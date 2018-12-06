Dec. 3, 1908
The Custer Chronicle warns liverymen in our area against a man who makes a practice of hiring livery teams and neglects to return them. He has several aliases and represents himself as a government rural route inspector and agent for the J.E. Case Thresher Co.
The machinery, tents etc. used at the Whitewood Creek siphon the past summer, have been moved to and stored in Vale for the winter. The USRS boys Sundayed in Belle Fourche.
Dec. 5, 1918
An extra freight train which left Whitewood for Newell Tuesday afternoon suffered a mishap when an old tank car left the track near Belle Fourche. Considerable trouble was experienced in getting the car back onto the tracks, which delayed passenger service and made the mail about three hours late in arriving in Newell.
Wells Littlefield and Harry Allison are very sick at Spearfish Normal with influenza. Their mothers Mrs. S.S. Littlefield and Mrs. W.S. Allison went up Thanksgiving morning to be in attendance through their illness. Madge Lang is keeping house for the Littlefields while Mrs. Littlefield is at Spearfish.
Dec. 6, 1928
The Hot Springs Community Club last week made a bid for the Passion Play which may be presented in the Black Hills next summer by the original cast from Oberammergau, Germany. W.B. Beck, who offered the bid for Hot Springs, stated that they could offer a suitable site and included also a guarantee. About 300 persons are included in the cast and good hotel, restaurants and rooming facilities are an important factor in the selection of the city in which the play is to be given.
John Brady from Castle Rock vicinity, made a trip to Newell on Sunday with one of the bucks he had purchased from Mr. Hafner. It evidently had been used to beet tops and other green feeds because he would not touch dry grains. This animal won out on its hunger strike.
Dec. 8, 1938
Capt. Seth Bulloch, First Supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest and prominent in early Black Hills history, will be honored by a new fire lookout station to be built near Pactola, the Seth Bulloch lookout, Theodore Krueger, superintendent has announced. The lookout will be constructed on a peak 4 miles southwest of the Pactola Ranger station. Bulloch was the first sheriff of Lawrence County, personal friend of Theodore Roosevelt and received his superintendent appointment through him.
Blue Beard’s Eighth Wife is good and gay, classical and cute, humorous and human, so if you want to see a smart piece of entertainment, unlimited in appeal, be sure to see this show at the Arcade Theater on Tues & Wed at 8:00 PM starring Gary Cooper and Claudette Colbert. Admission: 10 Cents youth and 25 Cents adults.
Dec. 2, 1948
James W. Lewis, School Superintendent at Vale, became the first pilot of those taking training at Newell to qualify for Commercial Aviation. Lewis completed his regular flight training for a private license here early in 1947 and has continued his training with the Skyway Air Service, Inc. of Newell, completing 200 additional hours.
Plans for holding a couple of “Turkey Shoots” at Newell during December will be discussed at a meeting of the Newell Rifle & Pistol Club to be held this evening at 8:00 was announced by Secretary F.J. Boettger. A program of activities during winter months will be discussed and all members are urged to attend at the city hall.
Dec. 4, 1958
The Newell Volunteer Fire Department will start a house-to-house canvass Monday evening to sell advance tickets for the annual New Year Eve dance and receive donations to help obtain a new fire unit for the fire department was announced by Chief Don Hafner. Help the Fire Department to help you. The results of the drive are already being posted on the large thermometer on the liquor store site along Main Street.
The Directors of the Belle Fourche Irrigation District met in special session on Tuesday, November 25, for considering of a proposal contract with the US providing for the purchase of storage space in Keyhole Reservoir. All provisions thoroughly explained by the Bureau of Reclamation representatives and favorable consideration of the proposed contract were discussed and acted upon.
Dec. 7, 1967
Newell will be host to Santa Claus Day this Saturday with a free movie and free candy distributed to the youngsters. The all cartoon movie will commence at the Arcade Theater at 1:30 PM. The Newell High School drill team will perform on Main Street following the movie at approximately 3:00. If weather conditions are not favorable, all events will be at City Auditorium. Newell merchants have gone all out to make this Christmas promotion worthwhile to all residents in the area.
Officers were elected for Arpan Lutheran Chapel (Northwest Mission) are the following: President Robert Fickbohm, Vice President Oliver Rose, Secretary-Treasurer Marvin Kron Jr, Assistant Secretary-Treasurer Russell Kinghorn, Elders Marvin Kron Sr. and John Douglas Sr. and Trustees Richard Schuldies, Leon Pope, James Fiedel and John Douglas Jr.
Dec. 6, 1978
The two-story Vale Hotel (also known as the Ritter Hotel), built in 1929 is being torn down. Monte Richards, Vale, removed the roof this week and will tear down the walls as weather permits to be rebuilt as a Farmer’s Market on Richards’ property on the west end of town. The building housed many businesses over the years and lately Otto Evers wanted it to be moved across the street for a Museum, but it became an eyesore which was prohibitive so the Museum idea was scrapped.
The Black Hills Clay Products Co., Belle Fourche, the state’s only brick plant, ceased production this week after a half century of continuous operation. The plant will remain open several months to close out inventory. Black Hills Clay Products was built by C.A. Quarnberg to furnish bricks for the construction of the U&I Sugar Beet Factory. Black Hills Clay produced 5.5 million bricks annually, employed 25 workers with an annual payroll $240,000. High labor and energy costs per unit were given as reasons for quitting the business. Operations will be combined with Hebron Brick Complex at Hebron, N.D.