basketball team lost a hotly contested game here Monday evening, their opening event of the season, losing to the “Deadwood Coyotes” from the Rapid City Air Base by a 41-45 count. The event was close throughout but the visitors managed to retain the lead throughout most of the game. Playing for the local aggregation was: Danny Wiest, Eddy Brodsky, Ernie Wingen, Douglas Eickelman, Gerald Post and Keith Milberg.
Air Ace Joe Foss, who shot down 29 Japanese planes in WWII, is going to see what kind of record he can make for himself in the political skies. The 34-year-old Foss declared himself a candidate for the Republican Gubernatorial nomination last Tuesday night with the terse statement he would run in next year’s Primaries, set for the first Tuesday of June.
Dec. 3, 1959
Letters direct from Santa Claus to Newell area children are not an impossibility this year, according to a current promotion of the First National Bank of the Black Hills. Parents can enter the local bank office, make a choice of letters without cost, deposit same in a special mail box there and the bank will then see that they get sent direct to Santa Claus, Indiana to the child to whom it is addressed. The bank will also pay postage on each letter.
During the past two months the County teachers and pupils have canvassed the rural areas of Butte County in making the Civil Defense Survey, County Supt of Schools Naomi Spaulding reports. There is now on display on the 2nd floor of the courthouse “Emergency Pantry Display”. It shows what should be included in the way of food, drink, emergency heat and light, first aid kit and battery radio. Civil Defense is an important part of the citizenship training program being emphasized in South Dakota schools this year.
Dec. 4, 1979
A panel of Drugs & Alcohol Awareness was presented Thursday night in the Newell School lunchroom. Topics discussed included what people in the community should know and can do, symptoms of addiction, available help and treatment and what happens when you get into trouble. The program was sponsored by Butte County Extension Office in conjunction with the Butte County Homemakers. Moderator was Mrs. Ted Olson and Panel members were Kent Hanson, Belle Fourche Probation Officer (hired by the state assigned to the 8th Circuit); Don Berkley, Belle Fourche Director of the Addiction Treatment Center at Regional Hospital, Rapid City; Newell Mayor Joe Valandra (has worked extensively in the alcohol & drug addiction field) and Oletha Mood,y High School Counselor.
The Orman-Arpan Community Hall organization held its monthly meeting Monday evening. There were 10 members present. Report was given on the Annual Fun Night that was held December 1. A discussion was held and arrangements made for their Annual Christmas program and pot luck supper which is scheduled for December 21.