THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

May 19, 1910
Mr. Kendall the land man, while taking his team to water the other day had what we call a little hard luck. One of the broncos got wise and took a spurt over the plains. Mr. Kendall rode 18 miles before recovering the vicious animal.
The US Weather Bureau has issued instructions to all its regular stations calling for observations on the 17th to 19th of May of optical, electrical or other phenomena that may be occasioned by the passage of the earth through the tail of Halley’s Comet. The comet can be seen about 3:15 AM to the east-northeast until the first of June, disappearing for its flight of another 75 years away from earthly gaze.
May 13, 1920
On account of the layoff of trains out of Rapid City for an indefinite time this section is out of from communication by mail to the eastern part of the country for sometime. Bad washouts are reported on both the cross-state line and on the Chadron Line below Smithwick.
Edwin Lins went up to Belle Fourche today to have charge of the mechanical end of the airplane, which is being held there and will remain there until the landing field here dries out well.
May 15, 1930
Skies cleared long enough so there was quite a heavy frost last Thursday night, but reports say there was little damage to gardens. It is still too early to tell about the fruit. Tuesday night there was another frost. If jack keeps on we’ll lose our good start yet.
The Newell 4th graders are making civics, arthmatic, geography and music booklets. In their current events contest Walfred Jukkola’s side won over Roy Larson’s side by a fraction of an inch. The losing side gave the winning side a wiener roast at Horse Creek Wednesday evening. They are through with their charcoal work in art and the past week have been working on pencil & pen drawings.
May 16, 1940
Plans are underway for the 3rd Annual Motorcycle Race Meet to be held here August 17 and 18 to be a bigger and better event than any before, Bruce Barnes, manager believes that the increase of purse money to be placed on the time trials the first day will promote more keen competition. The new grandstand at the race track is expected to add greatly to causing for the increase in spectators. According to members of the Committee, the track is shaping up beautifully for the meet. Other committee members are Fred Christianson treasurer and S.M. Blair, Clarence Hoel, Harold Anderson, Vernon Officer and Ed Cruickshank.
May 18, 1950
All residents of this area, as well as water users and future water users on the Belle Fourche Irrigation Project, should be vitally interested in a special meeting to be held at the Newell City Hall tonight in regard to the proposed Keyhole reservoir in regards to furnish supplemental water for the Belle Fourche project, will be the source of information on both the justification for and opposition to the proposed construction.
May 27 will be observed as “Poppy Day” in the Newell and Vale territory, has been announced by Mrs. Catherine Hice, President of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit. Both American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars poppies will be offered for sale on that day, with proceeds to be used in the rehabilitation and relief project for disabled veterans, their widows and orphans. Poppies are made by local disabled veterans groups.
May 19, 1960
Two Newell teenagers will repeat Saturday a ride of fifty years ago. Judy Milberg and Joan Smeenk will leave Black Hills Teachers College at Spearfish and ride horseback enroute to Newell via Sturgis. Tommy Lyons, Newell will meet the girls in Sturgis for the final lap with his Mormon “sportsman”. Mrs. Edith Hilton Slack, now Miles City, will accompany them to Newell. Edith Hilton, when a student at Spearfish Normal (BHTC) rode horse back to Newell to attend our first dance on May 31, 1910
The Newell Volunteer Fire Department answered two alarms the past week, which necessitates a warning to motorists and curious bystanders that state laws are being violated. The first alarm was at Marianna Richter’s home; started from a cooking fire and the second a grass fire near the J.C. Brodsky home threatening the former slaughter house. The violations of impertinence state law noted by Fire Chief Don Hafner, consists of following the fire trucks too closely and other trespassing on the fire scene by non-members of the department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!