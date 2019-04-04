April 8, 1909
“Buffalo Bill” Cody spent a few days last week visiting old friends in Deadwood before starting out on his twenty-seventh annual tour with his Wild West Show.
P.E. Davis of Harding County brought in 41 coyote and 5 gray wolf skins. Two of the wolf skins measured over 6 feet from tip-to-tip. Mr. Davis stated that this was his first visit to this locality since 21 years ago, when the present site of the town was the scene of a round-up; just after the hard winter of Hash Knife outfit lost 30,000 out of 45,000 head of cattle which they had on the range.
April 3, 1919
Applications are being received for the position of ditch rider on the Irrigation Project. A number of positions are yet open. The entrance salary for this position is from $95 to $100 per month. Application blanks and information may be obtained by writing to the local Civil Service Board, Newell, S. Dak.
Newell Theotorium presents Sunday April 6 Matinee and Evening Shows, Charlie Chaplin in his second Million Dollar Picture “Shoulder Arms”. Matinee at 2:45 charging 20 cents and 40 cents and night showing at 8:15 charging 25 cents and 50 cents. Also, a 5-reel Triangle Western Drama “By Proxy” featuring Roy Stewart.
April 4, 1929
Mrs. J.W. Gowan is running 46 incubators, which have a total capacity of 6,500 eggs. She expects this week to hatch out between 1,800 and 2,000 chicks.
Rapid City is being worked up over a possible extension of what is known as the “Crouch Line” from Mystic to a point of connection with the Burlington system in Wyoming, giving Rapid City a direct western coast outlet.
April 6, 1939
State Highway 80, which runs from Belle Fourche, northwest to the Wyoming line, has been officially redesignated from South Dakota Highway 80 to US Highway 212. This is the new highway completed last year, via Alzada, Brodus and Miles City into Montana.
Wm Richtman of Custer has been awarded a contract to furnish 25,000 tons of sawdust to the Federal Government for use in the control of grasshoppers in South Dakota and Nebraska. At the present time 25,000 ton are piled near the Burlington tracks in Custer ready for shipment. The sawdust will be mixed with the poisoned materials. 25,000 tons will fill approximately 1,000 box cars.
April 7, 1949
One hundred percent of the Vale High School students took the Iowa Coop Tests, which were sent out by the University of Iowa on April 3. The tests were administered by Mrs. Stanley D. Lyman High School Principal. The tests were mailed to the University of Iowa where they will be checked and rated to compare Vale School’s rating with that of all schools participating.
How many of you have been over to Sturgis since the installation of their new street lights? They seem nearly as bright as daylight itself and are surely an improvement to the town. It has been rumored that Lead and Deadwood were to get these lights also in the near future.
April 2, 1959
Fire of undetermined origin destroyed around 60 tons of hay at the Tom McDermott ranch southeast of Newell early Sunday morning, with the Newell Volunteer Fire Department and neighbors bringing the blaze under control and preventing it to spread to nearby buildings. The blaze was discovered by neighbor Kenneth Wood around 5:30 a.m. who assisted to spread the hay to extinguish the blaze. Two stacks were burned and a nearby shed in which sheep were penned was slightly damaged.
1958 marks a decade of progress for Butte Soil Conservation District. The days of the sheepherder and the cowboys are just about a thing of the past, for the woven and barbed wire have taken their place. Range management has changed a great deal in the past few years. The 1958 Butte Conservation Soil & Moisture Achievement winners are: First Place Mr. & Mrs. Rodney Winkler northwest of Newell; 2nd Place Mr. & Mrs. Walter Massie of Belle Fourche, and 3rd Place Mr. & Mrs. Clarence Wattawa southeast of Newell.
April 4, 1979
Sometime between 12:30 and 5 a.m. Sunday five lambs were stolen from Mickey L. Strohschein’s lambing barn, one mile east of Newell. Four of the lambs were twins, 2 weeks old and the other a black-faced lamb. The case is under investigation by Newell Police Chief Richard Marr.
At the Newell Commissioner meeting Monday evening, considerable discussion centered on a 10 p.m. Curfew Ordinance in town for juveniles. This is to be thoroughly enforced due to an alleged beer party over the weekend which resulted in filthy phrases being written on the door of City Hall and a blanket of beer bottles (some broken) strewn along the city park and past the school house.