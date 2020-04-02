THEN 'N NOW IN THE NORTHERN HILLS

April 7, 1910
Elsie Hansen, the 16-year old daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Fred Hansen of Sonoma died at 7 o’clock Tuesday evening from an attack of pneumonia, having been ill only since Saturday. Mrs. H. M. Woodburn of Belle Fourche was stricken on Sunday night also with pneumonia and on Monday succumbed. She was one of the pioneer merchants of the Hills Country.
The fires of last week left many a tragic ruin in their paths. We hear of a young newly married couple taking their wedding trip east. The young man had built their shack and moved household goods out from Sturgis and everything was in “apple pie” order for his bride. He had brought his wife from Sturgis but when they arrived at the site of their new house, a smoking ruin remained of all their bright prospects.
April 1, 1920
O. A. Halvorson, who resides southwest of town, met with considerable misfortune Saturday while attempting to cross Horse Creek on his way to town. His team foundered and it was only with difficulty that he was able to save himself and one of his horses. The other horse, a dandy big fellow, was drowned.
The Nisland Fire Department, for the third time in history, was called out to extinguish a fire which started in the basement of the new home of Mr. Walker, newly built by Peter Mintener Lumber Company. The hired girl, who was washing clothes in the basement, left for a few minutes and when returned, the basement was all in flames. The supposition is that the kerosene stove exploded during her absence. It looked bad for a while for smoke was pouring out of every door and window in the building. The firemen did good work and with very little damage to property.
April 3, 1930
President Hoover has been invited to the Black Hills to dedicate on July 4 the figure of George Washington on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor, today said that the President has taken the invitation under advisement and that former President and Mrs. Coolidge have indicated that they wish to attend the ceremonies in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where they spent their 1927 vacation.
The Burlington Railroad has been ordered to construct an overhead crossing at the point on Aztec Hill where Federal Highway 85 from Lead to Spearfish crossing intersects the Burlington Railroad tracks, according to word received by Bramble Lawler, Deadwood, Lawrence County Highway Superintendent.
April 4, 1940
Plans have been completed for the program and entertainment at the Second Annual Western South Dakota Sheep Growers Association convention on April 1 in Belle Fourche. Monday evening a pre-convention feature of 36 rounds of fast boxing will be held. Reports from committees and election of officers will close the session. On Tuesday evening W.W. “Bill” Gail of Billings, Mont. will preside at the annual sheepherders’ banquet, T. L. Hill, Rapid City, will conduct community singing with Ed Sewell, Rapid City at the piano and there will be entertainment during and following the meal and climaxing the convention will be a big free dance for everyone registered at the convention.
Members of the Newell Community Club and Newell Business firms will attend “CCC Open House” at Orman Dam next Tuesday noon, according to action taken at their regular meeting at Wood’s Café. Plans are to have as many as possible join in the visiting group, which would leave Newell at 11:30 and return 1:30 PM.
April 6, 1950
Siguard Anderson, State Attorney General and candidate for the Republican nomination for Governor, will be featured speaker at a joint meeting of the Vale Community Club and Butte County Farm Bureau at Vale next Wednesday evening. At this meeting Community Club President will appoint a committee to investigate the possibilities of a water to be dug in Vale. The Farm Bureau will hold its annual election of officers with President Preston Hill presiding. Refreshments will be served at the close of the meeting by the Farm Bureau and Community Club. All persons interested are invited whether member of not.
The Newell Community Club met at Stockman’s Café Tuesday evening and the club went on record to support a D-P Doctor to locate in Newell and opposition to one Federal 1950 Census ruling. The Doctor who visited in February has definitely decided to come to Newell under sponsorship of the Community. The solution to be protested to the Bureau of Census was a ruling college students be enumerated in the town in which they attend such institution rather then their legal residence.
April 7, 1960
Master Sgt. Julius F. Syverts of Newell, a member of the 84th Air Transport Squadron at Travis Air force Base, California, participated in Operation Big Slam during the later part of March.
Big Slam (Strategic Lift of Army & Material) was a test of the Military Air Transport Service to shift into a high level of wartime operations at a moment's notice. BATS airlifted 22,000 army troops and 112,000 tons of equipment during the exercise in addition to accomplishing their regular training missions. Sgt. Syverts is an engineer on a C-133 Cargomaster and is a son of Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Syverts, Newell.
Although much water was lost in the ice jam which developed at the Diversion Dam on the Belle Fourche River March 24, the inflow to Orman Dam is continuing at a good rate and irrigation prospects for the coming season appear “good”. Belle Fourche Irrigation District Manager Victor Norlin, Newell, reported that total storage had reached 60,926 feet, which is 3,000 acre feet more than the reservoir contained at the same time last year. The automatic spillway from the Diversion Canal also spilled about 125 second feet of water into Crow Creek for a short while when the canal reached capacity.
