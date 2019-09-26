Sept. 30, 1909
With this issue of The Irrigator it starts on its 3rd year. The publishers wish to thank their many friends and patrons for their help and liberal patronage. They have tried to give the people of Vale and vicinity a paper that they could feel proud of and if an ever-increasing business proved anything, we have done it. The Irrigator has and always been for Vale, first, last and the time as is yet.
Lost: Engineer’s Time Book, Annual Pass and a Trip Pass, about 4 miles west of Vale. Passes and book in favor of J.J. Boyd. If found, please leave at Vale Hotel.
Sept. 26, 1919
Capt. Seth Bullock, pioneer, a personal friend of the late Theodore Roosevelt and prominent figure in the history of the Black Hills, passed away at his home in Deadwood Tuesday morning as the result of intestinal trouble with which he has been a sufferer for years past. Bullock came to the Black Hills in 1876, locating in Deadwood; he was appointed sheriff of Lawrence County soon after its organization and in that capacity he did much in the way of straightening out some of the crookedest camps in the Hills within his jurisdiction.
You will save days of time and tons of energy by using “RED TOP” steel fence posts. These “RED TOP” posts have a sharp (beveled) point (patented) which enables you to drive them into an old or new fence line at the rate of 200 to 400 per day. They outlast wood or concrete posts and cost less installed, no holes to dig. There are millions in use, come and let J.F. Anderson Lumber Co tell you about this economical and convenient fence post.
Sept. 26, 1929
A large sign, proclaiming in large letters the name “NEWELL” is to be painted on the warehouse owned by the Peter Mintener Lumber Co. according to an announcement made following a meeting of the Directors of the Newell Community Club Monday evening. The sign is to be a mammoth one, approximately 20’ high and 100’ in length. This sign is to those who use the air for traveling and an arrow pointing north will guide air pilots to Newell’s landing field.
The stealing of bees and honey has caused much alarm among local bee keepers. Bees and stocks of honey were stolen this week from D.E. Jones, John Egger, William Manses and James Lodge. The thief is said to be very clever. He has left no marks, according to the people who lost bees.
Sept. 28, 1939
Comes now porcupine eggs. Two women tourists halted at a filling station here and carefully unrolled from wrapping tissue several spiked oval objects bought in a Black Hills town. “Porcupine eggs” one volunteered proudly “and only $1 a piece”, the other added. The “eggs” were cockle burr pods. The women said they had been told they would “hatch” in a few weeks.
The entire northwest suffered a sample of months to come the forepart of the week as general snow flurries and precipitation was reported. Locally, snow began falling early Monday and continued most of the day as the temperature dropped to 32 degrees according to records at the Experiment Farm. Total precipitation was measured 0.42 with the snow melting rapidly, some still on the ground Tuesday morning. Businesses' activity in heating took a sudden jump as stoves were hastily set up and fuel dealers’ sudden demand for coal and other fuels. Sales in the dry good line and wearing apparel were also spurred upward with the cold wave.
Sept. 22, 1949
A practice polo game has been scheduled to be held at Newell baseball diamond this coming Sunday, September 25 at 1:30, it has been announced. Purpose of the game, between teams made up of the veteran Alkali outfit from east of Sturgis and a newer group which was recently formed at Fairpoint, will be to introduce the sport to the Newell territory. It is hoped that young men from other communities in the ranching area may become interested in organizing other teams. The general public and others interested are invited to enjoy the contest.
Livestock raisers today were warned to make sure that farm ponds do not become reservoirs of livestock disease this fall. Many animal ailments have been traced to low water levels and contamination of farm ponds. Pond water may bring about or intensify coccidiostis, stomach and nodular worms, kidney disease, mouth sores, algae poising and bloody scours. All these conditions require different types of care and treatment and therefore complicate problems.
Sept. 24, 1959
Nellie (Mrs. L.R.) Chiesman was honored at a meeting of Newell Chapter #1210 Order of Eastern Stars last Thursday evening in the Lodge Hall, Past Matrons and Past Patrons were special guests. Mrs. Chiesman was presented with a 50-year pin and told highlights of her initiation in the Stars in Spearfish to Worthy Matron of Newell’s OES 1927. Seventeen Past Matrons and Past Patrons were presented after the regular meeting. The tables were decorated with bouquets of fall flowers and appropriate place cards; lunch was served in a formal setting.
Tony Todoroff at the Newell Hotel says no special treatment, just good care, is all that is needed to grow large tomato plants in Newell gumbo. Tony has picked some tomatoes off a plant that is 10’ tall. The seed came from Shumway Sensation Hybrid Variety from Indiana. He has grown taller plants here previously and has done some work growing tomatoes for horticulture study for SD State College.
Sept. 26, 1979
A Fire Arms Safety Course will be offered at 6:30 p.m. October 2 and October 8 in Newell High School’s new building for all students between the ages of 11 and 16 and any other interested individuals. The Course is mandatory for anyone 16 and under if they want a license to hunt in South Dakota. The 6-hour course includes the test and 2-hours of target practice.
A Fossil Preservation and Recovery Workshop is being sponsored September 28 and 29 by the Association of South Dakota Museums (ASDM) at Wall. Dr. Phil Bjork, Director of the Museum of Geology at SDSM&T, will conduct the workshop which is designed to demonstrate the proper techniques for collection and preparing of fossil specimens, mainly on site in the Bad Lands National Park where a fossil will be excavated. Both Dr. Bjork and Bob Alex, state archaeologist, will discuss archaeology and paleontology in the state.