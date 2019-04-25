April 29, 1909
A picnic is planned for Wednesday to the siphon on Whitewood Creek and the cement flume on Cottonwood Creek. Miss Priest is taking her pupils to see the sights. A big picnic for everyone to attend is to be given in the grove north of Vale at the close of school.
A very sensational holdup occurred at the city livery barn. It goes without saying that when 3 or 4 guns are flashed, something is going to wilt before their muzzles. The latest report gives no account of the size of the bootie but the loss is estimated to reach the sum of a few bottles of booze.
April 24, 1919
Mumps are in order around Vale, but most reports of the cases are mild.
Stolz & Co are now the local agents for the Buick Six and have the latest model of this beautiful car on their floors at the present time. If you are in the market for a Six don’t fail to see this car. Stolz & Co will be glad to demonstrate to interested buyers.
April 25, 1929
The largest piece of sculpture in the world, Rushmore Memorial was conceived several years ago by men who thought of it only in the sense of a wonderful work of art, an inspirational monument for better citizenship, a lasting historical carving that will indelibly stamp on the memory of all who see the part which was played in making our country great by Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt.
Gene Adams, Vale, has been going about on crutches due to a peculiar accident last Saturday. He was floating ground with a tractor and a chain caught and over-turned the float in such a way as it pinned him underneath. A Mexican laborer came to his rescue but was able to extract him with the use of a saw. The whole weight of the float rested on his leg for nearly an hour but no bones were broken.
April 27, 1939
A group of Newell businessmen and others recently visited the Civilian Conservation Corps camp at Orman. It is the practice to hold “open house” at these camps during anniversary week which came in April, in order to acquaint the public with camp surroundings, develop good relations with the neighboring communities, and that outsiders might know something of the work being done by these CCC Camps. The Newell group was agreeably entertained and expressed surprise with the spacious mess hall, well-equipped kitchen, sanitary hospital and valuable educational facilities.
The Belle Fourche Cowboys are slated to appear on the Newell diamond next Sunday for the first game of the Northern Hills League season with Newell’s club, the Prairie Dogs, at 2 o’clock. A short program has been arranged of a formal dedication of the new baseball park. Mayor M.E. Hafner will “take the mound” and throw out the first ball across the plate; that is, he hopes to get it across.
April 28, 1949
Mrs. Ella Doran, teacher of the Middle Alkali School east of Sturgis and nine pupils, all boys, who have organized a band were in Newell last Wednesday, accompanied by several of the parents. They were guests of the Newell School for lunch and in the afternoon gave a concert in the auditorium for the entire student body and an evening concert for the PTA meeting.
Members and officers of the Belle Irrigation District will be guests of the Newell Community Club at the regular meeting of the organization to be held next Tuesday evening at 6 p.m., it was announced this week by F.J. Boettger, President at the Stockman’s Café. Questions are being advanced with regard to the Keyhole Dam construction in Wyoming. Secretary Vernon Hafner will field additional questions which will be accepted at the meeting.
April 23, 1959
Nothing brightens a home like new furniture; Specials this week at Fizzer’s Furniture, Newell, include a living room set; sofa, swivel rocker, 2 step tables and 2 chairs all for $149.50 or buy a bedroom suite, your choice, and get a box spring FREE.
The Twenty-first Regional Final Old Time Fiddlers Frolic & Dance at Newell City Hall will be Saturday May 2 starting at 8 p.m. Competing will be winners of local contests from Rapid City, Buffalo Gap, Custer, Edgemont, Hot Springs, Newell, Hermosa, Sundance, New Castle and Hulett. Also, there will be added special features throughout the program. Advance tickets are Adults 75 cents and students 50 cents.
April 25, 1979
The new climbing policy at Bear Butte State Park went into effect last year, necessary to protect the mountain from erosion. Bear Butte Park manager Tony Gullett said some of the hiking trail’s routes have been changed to keep from disturbing the Indians in prayer and have been upgraded to allow easier walking. The new start of the Summit Trail is now east of the former location. Bear Butte is the home of six buffalo and a fence keeps the potentially dangerous animals away from the hiking trails on the mountain and the manager’s residence.
Newell High School teacher Richard Dillon returned to Newell yesterday after a successful back surgery in California. Dillon does not plan to start teaching again for about a week after further rest. Substitute Kay Stark has been preparing the choir for a large group contest and will conclude instruction with a concert May 3. Dillon will then resume his teaching position and finish out the school term.