June 1, 1909
There is not a bridge left over Whitewood Creek between here and Whitewood, except the steel bridge at the JB Ranch and the approaches to it are gone. The Snoma Stage failed to return Monday on account of the Whitewood Bridge going out. The mail was brought around by S.H. Martin’s Tuesday where it was brought across the creek on a foot bridge.
Frank Fish took a 4-horse load of passengers to Sturgis Wednesday. Everything went fine and dandy until he got to Bear Butte Creek just this side of the Post where they were stopped by high water. The passengers were taken across in a boat and went on to Sturgis on foot. The team was left this side of the creek until late afternoon, when they swam across on their own.
May 29, 1919
Peanut butter is no longer a luxury. It is now so inexpensive that it may be used by families of moderate circumstances. Bratton’s now has it in 1, 2, and 5 pound pails. Try it, it's fine.
Deadwood and Lead royally welcomed home their returning soldiers last Sunday. Many autos from the Valley carried relatives and friends to those places to welcome the boys home. Howard Clark of Newell, who was a member of old CO H volunteered for police service in France shortly before the date of sailing and remained overseas.
May 30, 1929
A gypsy convention will be held in the Black Hills this summer, according to leaders of caravans of 175 nomads that passed through east river this week. Three groups of gypsies, traveling in autos, stopped in Madison, one of the tribes numbering 125.
Shearing at the R.H. Seymour pens 13 miles north of Newell on the Twilight Road, will commence between June 10 to 15, weather permitting, with John Alexander and a crew of 8. Sheepmen desiring to have their herds sheared at these pens are requested to make arrangements with H.R. Seymour now.
June 1, 1939
“Rough riders” who rode with Theodore Roosevelt in the Spanish-American War and cowboys who formed the colorful contingent June 1905 in the parade at his 2nd inauguration have been asked to attend in body South Dakota’s golden anniversary celebration at Mount Rushmore July 2nd. The highlight of the evening will be the unveiling of the figure of Teddy Roosevelt, the last of the presidents on the mountain. Forty-two survivors of the group; Seth Bullock, intimate friend of Teddy’s with 35 cowboys “stole the show” at the Nation’s Capitol, is still living in the Black Hills area. Tom Mix, a member of the famed group became one of the nation’s ranking western movie stars.
June 14 will be Flag Day in South Dakota and June 8-14 will be flag week proclaimed by Governor Bushfield. June 14 is the anniversary of the Stars & Stripes by Continental Congress. Bushfield said the ideals of the American flag symbolizes, among these; national unity, patriotism, co-operation, racial & religious plus tolerance.
June 2, 1949
Ever since work began more than 1 year ago on the new site of the Ft. Meade National Cemetery south of Sturgis, we’ve been grateful for those Veterans buried and to be buried in those memorial grounds that here was one place a hero would not be soon forgotten. Against a background of pine clad hills, a host of heroes resting in peace might be reverently saluted by a never ending parade passing over the concrete highway in front of the new site.
Burns Taft, who is leaving Newell to assume the position of Superintendent of Schools in Sundance, Wyoming, will be honored by the community at a special gathering Friday evening at the Congregational Church. Mr. & Mrs. Taft moved to Newell in 1937 when he was engaged as Principal in the school here and has been in that capacity ever since.
May, 1959
Damage to yards and gardens caused by dogs running loose in the city received special attention of the Newell City Commission Monday evening. Although state law makes dog owners liable for yard, garden and other damage which they many cause. The commission requested Inez Hafner to secure data on strengthening of the City Dog Ordinance, with a view to directing destruction of such dogs after owners have been warned of damage caused by same.
Warren Golliher will receive a diploma from Westmar College during commencement exercises at Calvary EUB Church in LaMars, Iowa June 1, at 10:00 AM. There are 106 4-year graduates receiving degrees. Mr. Golliher, son of Mr. & Mrs. Zoder Golliher, of Hoover, is majoring in Natural Science and his future plans are to attend Medical School for a MD Degree.
May 30, 1979
Rep. James Abdnor has renewed his effort to permit removal of catalytic converters from farm pickup trucks. The catalytic converters pose a fire hazard on farms, ranches, National forests and parks Abdnor said in a letter to officials at the Environmental Protection Agency. He urges them to exempt farm pickup trucks from the requirements of the Clean Air Act.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reinstating their usage of motorcycles for traffic patrol starting in June. The Patrol will utilize 2 Kawasaki special police equipped motorcycles for enforcement of the 55 mph speed limit and other traffic control. The motorcycles offer two distinct advantages; motorcycles are more functional because of its ease in moving around in heavy traffic and the per-mile cost factor is less. Motorcycles were purchased by a Federal Highway Grant.