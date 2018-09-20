September 17, 1908
E.L. Senn, of Oacoma, the western South Dakota newspaper magnate, is in partnership with Editor Hitch of the Buffalo Gap Republican. The Republican prints 27 papers in western South Dakota in which Mr. Senn is interested, which ought to give him trouble enough for one man.
There was a very enjoyable dance given at Gordon Van Loan’s home northwest of Vale Saturday night. The event was occasioned by Gordon’s birthday and was a surprise to him.
Ben Fleming returned Saturday from Omaha via their ranch east of Belle Fourche and loaded his buggy with native fruit.
September 19, 1918
According to Washington Dispatch, Ft. Meade is to be used for training of a number of drafted men September to January and orders were received a few days ago at the Fort to immediately get the buildings into condition to receive the 94 men. South Dakota will comprise the first detachment to be placed at the Fort.
For Sale: Good milk cows at $75 to $125, also some good spring calves at $30. Write or see Harry D. Richards, at R.R., Newell or Joe Richards in Town.
September 20, 1928
Register of Deeds, Mrs. Effie Ross reports that during the first eight months of 1925, 390 transfers of real estate had been filed in Butte County; 54 Belle Fourche, 26 Vale, 14 Newell, 10 Nisland and 2 Fruitdale. Fifty-one of which were Sheriff’s deeds, 6 Tax deeds, 143 satisfaction of Mortgages, 98 Recorded Mortgages and sales of autos and chattel mortgages on crops.
Something is being accomplished in the way of ridding Orman Lake of rough fish, last Tuesday 71,000 pounds of fish had been taken from the lake. Seventy boxes were shipped to New York and Chicago, total of 100 pounds of trout, 75 catfish and 20 pounds of bass were thrown back into the lake. Eight men were employed for the work with lengths of seines being over 1 mile. Rough fish were disposed of at the lake shores buried in trenches.
September 22, 1938
The Newell High School Irrigators played their first grid game of the season Monday night at Belle Fourche and were romped on by a score of 27 to 0. It was the first game on the new lighted field and our boys were probably dazzled by the lights.
Effie A. Ross, Butte County Clerk of Courts, announces that all applicants for final examination for citizenship are notified to appear in the Court House in Belle Fourche, the morning of September 29, for examination before a Naturalization officer, prior to the Court. All applicants should bring their witnesses along. If witnesses are not native born, they are required to show their certificate of citizenship to the examiner.
September 16, 1948
South Dakota’s newest Railroad line went into operation the past week; the 15 mile extension of the Chicago Northwestern Railroad from Belle Fourche to the Baroid Bentonite plant across the line into Wyoming has now been completed, freight trains are moving daily over the spur and it is expected that 20 car loads a week will be loaded out. Switching facilities have yet to be installed and another one and half mile track must be laid to the proposed site of the Wyodak Chemical Co plant.
South Dakota’s new National Cemetery at Ft. Meade along the Rapid City-Sturgis Highway will be dedicated October 3, Headquarters of 5th Army, Chicago announced this week. Grounds have been underway for sometime and some burials will take place during September in advance of the formal dedication. Among South Dakota’s officials who indicated they will be present are Governor George M. Mickelson, Congressmen Francis Case and Karl Mundt.
September 18, 1958
Mary Casteel was crowned queen of Vale Homecoming festivities Friday at the half of the Vale-New Underwood football game. Jim Wetz, co-captain of the Beetdiggers, placed the crown on the new queen whose attendants were: Joan Hawley, Sharon Williamson and Carol Trohkimoinen. Deborah Hunt acted as flower girl and Bobby Pflaumer as crown bearer. Game score New Underwood 15, Vale 6. Outstanding linemen for the Beetdiggers included Dennis Chowen and Darrel Wetz.
Ole Tysdal, 95, one of the early homesteaders in the Horse Creek area, passed away yesterday according to word received by his sons Orrin, Newell and Whitford, Lead. He was born June 22, 1863 at Ardel, Norway, and came to the Black Hills in 1883 where he worked for Flying V and L7 Cattle Companies. He married Lillian Maass Boe 1903 who preceded him death in 1943. Mr. & Mrs. Tysdal were charter members of the First Lutheran Church of Newell.
September 21, 1967
Mrs. Wilbur (Dorothy) Ypparila, Newell, recently donated one of her kidneys to her daughter in a successful operation performed last Wednesday in New York City. Mrs. Linda Hadsell of Fairburn, New Jersey, was the recipient of the kidney transplant. Mrs. Ypparila has been in New York for three weeks taking the necessary tests and waiting for the operation. Mrs. Hadsel is in satisfactory condition and the operation has been termed successful. Mr. & Mrs. Ypparila operate a dairy farm north of Newell.
Final approval by the Farmers Home Administration on the Butte-Meade Sanitary Water District application for a loan to build a rural water system in parts of Butte and Meade Counties has been approved. The loan amount $793,080 was in a direct loan and a development grant of $675,560 was approved on Monday, reported the office of US Senator George McGovern.
September 20, 1978
During a marathon session, September 12, board members of Newell School District 9-2 took up a bus route among other items. A large delegation from Vale asked for alternate routes so that the Vale school bus would not have to cross the Gammons Bridge, northeast of Vale. Spokesmen for the group, Pam Pauley and Linda Remington, related the group’s collective fears, feeling that the overhead iron bridge over the Belle Fourche River is unsafe for school bus travel. The bridge sits at an angle at the bottom of a steep hill; a curve is at the north end and another one on the crest of the hill.