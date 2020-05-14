THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 19, 1910

Mr. Kendall the land man, while taking his team to water the other day had what we call a little hard luck. One of the broncos got wise and took a spurt over the plains. Mr. Kendall rode 18 miles before recovering the vicious animal.

The US Weather Bureau has issued instructions to all its regular stations calling for observations on the 17th to 19th of May of optical, electrical or other phenomena that may be occasioned by the passage of the earth through the tail of Halley’s Comet. The comet can be seen about 3:15 AM to the east-northeast until the first of June, disappearing for its flight of another 75 years away from earthly gaze.

May 13, 1920

On account of the layoff of trains out of Rapid City for an indefinite time this section is out of from communication by mail to the eastern part of the country for sometime. Bad washouts are reported on both the cross-state line and on the Chadron Line below Smithwick.

Edwin Lins went up to Belle Fourche today to have charge of the mechanical end of the airplane, which is being held there and will remain there until the landing field here dries out well.

May 15, 1930