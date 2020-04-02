THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 7, 1910

Elsie Hansen, the 16-year old daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Fred Hansen of Sonoma died at 7 o’clock Tuesday evening from an attack of pneumonia, having been ill only since Saturday. Mrs. H. M. Woodburn of Belle Fourche was stricken on Sunday night also with pneumonia and on Monday succumbed. She was one of the pioneer merchants of the Hills Country.

The fires of last week left many a tragic ruin in their paths. We hear of a young newly married couple taking their wedding trip east. The young man had built their shack and moved household goods out from Sturgis and everything was in “apple pie” order for his bride. He had brought his wife from Sturgis but when they arrived at the site of their new house, a smoking ruin remained of all their bright prospects.

April 1, 1920

O. A. Halvorson, who resides southwest of town, met with considerable misfortune Saturday while attempting to cross Horse Creek on his way to town. His team foundered and it was only with difficulty that he was able to save himself and one of his horses. The other horse, a dandy big fellow, was drowned.